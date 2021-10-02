TV tonight: Damon Albarn visits Jools Holland as a new series begins

Photograph: Samantha Wynn/BBC

Later … With Jools Holland

10pm, BBC Two

It is the 59th series of this hardy perennial and Jools launches proceedings from his London HQ. There’s a visit from Damon Albarn who is performing a track from his new album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows and picking some clips from the archive. Emeli Sandé will also be popping in to talk about her first live shows in years. Elsewhere, look out for the excellent Lonelady, touting sleek but warm post-punk from her album Former Things. Phil Harrison

The Hit List

6pm, BBC One

The fizzy pop quiz run by married hosts Rochelle and Marvin Humes returns with another infinite playlist of vaguely familiar tunes guaranteed to get you shouting “Rihanna!” at the screen. In this opening instalment, pairs of contestants from Cardiff, Derry and Northampton vie for the £10,000 pot. Graeme Virtue

Strictly Come Dancing

6.45pm, BBC One

What this year’s celebrities lack in wow factor they make up for in niceness, so no one wants any of them to leave. But in true Strictly style the public vote opens tonight, which means one couple will be saying goodbye. Hannah Verdier

Royal Academy Summer Exhibition

8pm, BBC Two

Kirsty Wark and Brenda Emmanus explore the annual exhibition which this year showcases the vision of British Nigerian artist Yinka Shonibare. His work often examines notions of identity and authenticity and explores the experience of colonialism. PH

Blankety Blank

9pm, BBC One

The 80s gameshow gets a revival with Bradley Walsh in the Terry Wogan role. Whether he’ll be able to replicate Wogan’s cheeky charm (or whether he’ll even try) is open to question. But joining him tonight and no doubt dreaming of walking away with a cheque book and pen are Adjoa Andoh, Martine McCutcheon, Johnny Vegas, Jimmy Carr, Chizzy Akudolu and Joe Swash. PH

Elton John: The Red Piano

11.20pm, Channel 4

A chance to catch Reg’s acclaimed and intimate 2005 Las Vegas residency, featuring heartstring tuggers including Daniel, Candle in the Wind and Your Song, as well as roof-raisers such as I’m Still Standing and Pinball Wizard. If that’s not enough, Channel 4 are also showing the biopic Rocketman at 9pm. Hannah J Davies

Story continues

Film choice

The Truth (Hirokazu Kore-eda), 9pm, BBC Four

Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche in The Truth. Photograph: AP

Examples of auteurs losing their edge when they make films away from their home country are legion. Master Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda mostly avoids the cultural bear traps with this 2019 Paris-set drama, helped by having Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche starring as a vainglorious actor about to publish her (vaguely factual) autobiography and her overshadowed screenwriter daughter, respectively. His usually subtle explorations of family dynamics are dialled up a notch, enjoyably so, as the two French greats spark off each other. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Premier League Football: Manchester United v Everton, Sat, 11.30am, BT Sport 1. A top-flight clash from Old Trafford.