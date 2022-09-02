TV tonight: a cruise-ship murderer is unmasked in Agatha Christie’s Hjerson

Agatha Christie’s Hjerson

More4, 9pm

Agatha Christie gets the meta treatment in this playful Swedish comedy-drama, based on a character created by the fictional writer Ariadne Oliver in the Poirot books. Sven Hjerson (Johan Rheborg) is a sharp-minded, charismatic former criminal profiler. Tonight is the second and concluding part of Hjerson’s first case, in which he joins forces with an unlikely new friend, the TV producer Klara (Hanna Alström), to catch the murderer on a cruise ship. (The first episode is available on All4.) Hollie Richardson

The Cotswolds & Beyond With Pam Ayres

8pm, Channel 5

The people’s poet, with her warming Vale of the White Horse accent, returns. For this new series, she is touring in and around the picture-postcard Cotswolds, hoping to inspire us to get out and explore Britain. Tonight, Westonbirt, the national arboretum, reveals its towering treasures, then Ayres visits the imposing silhouettes of Stonehenge. Danielle De Wolfe

Gardeners’ World

9pm, BBC Two

Settle in for a deeply relaxing trip to Gravetye Manor in West Sussex, where Adam Frost and Advolly Richmond explore the work of the celebrated Victorian horticulturalist William Robinson. A hugely influential proponent of wild gardening, he is said to have introduced the mixed herbaceous border. Ali Catterall

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

9pm, Channel 4

The Mancunian comedian Josh Jones “helps” the wondrous wordsmith Susie Dent in Dictionary Corner tonight. Jonathan Ross and Russell Kane take on Alan Carr and Judi Love in Jimmy Carr’s version of the words and numbers challenge. HR

Canada’s Drag Race

9pm, BBC Three

The penultimate week tests the queens’ crafting skills to the limit by setting a makeover challenge for a grand masquerade ball. Helping to decide who is the belle and who should be put in the bin is the guest judge, the Toronto-based model and fashion designer Lesley Hampton. Jack Seale

Have I Got News for Boris: A Special Tribute

9.30pm, BBC One

Bye-bye, Boris Johnson! Jack Dee hosts the opening episode of Have I Got News for You’s 64th season, which is dedicated to the prime minister’s exit from Downing Street on 5 September. Paul Merton and Ian Hislop are back as captains, alongside guests Phil Wang and Janet Street-Porter. HR

Film choice

Free Fire (Ben Wheatley, 2016) 1.15am, Channel 4

This cartoonishly enjoyable crime caper from Wheatley revels in its focused absurdity – and, set in Boston in 1978, has a fine eye for a 70s moustache. An illegal firearms purchase by Irish terrorists from a South African/American gun dealer duo in a dockside warehouse accidentally turns into a firefight, but it is one with more missed shots than an A-Team episode. Cillian Murphy, Brie Larson and Sharlto Copley are among the wounded dragging themselves around the disused building in a frenetically choreographed ballet of confusion, indignation and black humour. Simon Wardell

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh, 2021) 10am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama is an affectionate look back at his childhood, despite being set during the Troubles. It’s 1969, and tensions in Northern Ireland are starting to have an impact on the carefree life of nine-year-old Buddy (Jude Hill). His Protestant builder father (Jamie Dornan), who has to go to England to find work, wants the family to quit an increasingly volatile north Belfast, but Buddy’s mother (an exceptional Caitríona Balfe) finds the ties to family and place difficult to abandon. Branagh depicts these events from the innocent Buddy’s viewpoint, so the effects of the Troubles seem more domestic than political, but the emotional impact is still strong. SW

Live sport

Cricket: The Hundred – The Women’s Eliminator 2.30pm, BBC Two. The second and third-placed teams face each other at the Ageas Bowl. The men’s eliminator is on Sky Sports Main Event at 6pm.