TV tonight: all the crispiest Bake Off bits

The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice

8pm, Channel 4

From Alison Hammond’s refreshing co-hosting debut to Nicky’s dry beaver, plus a treacle pudding technical in which every baker served up a plate of raw sludge, there have still been plenty of great Bake Off moments in a series that has been accused of being boring. For this last extra slice, Jo Brand and Tom Allen are joined by hosts Hammond and Noel Fielding, and super fan Jonathan Ross (who failed to impress in the tent back in 2015), to digest the series. Hollie Richardson

The Art of Film With Ian Nathan

8pm, Sky Arts

Repetitious as Nathan’s low-budget monologue/clip/interview-with-critic format is, he and his roster of experts always provide a watchlist of fine movies to tick off. Their guide to biopics should renew your interest in The Magic Box, Nixon and Malcolm X, among others. Jack Seale

Saving Lives at Sea

8pm, BBC Two

The picturesque villages of Bembridge and Anstruther make misleadingly tranquil launch points for some of the RNLI’s most hair-raising rescue missions. A job off the Isle of Wight is complicated by the boat’s skipper, a particular salty old sea-dog. Meanwhile, in Scotland, a man is badly injured after falling into the harbour. Ellen E Jones

Tonight: New Knees & Hips – Britain’s Biggest Queue?

8.30pm, ITV1

With in excess of one in 10 people in the UK thought to have arthritis in their hip or knee, but more than 1 million people on the NHS’s orthopaedics waiting list, some wait years in pain for treatment. Dr Zoe Williams investigates the issue, and asks if there are other options to surgery. HR

My Teacher the Abuser: Fighting for Justice

9pm, BBC One

Last year, BBC broadcaster Nicky Campbell said that he was a victim of abuse at a Scottish private school in the 1970s. In this week’s Panorama, two other former pupils speak out about being sexually and physically abused, and say one teacher should be returned to the UK to face justice. HR

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

9pm, BBC Three

After nine weeks of competition – including some bawdy puppeteering and lacerating roast battles – season five of the glamorous drag-off reaches its climax. The remaining queens must strut through a special music video to determine who will be declared Drag Race UK Superstar and crowned in front of all their thwarted frenemies. Graeme Virtue

Live sport

PGA Tour Golf: The Hero World Challenge, 6.30pm, Sky Sports Golf Day one of the tournament at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas.