TV tonight: how to create a stress-relieving sensory garden

The Great Garden Revolution

8.15pm, Channel 4

A stress-relieving sensory garden – with a tea bed (which grows everything you need for a cuppa) and a firepit – sounds like something we could all benefit from. In the return of this garden transformation series, horticulturist Errol Reuben Fernandes, designer Joel Bird and craftsman Bruce Kenneth show us how to create such a space. Green-fingered radio DJ Greg James also talks them through his own garden renovation. Hollie Richardson

Céline Dion at the BBC

7pm, BBC Two

For anyone still on a Eurovision high, this collection of Céline Dion performances includes her winning moment for Switzerland in the 1988 song contest. Then, have your makeshift mics at the ready for hits such as My Heart Will Go On and Think Twice. HR

Pointless Celebrities

8pm, BBC One

Eight comedians play the quiz, and it’s not just the same old faces, with up-and-coming stars Olga Koch, Chloe Petts and Loyiso Gola. They are joined by the more seasoned Neil Delamere, Justin Moorhouse, Ted Robbins, Arabella Weir and – armed with an anecdote about prank-calling 10 Downing Street – Jon Culshaw. Jack Seale

Beck

9pm, BBC Four

Tonight’s helping of the solid Swedish cop drama starts with a bang. Alex Beijer (Jennie Silfverhjelm) is a guest on TV show Good Morning Sweden when a security guard goes rogue and a hostage situation develops. Can she defuse the situation? And will her colleagues, initially reduced to watching events unfold on screen, be able to help? Phil Harrison

Leonardo

9pm, Drama

“I don’t draw like the others do,” Aidan Turner’s Leonardo da Vinci says to persuade his life model to lower the sheet from her shoulder. In the opening double bill of the eight-part drama previously shown on Amazon Prime Video, Poldark with a paintbrush recalls his tricky apprentice days. Hannah Verdier

Later – With Jools Holland

10pm, BBC Two

Tonight, there’s a performance by Liam Gallagher, who is about to go on tour. He also reminisces with Jools about his first time on the show with Oasis in 1994. More live music comes from Malian musician Oumou Sangaré, Belgian duo Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul, and Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O’Brien. HR

Film choice

Crazy Rich Asians, 10.20pm, BBC One

Jon M Chu’s unashamedly opulent romantic comedy-drama ticks all the boxes for mainstream success, but it is most notable for its all-Asian cast, still a rarity in Hollywood. Constance Wu plays Chinese-American New Yorker Rachel, who discovers that her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) is part of a stupendously wealthy Singapore-Chinese family. Flying over for a wedding, she quickly realises that cultural differences – embodied in Nick’s forbidding mother (a wonderfully steely Michelle Yeoh) – threaten her future happiness with him. Simon Wardell



The Killing of a Sacred Deer, 1.10am, Film4

Barry Keoghan brings a dead-eyed menace to this typically surreal 2017 drama from Yorgos Lanthimos. It’s the story of a rich surgeon named Steven (Colin Farrell) and an intense teenage boy, Martin (Keoghan), whose father died during one of his operations. Martin seeks justice, demanding that Steven kill his wife (Nicole Kidman) or one of his two children. If he doesn’t they will, somehow, all get sick and die. It’s a deadpan horror, coolly acted, with a bizarre but implacable logic derived from its source text, Euripides’s Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis. SW

Live sport



Cycling: Giro d’Italia, 11.45am, Eurosport 1 Stage 14 from Santena to Turin, featuring a staggering 3,000m of climbing. João Almeida of UAE Team Emirates (pictured above) should be among the contenders.



Super League Rugby: Hull Kingston Rovers v Catalans Dragons, Noon, Channel 4 From Sewell Group Craven Park.

Diamond League Athletics: The British Grand Prix, 1.15pm, BBC One The season’s second event, from Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

Formula One: Spanish Grand Prix, 2.25pm, Sky Sports F1 The qualifying session at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The race is on Sunday at 2pm on Sky Sports F1.

Premiership Rugby Union: Harlequins v Gloucester, 2.30pm, ITV The penultimate round of matches. Both teams are in contention for places in the playoff semi-final.