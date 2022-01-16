TV tonight: could you embrace the nomad life? Sue Perkins gives it a try

Channel 4 packs off another celebrity on the open road. Plus, Oti Mabuse perks up the new series of Dancing on Ice. Here’s everything to watch tonight





Sue Perkins’ Big American Road Trip

9pm, Channel 4

Continuing the trend of packing off celebrities in a campervan for a couple of weeks, Sue Perkins embraces the nomad life in California and Colorado. From learning how to burlesque with fellow adventurers to taking a tearful moment to watch a deer prancing around in the wild, her first of two legs – Pacific Coast Highway to Yosemite – is highly enjoyable and will likely inspire a holiday booking or two tonight. Hollie Richardson

Dancing on Ice

6.30pm, ITV

It’s that time of year again – Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to the rink with the next cohort of icy celebrities. Lacing up their skates this time: Rachel Stevens, Bez, Brendan Cole, Regan Gascoigne, Ria Hebden and more. Plus, Oti Mabuse is a welcome addition to the judging panel, alongside Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. HR

The Green Planet

7pm, BBC One

Sir David Attenborough’s soothing exploration of all things green continues. This episode focuses on the world of fresh water – and the plant happenings within it. He ventures down a bubbling river in Brazil to investigate the problems these plants face while trying to thrive. HR

The Great Pottery Throwdown

7.45pm, Channel 4

This week 10 clay-wranglers become nine as the crafts contest continues. Host Ellie Taylor sets tasks based on each contestant’s home town, with a bottle kiln surprise challenge before Potter of the Week is won. Everyone’s real aim, though, is to make judge Keith Brymer Jones suddenly, scarily cry. Jack Seale

Vera

8pm, ITV

More gloom up north tonight when a teacher’s body is found at the bottom of a cliffside walkway. “Fell, or was she pushed?” asks the ever-suspicious Vera (Brenda Blethyn). Sure enough, a murder investigation is soon under way. The victim’s family has already been plagued by tragedy, but will Vera discover something even darker? Henry Wong

The Tourist

9pm, BBC One

The headlong thriller featuring Jamie Dornan and his vast array of confused facial expressions continues. With likable Aussie constable Helen as his hostage, Dornan’s stressed amnesiac is still burning across the outback in search of answers. Meanwhile his ex Luci is confronted by bear-like assassin Billy in a static caravan. Graeme Virtue

Film choices

The Witch, 12.55am, Channel 4

In 1630s New England, a none-more-pious father, William (Ralph Ineson), is banished from his Puritan settler community and takes his family to farm on the fringes of a forest. There, his wife Katherine (Kate Dickie) gives birth to a son – but while her eldest child Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy, in her first starring role) is babysitting, the boy is abducted by a witch. Based on true accounts from the time, the debut film from Robert Eggers is a gloriously nightmarish horror, imaginative and brutal, as dark forces – and mutual suspicion – overwhelm the family. Simon Wardell

Pig, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

In Michael Sarnoski’s deft drama, Nicolas Cage plays Rob, an Oregon forest-dwelling loner whose beloved pig – source of the truffles he sells – is abducted. Distraught, he heads into Portland with his young business contact, Amir (Alex Wolff), to find the lost porker. It’s the perfect recipe for a revenge thriller a la Point Blank – but this is the usually 11-on-the-dial Cage turned down to a two. Rob’s past in a quasi-criminal world of high-end dining, fight clubs and foodie philosophy is revealed slowly, with Cage simmering away nicely. SW

Live sport

Premier League Football: West Ham v Leeds 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event.

Followed by Tottenham v Arsenal at 4pm.

Women’s Super League Football: Arsenal v Reading 2.15pm, BBC One.

Top-flight game at Meadow Park.