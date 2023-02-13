TV tonight: could this corrupt cop drama be the next Happy Valley?

Better

9pm, BBC One

From the producers of Chernobyl and the writers of Spooks, here’s a five-part thriller that might fill the Happy Valley hole in our lives (well, it can at least try). The brilliant Leila Farzad plays corrupt DCI Lou Slack, who struck a deal with Col McHugh (Andrew Buchan) nearly 20 years ago that would help her career and place him as the head of the Leeds criminal underworld. They continue to work together: Lou pretends to be negotiating a hostage situation with one of Col’s lads during a raid when in fact she is asking him what the hell went wrong, before promising to look after his dog Kiwi if he goes down. But in this week’s opener, a tragedy forces Lou to reassess the arrangement. Hollie Richardson

Putin vs the West

9pm, BBC Two

The third and final part of this series traces the volatile arc of recent history, from Donald Trump’s rise to office in 2016 right up to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago. The talking heads (of state) reflecting on political posturing and diplomatic deadlocks include Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Nato’s Jens Stoltenberg and Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Graeme Virtue

BooSnoo

6pm, Sky Kids

Kids’ TV without squeaky voices is a blissful thing, whether you’re two or 32. BooSnoo is developed with the National Autistic Society and it’s a perfect moment of reset to induce calm and naps. Rolling balls, cotton wool and little fluffy clouds combine with relaxing music to captivate children and give parents a break. Hannah Verdier

Scarlett’s Driving School

8.30pm, BBC One

On paper, the real joy of Scarlett Moffatt – who finally passed her test after failing 13 times – setting up a Teesside driving school are the bits where she is taught by its instructors. In actuality, her glacially slow parking plays second fiddle to the cutely comic real-life learners taught by a family member. This week, it’s Jess, whose stepdad Richard needs to learn to say: “Look out for that van!” Alexi Duggins

Maternal

9pm, ITV1

It is crisis point for our three NHS frontliners in the penultimate episode of the drama – although isn’t “crisis point” a constant state for working mothers in underfunded hospitals? Catherine calls on her last reserves to face an interview panel on no sleep, and Helen must resolve the husband-boss situation once and for all. Ellen E Jones

The Last of Us

9pm, Sky Atlantic

Who are the man and boy giving Joel and Ellie a gunpoint wake-up call? Cue a flashback – because every character they meet along the way has a cracking story to tell. Meanwhile, Melanie Lynskey’s Kathleen is still on the relentless hunt for Henry. HR

Live sport

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Everton, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event

The Merseyside derby at Anfield.