TV tonight: the cockapoo who hates her owner’s new fiance

The Dog Academy

8pm, Channel 4

Nosying into the lives of dogs and their owners continues to be fascinating and surprisingly emotional. This week, there’s a tearjerking reason why Maggie the cockapoo doesn’t take to her owner’s new fiance. And one of two-year-old border collie Marvin’s owners has given up hope, while the other keeps bursting into tears over his bad behaviour – will he need to be rehomed? The best experts in the biz help out. Hollie Richardson

Reunion Hotel

8pm, BBC Two

More redemptive cheer from this simple but effective reality series. This week, a pair of estranged friends, a woman who’s lost touch with the rest of her old polar expedition crew, and the father of a lost daughter all learn a life lesson: that thing you’re worried about probably isn’t so bad. Jack Seale

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

8.30pm, ITV

Filmed before his sudden passing, this most celebrated of dog-lovers was back at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, meeting a bitey, bow-legged doberman and spaniel puppies who tugged at his heartstrings. Could he resist spiriting one home with him? Plus, there’s a birthday party for an elderly but lively stray. Ali Catterall

Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars

9pm, BBC One

The tough-love culinary talent show (think The Apprentice for ambitious chefs) continues. This week, the teams attempt to create canned cocktails and market them at the Henley regatta. But whose creations will meet the approval of this demanding audience? Phil Harrison

Dreamland

9pm, Sky Atlantic

More secrets unravel behind the bubblegum exterior of sunny Margate as the family yarn continues. A flashback to a night in Paris gives a glimpse into Mel’s chaotic past. In the over-the-top present, there’s a sink to be unblocked, a house to be sold and much wine to be drunk. Hannah Verdier

Taskmaster

10.30pm, Channel 4

This gameshow’s formula is largely dependent on its personnel and, once again, a nicely cast mixture of wacky, grumpy and puppyish comics is working its mysterious but consistent magic. This week, Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays an unusual game of bingo and there’s an egg race with a difference. PH