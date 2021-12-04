TV tonight: what Clark Kent and Lois Lane did next

Superman returns in a BBC reboot. Plus: Elton John steals the limelight on the Jonathan Ross Show. Here’s what to watch this evening





Superman & Lois

5.40pm, BBC One

Within the first five minutes of this 15-part reboot, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) recalls everything that’s happened between crash-landing in Smallville and raising two teenage sons with his “most famous journalist in the world” wife Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). From here, we follow the Kents as they return to Superman’s home town and navigate what should be a more low-key way of life. But it isn’t long before the suit is brought back out for some heavy CGI action. Hollie Richardson

Strictly Come Dancing

6.40pm, BBC One

We have reached the quarter-finals (a reminder that Christmas is just around the corner). With so many 10s being awarded across the scoreboard, it’s getting harder to call who will walk away with the Glitterball trophy. HR

48 Hours to Victory

7.40pm, Channel 4

Dermot O’Leary, ex-soldier Arthur Williams and battlefield guide Lucy Betteridge-Dyson team up to analyse the most decisive two days of notable historical conflicts. The Somme and Waterloo will feature later in the series, but we begin in 1940 at Dunkirk amid frantic attempts to stymie a devastating German triumph. Graeme Virtue

The Chase: Celebrity Special

8.15pm, ITV

You know the format: a team of minor celebrities answer questions to avoid being caught by the Chaser. Tonight, singer Lance Ellington, Olympian Beth Tweddle, jockey Bob Champion and actor Sally Lindsay step up. HR



Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away

10pm, BBC Two

A published poet as well as a rock’n’roll wild man, Phil Lynott packed plenty into his tragically curtailed life. As a Black man growing up in 1950s Dublin, Lynott stood out. His band Thin Lizzy saw him embrace outsider status, resulting in hits including The Boys Are Back in Town and Jailbreak. It’s a fascinating story of a complete one-off. Phil Harrison



The Jonathan Ross Show

10.20pm, ITV

Elton John steals the limelight tonight, joining Ross via video call to promote his latest album The Lockdown Sessions. Rob Brydon and Judi Love are in the studio, while Craig David and MNEK provide some live Saturday night music. HR

Film choice

First Love, 11.15pm, Film4



The output of indecently prolific Japanese director Takashi Miike (100 films and counting) will always be hit-and-miss. This 2019 effort is most definitely a hit, a frenetic yakuza comedy thriller with a surprisingly tender meet-cute at its heart. Tokyo boxer Leo (Masataka Kubota) is caught up in a criminal double-cross when he saves enslaved, drug-addicted sex worker Monica (Sakurako Konishi) from a corrupt cop. The long night that ensues includes hallucinations in Y-fronts, a fight in a DIY store and even a spot of animation, as the couple flee competing gangs. Simon Wardell



Live sport

Premier League Football: West Ham v Chelsea 11.30am, BT Sport 1.Live action from the derby match at the London

Stadium. Snooker: UK Championship 1pm, BBC Two. The opening semi-final, followed by the second semi-final at 7.30pm. The final airs on Sunday from 1pm.

Premiership Rugby Union: Exeter Chiefs v Saracens 2.30pm, BT Sport 2.A league game from Sandy Park.

Premier League Football: Watford v Man City 5pm, Sky Sports Main Event.From Vicarage Road.