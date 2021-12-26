TV tonight: Claire Foy is gleefully on-brand in scandalous new BBC drama

A Very British Scandal

Boxing Day, 9pm, BBC One



Plummy diction. Roaming eyes. Pouting red lips. Claire Foy is gleefully on-brand as Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll in this three-part drama from Sarah Phelps. Following the duchess’s real-life divorce from the duke (an icky Paul Bettany who will make you wince), it cleverly unpicks the institutional misogyny of the time, which targeted Campbell for being a woman who enjoyed sex. In fact, it could be argued that Thorpe stealing and using his wife’s explicit, private photos against her in court was an early example of revenge porn. A beautiful production with some ugly truths and plenty of raunch. Hollie Richardson

Around the World in 80 Days

5.50pm, BBC One

With a second series already confirmed, David Tennant was clearly the ideal choice for Phileas Fogg in this adaptation of Jules Verne’s classic novel. In the first five minutes, he spots the travel competition that will take him on the voyage of his life with French valet Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma) and journalist Abigail “Fix” Fortescue (Leonie Benesch). HR

Death in Paradise

7.30pm, BBC One

Good vibes, cold beers, elaborate slayings: this year saw tropical murder-fest Death in Paradise celebrate its 10th anniversary. The cherry on top is this feature-length festive special where current fish-out-of-water cop Neville (Ralf Little) teams up with returning veteran Dwayne (Danny John-Jules) to investigate the demise of a shipping magnate. Graeme Virtue

All Star Musicals at Christmas

8pm, ITV

Gyles Brandreth, Fern Britton and ex-Blue Peter host Radzi Chinyanganya will be backed by a West End choir as they attempt to inspire joy by not mangling songs from Cats and Moana. Alexi Duggins

All I Want(ed) for Christmas

8pm, Channel 4

Jonathan Ross, Big Narstie and Martine McCutcheon reveal which toys have always been on their Christmas list and finally get the chance to unbox them. An exercise in delayed gratification. Henry Wong

Big Fat Quiz of the Year

9pm, Channel 4

Jimmy Carr is back with the popular annual quiz that celebrates, or ridicules, the year that’s been. This year’s contestants are Jonathan Ross, Sarah Millican, James Acaster, Judi Love, Sara Pascoe and Guz Khan. (Small plea to bring back the Goth Detectives.) HR

Film choices

Paddington, 4.20pm, BBC One

Michael Bond’s accident-prone Peruvian bear comes alive for a new generation, thanks to this masterful 2014 comedy. The CGI bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) blends in seamlessly with his live-action, adopted family the Browns – led by Hugh Bonneville and Sally Hawkins – as he comes to London to find the British explorer who encountered his uncle and aunt in the rainforest. Mild peril comes in the shape of chilly taxidermist Millicent Clyde (Nicole Kidman), who covets Paddington’s rare hide. The sequel can also be seen on Monday 27, on BBC One. Simon Wardell



The Suicide Squad, 11.45am, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere

You could be forgiven for thinking you’ve been here before, but the “The” is the sign this isn’t the 2016 supervillain film but its 2021 sequel. James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy fame writes and directs the pulpy misadventures of a bunch of convicts, including Margot Robbie’s returning Harley Quinn, Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, John Cena’s Peacemaker (soon to get his own HBO series) and Sylvester Stallone as a shark-human hybrid, who are offered lighter sentences if they infiltrate an island nation and destroy its secret weapon. SW

Mr Holmes, 1.10am, BBC Two

Director Bill Condon reunites with the great Ian McKellen, star of his 1998 film Gods and Monsters, for this deft, affecting 2015 tale, taken from Mitch Cullin’s novel about an ageing Sherlock Holmes. The Baker Street detective has retired to rural Sussex and is facing a losing battle between his brilliant mind and dementia. As he struggles to remember his final case (recalled in flashback), which he fears must have been a failure, he befriends Roger (Milo Parker), the attentive young son of his unhappy housekeeper Mrs Munro (Laura Linney). SW



Live sport

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Leeds United 12.30pm, BT Sport 1. From Anfield.

Rugby Union: Bristol Bears v Leicester Tigers 1.30pm, BT Sport 2. From Ashton Gate.







