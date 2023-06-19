TV tonight: Chris McCausland and Harry Hill enjoy a very funny holiday together

The Wonders of the World I Can’t See

10pm, Channel 4

Another celebrity travelogue but this time with an interesting twist: blind comedian Chris McCausland asks companions to convince him that visiting the wonders of the world is worth it. He starts in Athens with Harry Hill (“I haven’t been on holiday with a stranger since my honeymoon”), who gets Chris to feel the chiselled penis of a Greek god. Although it’s clear Chris isn’t one to get too sentimental, a few touching moments arise. Hollie Richardson

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Antidepressant Story

8pm, BBC One

This Panorama special investigates inconvenient truths about the prescription medication that one in seven people in the UK take for depression, and the conference that reportedly “covered up the dependence-forming nature of SSRI antidepressants”. HR

Best Interests

9pm, BBC One

As Jack Thorne’s heartbreaking drama about parents choosing whether to let their ill child die concludes this week (the final episode is at 9pm on Tuesday), the family’s case is making headlines, and the divisions between Andrew (Michael Sheen) and Nicci (Sharon Horgan) become irrevocable. HR

Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland

9pm, BBC Two

It’s the extraordinary interviewees – candid, compassionate, excoriating – that make this Troubles documentary a triumph. This final episode reaches the 1998 Good Friday agreement, and we must bid them farewell, but their stories aren’t over. As Richard, Alan and Denise demonstrate in different ways, peace-building is an ongoing process. Ellen E Jones

Litvinenko

9pm, ITV1

First streamed on ITVX, this drama with David Tennant as the poisoned Russian former spy Alexander Litvinenko – running nightly this week – is a sluggish but oddly intriguing attempt to dramatise a murder investigation that began while the victim was still (barely) alive. Neil Maskell co-stars as the cop chasing after the polonium. Phil Harrison

The Righteous Gemstones

9pm, Sky Comedy

This somewhat overlooked dark comedy series about three siblings joining forces to ensure their semi-retired father’s televangelist empire remains intact (sound familiar?) returns for a third season. The double bill opens with the junior Gemstones taking to the stage to prove they’ve got what it takes – but they notice many empty seats. HR

Film choice

The Killing of Two Lovers (Robert Machoian, 2020), 10.55pm, Film4

The film’s title and clanking soundtrack give a jagged edge to this wrenching drama about a couple’s trial separation. In a rural Utah town, Clayne Crawford’s David tries to keep things friendly with his wife Niki (Sepideh Moafi) for their four kids but hopelessness threatens to overwhelm him; the awkward exchanges between father and children reveal the impact the split is having on everyone. Director Robert Machoian skilfully establishes an air of knotted suspense over David’s mental state, in a landscape where all joy seems to have washed away. Simon Wardell

Rafiki (Wanuri Kahiu, 2018), 2.20am, Film4

Banned in Kenya, Wanuri Kahiu’s lesbian romantic drama is a defiant riposte to her country’s persecution of LGBTQ+ people. Two Nairobi teenagers – self-contained Kena (Samantha Mugatsia) and outgoing Ziki (Sheila Munyiva) – fall in love but, in a Romeo and Juliet-style twist, their fathers are political rivals in a local election. Surrounded by homophobia on the streets and from the pulpit, the couple struggle to be themselves – but this is far from a Shakespearean tragedy, and the girls’ relationship proves a match for society’s prejudices. SW

Live sport

Tennis: Queen’s 1pm, BBC Two. Day one of the men’s tournament.

International football: England v North Macedonia 7pm, Channel 4. The Uefa Euro 2024 Group C qualifier at Old Trafford.