TV tonight: the charming Welsh valley that won a miraculous £3.7m

The Welsh Valley That Won the Lottery

6.05pm, Channel 4

“On one miraculous spring day, this Welsh valley felt like Beverly Hills!” Cerys Matthews narrates this charming documentary about what happened when a community that struggled to make ends meet won a shared £3.7m bonanza last year. Colourful characters include Mary, who took her family on holiday for the first time in 14 years to Devon, and former DJ John, who fulfilled his lifelong dream of getting a quad bike. Hollie Richardson

The Masked Singer

7pm, ITV1

This series of the outrageously daft, guess-who-the-singer-is reality show has featured snooker champion Stephen Hendry as a rubbish bin, Lulu as a piece of cake, and Shirlie and Martin Kemp as the game’s first set of parents deliberately aiming to not impress their kids. Who will go this week? Hopefully not the gloriously voiced Fawn. Alexi Duggins

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

8pm, BBC One

Auntie brings back its own dinosaur to compete with the Masked Singer, as the Bafta winner stages another old-school variety night. This week’s guests include Jonathan Ross, who hands over his phone for a game of Send to All, and Nile Rodgers and Chic tear the roof off with some karaoke singers. Ali Catterall

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

9pm, BBC Two

“For every song that came out disrespecting women, we had to then do the debriefing.” Monie Love joins Roxanne Shanté in telling the reality of what it was to be a female MC, as this brilliant series focuses on the 90s in the first of tonight’s concluding double bill. The second episode brings us up to 2020, when the murder of George Floyd reflected a country that had not made advancements. HR

The John Bishop Show

9.30pm, ITV1

Graham Norton may still be the king of chat, but John Bishop is mounting a serious challenge from his north-west (sofa) seat. After a topical standup opener, his celebrity conversations always feel so natural – and this week he’s speaking to Stephen Mangan and Seann Walsh. Ellen E Jones

Later With Jools … US Hip Hop

11pm, BBC Two

After learning the full story of hip-hop with Chuck D’s series, it’s time to enjoy some tracks. In this special episode of Later, Jools Holland celebrates the genre by revisiting performances by the likes of Fugees, Mary J Blige, Jay-Z and Grandmaster Flash. HR

Film choice

Hustlers, 9pm, Channel 4

Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers. Photograph: Album/Alamy

Don’t be misled by the setup of a stripclub dancer making her way in the business – Lorene Scafaria’s fact-based tale has several stiletto-heeled twists in it. Constance Wu plays Destiny, the new girl at a high-end joint that serves the Wall Street crowd, while Jennifer Lopez stands out as queen bee Ramona, who takes Destiny under her wing. “This game is rigged,” says Ramona of their hustling but – as the 2008 financial crash hits, and their way of surviving edges into criminality – she could also be talking about the banking industry, or US capitalism itself. SW

Australian Open Tennis, 8am, Eurosport 1 The women’s singles final. The men’s singles final is on Sun at 8am.

FA Cup Football: Accrington Stanley v Leeds, 12.15pm, BBC One The fourth-round tie at Wham Stadium. Preston v Tottenham follows at 6pm; Man United v Reading is at 8pm on ITV4.

Darts: The Masters, 12.45pm, ITV4 Day two from Milton Keynes.

Premiership Rugby Union: Leicester Tigers v Northampton Saints, 1.30pm, BT Sport 2 At Welford Road. Followed by Exeter v Gloucester at 4.15pm.