TV tonight: Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe return for a third supernatural series

Ghosts

8.30pm, BBC One

Back to Button House for a third season of supernatural shenanigans with couple Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe) and Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and their unexpected spectral houseguests. A documentary crew turns up to film the story of a historical murder and the ghosts soon realise it’s a case that might have affected one of their own. Meanwhile, Mike convinces Alison to take part in a television interview to drum up free publicity, but it’s up to failed Romantic poet Thomas to train her in the art of public speaking. Ammar Kalia

Celebrity MasterChef

9pm, BBC One

John Torode and Gregg Wallace return to put a new batch of celeb cooks through their paces in the MasterChef kitchen. The first batch of five – actors Su Pollard and Rita Simons, singer Duncan James, Happy Mondays’ Bez and comedian Munya Chawawa – must create a dish showcasing a mystery ingredient. AK

The Riots 2011: One Week in August

9pm, BBC Two

During summer 2011, cities throughout the UK were rocked by a series of riots on a scale not seen since the 1980s following the fatal shooting by police of unarmed Mark Duggan. This film hears from those whose lives were for ever changed, and asks: have any lessons been learned? Ali Catterall

Long Lost Family

9pm, ITV

All Leon has left of his birth family is an old newspaper clipping describing his mother’s desperation after being evicted from their home. All Lynne has of her son is the memory of their 10 days together before his adoption. Can the Long Lost Family team give these heartbreaking stories a happy ending? Ellen E Jones

Narco Wars: The Mob

9pm, National Geographic

More tales of how the mafia influenced the US drug trade, with episode two of six focusing on the life of Raymond “Long John” Martorano. A member of the Philadelphia crime family, Martorano’s crystal meth empire was worth half a billion dollars in the 1980s – until he was jailed for murder. Hannah J Davies

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

10pm, Dave

Rapper turned chef Big Zuu has proved to be high-energy and entertaining company throughout this series where he takes his food truck to feed touring comics and actors, with his sidekicks Tubsey and Hyder in tow. Tonight’s final episode sees him cooking a pasta dish for Stath Lets Flats’ Natasia Demetriou. AK

Film choice

Menashe (Joshua Z Weinstein, 2017), 2.20am, Film4

Joshua Z Weinstein’s beautifully observed portrait of life in New York’s Hasidic community focuses on widowed grocer Menashe (Menashe Lustig). According to tradition he must find a new wife before being reunited with his sweet son, Rieven. A quietly delightful tale of faith and fatherhood. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Cricket: Birmingham Phoenix Women v Welsh Fire Women 2.30pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Followed by men’s teams at 6pm.

Snooker: Championship League 5pm, Premiersports 1. Stage two coverage from Leicester.

Baseball: Cleveland Indians v Cincinnati Reds 11pm, BT Sport 2. Inter-league match from Progressive Field