TV tonight: at Britain’s prettiest pit stop

A Lake District Farm Shop

8pm, Channel 4

Often labelled as the best service station in the UK and earning accolades from the likes of famous fans such as Frank Skinner, who describes it as “the service station on the road to heaven”, the Cumbrian M6 pit stop at Tebay is the subject of this new four-part series. Set up in 1972 by local farmers, Tebay Services is the UK’s only family-run motorway service station and we open tonight exploring how the local rural community of artisans use the station as a vital source of income and trade. Ammar Kalia

The Void

8pm, ITV

An existential premise made real governs this new game show made by the producers of The Cube: a 520,000 litre “void” of water lies beneath contestants as they complete mental and physical tasks while trying to avoid falling into the abyss below. Hosts Ashley Banjo and Fleur East provide the commentary and encouragement. AK

The Curse of Grace Kelly’s Children

9pm, Channel 5

Being born out of the gilded union of a dashing European prince and an Oscar-winning Hollywood starlet sounds like a fairytale. Despite their privileged start, this doc suggests it has not all been plain sailing for Princess Caroline, Prince Albert II and Princess Stephanie of Monaco. Graeme Virtue

Beck

9pm, BBC Four

Following his team’s brush with an undercover unit who had infiltrated a narcotics gang, Swedish detective Martin Beck (Peter Haber) begins this week’s feature-length episode with a grisly discovery. During a routine stop and search, Beck’s officers uncover a body in the boot of a car and begin to investigate. AK

Casualty

9.30pm, BBC One

Patients this week include a man waiting for a transplant who has some big questions to consider, while a friend provides support. And in the ever-intriguing staff quarters, Tina demands a new sofa, David does what he thinks is best for his son Ollie and Fenisha needs to make a choice between two men. Hannah Verdier

Pavarotti in Hyde Park

9.30pm, BBC Two

Pavarotti in Hyde Park. Photograph: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Back to 1991 when the legendary Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti enraptured a soaking wet Hyde Park audience with a selection of arias by Verdi, Puccini, Bizet and Wagner. For this free show, he was accompanied by the Philharmonia Orchestra and the 120-voice Philharmonia Chorus. Phil Harrison

Film choice

Darkest Hour, 7.35pm, BBC One

Gary Oldman disappears under a ton of highly plausible latex for his superb, Oscar-winning turn as Winston Churchill. Fighting his own party in Westminster while the war in Europe comes closer, the embattled PM is riddled with doubt as he plots a brave course of action we now take for granted. Damon Wise

Live sport

Cricket: England v Pakistan 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket. Second match in the three-match ODI series.

Tennis: Wimbledon 2021 1pm, BBC One. Coverage of the ladies’ singles final from the the All England Club.

Rugby Union: England v Canada 2.30pm, Channel 4. Head to head live from Twickenham Stadium.