What’s on TV today: The Fifteen Billion Pound Railway, Our Falklands War and more

An aerial shot of the Crossrail station at Canary Wharf - BBC

Sunday 12 June

The Fifteen Billion Pound Railway: Inside the Elizabeth Line

BBC Two, 8pm

Construction work on the infrastructure project that was formerly known as Crossrail began in 2009 with an ambitious target to open in 2018. Now, four years late and £4.5 billion over budget, London’s newest train line, which carries passengers from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Abbey Wood and Shenfield in the east via central London, was finally officially opened last month with a surprise appearance by the Queen. The BBC has been following construction from the start and this two-part conclusion to the series picks up in 2018 when a new management team was put in place to prevent the project’s collapse. It charts how, under the leadership of new CEO Mark Wild, the vast number of technical glitches and lingering array of construction issues at last began to be tackled. We are also given a sense of the enormity of what was left to do, and the mind-boggling puzzle that was coordinating the Elizabeth Line with London’s pre-existing transport infrastructure. Then, of course, came the pandemic. By the end of this opener, we reach January 2022, a mere four months before the service’s launch, as faint glimmers of light at last begin to appear at the end of this longest of tunnels. GO

Formula 1: Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sky F1, 11am; highlights C4, 6.30pm

The 2022 F1 season has picked up from the chaotic finish to 2021, with a series of topsy-turvy races. The action heads to Baku, for the fifth time, with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez looking like he fancies joining teammate Max Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the race for the Drivers’ Championship. If Perez can match his victory on this track in 2021, the three-horse race is on. GO



Becoming Elizabeth

Starzplay

A torrid eight-part historical drama from the US subscription channel, focused on the early life of Queen Elizabeth I. Alicia von Rittberg plays the youthful monarch-to-be, deftly negotiating the fraught sexual politics and dangerous corridors of 16th-century power, with Romola Garai as Mary Tudor and Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr. GO



Our Falklands War: A Frontline Story

BBC Two, 9pm

Surprisingly little film footage exists of the ground campaign in the Falklands in 1982. Ten veterans of the Parachute Regiment tell the story of the brutal 25-day land battle to retake the islands from Argentine forces, as they experienced it – in gritty and disturbing, if still important, detail. GO



Isla

BBC Four, 9pm

First there was Siri, then Alexa. In this televised Theatr Clwyd production of Tim Price’s 2021 dark comedy, Isla is a more interventionist variation on the smart-speaker digital assistant that we’re used to, gifted to recently widowed Roger (Mark Lambert), to keep him company, by his well-meaning daughter (Lisa Zahra) – with an entertainingly disastrous set of consequences. GO



What Killed the Whale?

Channel 4, 9pm

With the number of UK whale strandings more than doubling in the past decade, presenter Ella Al-Shamahi accompanies a forensic team as they carry out a detailed autopsy on a 40-foot whale washed up near Edinburgh. Their goal: to gather clues as to why it died and what might be done to prevent similar incidents in future. GO



Bodies of Evidence: The Butcher Surgeon

ITV, 10.20pm

The distressing story of breast cancer surgeon Ian Paterson, currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for wounding by performing unnecessary operations on patients in the Birmingham area over two decades. “Probably one of the biggest medical scandals to have hit this country. There have been thousands of patients affected,” says one senior public health figure. GO



Grenfell

Channel 4, 10.30pm

A two-part airing, introduced by Jon Snow, of the stage play Value Engineering: Scenes from the Grenfell Inquiry, an edited (and damning) selection of testimony given at the ongoing inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster. “This is state-of-the-nation stuff,” said our theatre critic Dominic Cavendish in his five-star review. GO

Story continues

Missing Link (2019) ★★★

BBC One, 3.20pm

This family animation from Laika, the team who gave us Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, follows dashing adventurer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman) as he hunts for mythical creatures – first a cutely fearsome Nessie and next the Sasquatch. To his surprise, the beast (Zach Galifianakis) turns out to be civilised, and versed in Frost’s exploits thanks to the reports of the British press. A nimble and entertaining stop-motion treat tackling colonialism.

Open Range (2003) ★★★★

Channel 5, 3.45pm

This Revisionist Western is directed by Kevin Costner, who also takes the starring role as cattle hand Charley Waite, working on the ranch of “Boss” Spearman (Robert Duvall) as he attempts to atone for his sense of guilt after serving as a Union “special squad” soldier during the Civil War. When corrupt lawman Denton Baxter (Michael Gambon) threatens the ranch, Waite is once more forced to take up arms. More Costner in Waterworld at 1.05pm.

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson (2016) ★★★★

BBC One, 10.30pm

This superb drama is Clint Eastwood’s 35th film as director, and his best since 2006’s Letters from Iwo Jima. It suits him and Tom Hanks down to the ground, staged and acted with an absorbing fluency and decency. It tells the story of Chesley Sullenberger, the all-American hero airline pilot who brought down a malfunctioning passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009 with, absolutely miraculously, no loss of life.

Monday 13 June

Robert Glenister in Sherwood - BBC

Sherwood

BBC One, 9pm

Buoyed by the ecstatic reception for Quiz to go with his acclaimed stage productions, the brilliant, prolific James Graham has assembled a formidable cast and, in Lewis Arnold (Time, Des), a director on the rise for this excellent, thoughtful six-part drama with roots buried deep in the past. David Morrissey stars as the community-minded Nottinghamshire DCI reluctantly paired with Robert Glenister’s Met officer to investigate the murder-by-crossbow of Alun Armstrong’s former miner in the Red Wall area of Ashfield (where Graham grew up). The county is a fulcrum of anti-NUM sentiment following the decision to break picket lines during the Miners’ Strike, so old divisions reopen and rumours of embedded Met spycops circulate.

Lesley Manville’s grieving widow, her estranged sister Claire Rushbrook, reclusive train driver Adeel Akhtar and Joanne Froggatt’s ambitious Tory councillor are among those who are affected by the airing of old grudges, with Lindsay Duncan, Mark Addy and Stephen Tompkinson essaying brief cameos. Graham’s achievement in this call for reconciliation, along with the solid storytelling, is a deep consideration of the full complexities of the Strike, the decisions it entailed and its legacy. Continues tomorrow. GT



Springwatch

BBC Two, 8pm

Iolo Williams is spotting seabirds around Mull in the final week of this perennial, Megan McCubbin encounters some of Newcastle’s urban wildlife, while Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan hold the fort at Wild Ken Hill, studying the nest cameras. GT

Bake Off: the Professionals

Channel 4, 8pm

Stacey Solomon continues to find her feet alongside Liam Charles presenting this underwhelming Bake Off off-shoot, which this week sees the teams creating Mont Blancs, trifles with strange edible sculptures and a dessert transformed into a fine dining experience, with judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden on hand for withering critiques. GT



Extraordinary Portraits

BBC One, 8.30pm; Scot/Wales , 11.10pm; not NI

A Shetland cancer survivor and lifelong knitter, the redoubtable Harriet Middleton is boldly attempting to raise a six-figure sum to buy an MRI scanner for the islands’ small hospital. Figurative portraitist Stuart Pearson Wright is wrangled by Tinie to paint her likeness for the first in a new run of this gently affecting, creative series. GT



Long Lost Family

ITV, 9pm

Entering its 12th series with no sign of running out of steam, this moving show finds another pair of heartwrenching stories for hosts Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall. First is Claire Hickey, who has picked up the case of her mother Jacinta after she died before the team could complete enquiries: can they locate Jacinta’s long-missing brother? Second comes 64-year-old Judy, hoping to find her birth mother and sister before it is too late. GT



Reinventing the Orchestra with Charles Hazlewood

Sky Arts, 9pm

Charles Hazlewood, ever the music enthusiast and champion of progress and experimentation over conservatism, argues the case for an increase in the incorporation of new electronic instruments into orchestra ensembles, invoking everyone from Tomita to Kraftwerk to Gustav Holst to make his compelling case. GT



The Real Manhunter

Sky Crime, 9pm

Colin Sutton, the former senior investigating officer recently played by Martin Clunes in ITV’s two Manhunt miniseries, begins a second 10-part true-crime series, looking at the 2013 conviction of Iain Lawrence for the murder of his wife, Sally, by crashing their car after deliberately disabling her airbag. How was it secured and where did the breakthroughs come? GT

Me, Myself and Irene (2000) ★★

Great! Movies, 9pm

Jim Carrey stars as Charlie Baileygates, a Rhode Island cop who suffers from an acute multiple-personality disorder, in this Farrely brothers film premised around the day he forgets to take his medication. As a pretext for comedy, it has aged like full-fat milk – but it’s not without some redeeming qualities. Carrey is characteristically enjoyable as we watch him try simultaneously to charm Renée Zellweger (Irene) and control his more violent self.

Black Hawk Down (2001) ★★★★

5Action, 9pm

This action drama, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Ewan McGregor, retells the dramatic events of October 1993, when 100 soldiers from a UN peacekeeping force were dropped into war-torn Somalia. Their mission was to capture two warlords – but when two of their Black Hawk transport helicopters were shot down, a long and violent siege followed. Scott’s account doesn’t totally adhere to the facts of the situation, but the action is some of his best.

Silence (2016) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

Martin Scorsese’s brutal, spiritual epic will scald your soul. Silence is the sound of the voice of God. It’s the answer He gives to every question posed of Him by Father Sebastião Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield), a devout Portuguese Jesuit priest who is sent undercover to rural 17th-century Japan, in a period where Christians were being repressed by the Shogunate. Liam Neeson, Adam Driver and Ciarán Hinds co-star. It knocks The Irishman into a cocked hat.

Tuesday 14 June

Jon Bernthal in We Own This City - HBO

We Own This City

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

After both historical and alt-historical excursions, The Wire’s David Simon returns to his fertile home ground of Baltimore to generate another drama about cops. This six-parter, which started last week but also available as a box set, is a true-crime tale set in the recent past that exposes the dark heart of the city’s police force. It focuses on the actions of the Gun Trace Task Force, a small unit whose officers (mis)used their powers to arrest, harass and steal from African-American citizens with impunity for a decade until 2017. This second episode jumps back to 2004, when GTTF chief Wayne Jenkins (a sneering Jon Bernthal) is indoctrinated into the force’s corrupt ethos of cuffing black men solely to get arrest stats up. Scroll forward to 2017 and the rot has set in, with GTTF officers in cahoots with drug dealers and worse. As with The Wire, viewers may find it a challenge to keep up with slang-laden dialogue that pulls no punches, but characters such as (fictional) Department of Justice investigator Nicole Steele (Britain’s Wunmi Mosaku) help with expository dialogue. If the piece lacks figures we love to hate, Simon and co-creator George Pelecanos are telling a gob-smacking story. And it feels good to be back in Baltimore. VP

Horse Racing: Royal Ascot

ITV, 1.30pm

Five days of world-class flat racing begins with the Queen Anne Stakes (2.30pm), followed swiftly by the King’s Stand Stakes and the St James’s Palace stakes. Thursday sees the Gold Cup (4.20pm), though sadly without last year’s winner, Subjectivist, who has been ruled out. All eyes will be on Stradivarius, who is bidding for a fourth Gold Cup, and whether the Queen will be in attendance. VP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

ITV2, 2.05pm

After 19 years, the US chat show doyenne bows out with a celebratory episode of montages and weepy speeches (recorded last month). Jennifer Aniston, who guested on DeGeneres’s first show in 2003, returns for some awkward chat, and P!nk sings What About Us. DeGeneres’s importance as a gay role model is reiterated. A schmaltzy but well-deserved tribute. VP



The Danish Collector: Delacroix To Gauguin

Sky Arts, 7pm

This languid film goes into detail concerning the extensive art collection of Wilhelm Hansen, a Danish businessman who amassed a significant number of French Impressionist paintings in the early 20th century, some at rock-bottom prices when the genre was out of fashion. It’s a lush feast for the eyes, with curators and critics describing how many of the works are still vital to the broader art world. VP



Madness of King George: Lucy Worsley Investigates

BBC Two, 9pm

Worsley’s history lessons encourage us to rethink long-held beliefs. Tonight, her trip to the Royal Archives enables her to debunk the porphyria diagnosis assigned to King George III to explain his madness, while experts provide insight into how the mental disorder that he was plagued by had an influence on his reign. VP



Miss Scarlet and The Duke

Alibi, 9pm

This crime-busting procedural set in the time of Jack the Ripper returns. Series two opens with sleuth Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips) throwing a spanner into her love life by tackling a missing person’s case that her love interest has closed. An anodyne period piece with a lot of pearl-clutching about a woman doing a man’s job. VP



Grenfell: Five Years, Five Stories

BBC Three, 9pm

This moving film relays how five young people have coped with tragedy following the Grenfell fire of 2017. Five years on, they explain how activities such as sport and music, as well as commemorating those they lost, brought them hope and strength. VP



Everything I Know About Love

BBC One, 10.40pm; Wales, 11.10pm; Scotland, 11.25pm

Seeing her friend Birdy (Bel Powley) all loved up leaves Maggie (Emma Appleton) feeling left out, as this middling comedy-drama continues. It’s a coming-of-age tale, with stale jokes about visiting boyfriends who watch too much sport. It’s as though Girls never happened. VP

Suddenly (1954), b/w ★★★★

Talking Pictures, 4.25pm

Frank Sinatra, Ol’ Blue Eyes himself, stars in this Lewis Allen thriller as an assassin who takes over the home of a gun-hating pacifist (Nancy Gates) in order to stage an attempt on the life of the president, who is passing through a small town. It falls to local sheriff Tod Shaw (Sterling Hayden) to save the day, but his efforts are complicated by his difficult romantic history with the hostage. Sinatra’s unhinged hit man is played to a tee in this claustrophobic treat.

Dear Evan Hansen (2021) ★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 9.50pm

Ben Platt reprises his role as the titular character of this film transfer for the hit Broadway musical. While he is a good singer it is frankly creepy seeing this adult man play a boy. When a school peer, Connor, kills himself, a bleak letter is found in his possession. It was written by Evan to himself, part of a therapy exercise, but it is taken as a suicide note. Evan’s life changes as his lies compound, and he becomes central to Connor’s story.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988) ★★★★

Film4, 11.45pm

This lesser-known film from Francis Ford Coppola is well worth catching. Jeff Bridges plays Preston Tucker, an automotive engineer in 1945 Michigan with ambitions of designing the next great American car. In a blistering critique of the American Dream, he finds his best efforts repeatedly sabotaged by the Detroit business tycoons. Like so many of Coppola’s best films in the 1980s, this is about the hard trials of film-making itself.

Wednesday 15 June

Doormen at The Savoy, London - ITV

The Savoy

ITV, 9pm

If one can look past the gratuitous and uncritical celebration of wealth and ostentation in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis, The Savoy offers a solid enough fly-on-the-wall docusoap of life working at a luxury London hotel. The “unprecedented access” we are treated to may not be unconnected to the involvement of production company Studio Ramsay, founded by the Savoy Grill’s owner, Gordon Ramsay; likewise the fact that the only staff who experience full-bore criticism are those working in his kitchen.

Even so, amid the extended ministrations to the refurbished Royal Suite (by Gucci, naturally) and a nomination for a hospitality award, it is a relief that, among the cross-section of cast from MD and “guest experience manager” to maitre d’ and new seafood chef, none of them is obviously trying to carve out a new career as a TV personality; rather these are all hardworking, if often mildly eccentric, grafters whose strange jobs happen to involve catering for the every legal whim of their rich, exceptionally demanding clientele. The celebrity cameo meter is kept ticking over courtesy of a visit from Shirley Ballas and a very trim-looking Christopher Biggins, but the constant reeling off of how much everything has cost unavoidably sticks in the craw. GT



God’s Favourite Idiot

Netflix

At once idiotic and conceptually ambitious, Ben Falcone’s sitcom finds regular guy Clark Thompson (Falcone) chosen to be God’s messenger with a mission to derail the impending apocalypse, much to the bemusement of both his colleagues and girlfriend (Melissa McCarthy). GT



The Repair Shop

BBC One, 8pm

In this instalment the amiable Jay Blades assigns a pair of clown shoes, a horse-racing diorama, a much-loved teddy bear and a damaged kitchen table to his team; touching stories and technical craftsmanship ensue. GT



The Prince’s Master Crafters

Sky Arts, 8pm

Jim Moir continues to cast his sage eye and gentle aspersions over the efforts of amateur competitors, whose crafty acumen is put to the test this week as they are challenged by veteran stonemason Zoë Wilson to carve a delicate ivy leaf from hard stone. GT



DNA Family Secrets

BBC Two, 9pm

Still riffing effectively and distinctively on the Long Lost Family formula, this Stacey Dooley-fronted series takes on another trio of fascinating cases: five sisters who, having only met in adulthood, now want to firmly establish whether they share a father as well as a mother; twins wondering if they may carry the genetic mutation that led to their mother’s death; and a sperm donor who is curious about the fates of any potential children which he may have helped into the world. GT



Britain’s Beautiful Rivers

More4, 9pm

Richard Hammond concludes his engaging survey of the nation’s waterways with the River Derwent, running from the Derbyshire Peaks down to its union with the River Trent. Along the way he finds evidence of the river’s pivotal role in industry past and present: it once made possible the establishment of the modern factory system at Cromford, a Unesco World Heritage Site, and now helps to power the White Peaks whisky distillery in Matlock. GT



Tumbledown

BBC Four, 10pm

Catch a pivotal early role in the career of Colin Firth in this dauntless drama of exceptional power. First aired in 1988, Tumbledown comes from director Richard Eyre and writer Charles Wood, no stranger to a contentious military screenplay after his work on The Charge of the Light Brigade and How I Won the War. The film focuses on Firth’s army officer, who is paralysed after being shot in the head during the Falklands War and is largely left to fend for himself by a society keen to move on. GT

Highlander (1986) ★★★

Horror Channel, 9pm

Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery star in this sword-swinging adventure – in the lofty pantheon of ludicrous Eighties action movies, it’s a cut above. In the 16th century, an immortal Scottish clansman (Lambert) is being trained by another helpful immortal (Connery) for a fight to take place centuries later. The only way a warrior can lose is to be beheaded. Queen wrote Princes of the Universe and Who Wants to Live Forever for this. Wicked fun.

Robin Hood (2010) ★★★

ITV4, 9pm

It’s not surprising that Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe, aiming to decant the machismo of Gladiator into a medieval flagon, take the prince of thieves seriously. Crowe’s Robin, portrayed as a well-ahead-of-his-time Republican, is clapped in the stocks for criticising the savage King (Danny Huston, whose curly wig is more Cowardly Lion than Richard the Lionheart). What makes the movie is its majestic feel for the English landscape and a host of prestige actors.

Road House (1989) ★★★★

Channel 5, 11.05pm

In one of his most iconic roles, Patrick Swayze plays a super-bouncer with a philosophy degree in this entertaining slice of cinema, directed by the aptly named Rowdy Herrington and a Western in all but name, in which the chosen method of showdown is the bar-room brawl. The dialogue’s studded with clichés, but connoisseurs of cowboy culture will find much to amuse. A flop at first, this has rightfully found a cult audience since its release.

Thursday 16 June

Paapa Essiedu in The Lazarus Project - Sky UK

The Lazarus Project

Sky Max, 9pm

When ordinary Londoner George (Paapa Essiedu) suddenly experiences a Groundhog Day, reliving the same disturbing events from months ago, he thinks he’s having some kind of breakdown. But it turns out that time really has been turned back, and that it happens every time humankind is threatened with mass extinction (as it turns out, fairly frequently). Still, it’s only when George is recruited by a super-secret spy agency trying to save Earth from calamity that he learns he’s one of the chosen few who can detect the time jumps. In a comic-book-level transformation, gormless George becomes an agent chasing their current target, a nuclear-bomb-toting terrorist.

Yes, it’s ridiculous, but lean into its sky-high concept and Joe Barton’s series is an enjoyable and light mash-up of action and time-loop movies. Essiedu, a fine actor long overdue a leading TV role, strikes just the right note as George, finding plenty of rich humour in a character who must quickly find his cojones when a terrible dilemma presents itself. Caroline Quentin adds gravitas as the intimidating spy agency boss. And episode one features perhaps the most electrifying car chase you’ll see outside of a Bond movie – that alone makes it worth the time investment. VP

Golf: US Open

Sky Golf, 1pm

The third men’s golf Major of the year comes, for the first time since 1988, from The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Last year, Spain’s Jon Rahm managed to break America’s stranglehold, becoming the first non-US winner since 2014. If the American golfers need any inspiration to fight back, they needn’t look far – their comeback at the 1999 Ryder Cup, aka the Battle of Brookline, is part of US golf’s folklore. Rahm will be back to defend his title and he will be joined by Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and, just possibly, golf’s current bogey men Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. VP



Britain’s Dog Poo Scandal

Channel 5, 8pm

A problem not to be sniffed at, a significant amount of the faeces of the UK’s 9.6 million dogs is ending up in green spaces and on pavements. Alexis Conran meets the campaigners tackling owners who fail to scoop poop, and finds out if the pandemic and budget cuts mean councils are failing to fine transgressors. VP



Secrets of the London Underground

Yesterday, 8pm

The spanking new Elizabeth Line is the star of tonight’s edition of this edifying series. Presenters Siddy Holloway and Tim Dunn escort us through its gleaming new halls dispensing statistics about how massive it is. It’s a series jam-packed tighter than a rush-hour carriage with factual nuggets. VP



Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC One, 9pm

Investigating the past of a Jewish celebrity always brings trepidation; such a feeling is borne out tonight when Matt Lucas looks into the past of his beloved maternal grandmother, Margot. Lucas traces her family’s fate in Berlin and the Netherlands during the Nazi era and, although the news is bad, the episode is leavened somewhat by a surprising revelation about halfway through. VP



Taskmaster

Channel 4, 9pm

The 13th series of this low- stakes contest has been a corker, channelling all the seriousness of a boozy stag do. Tonight’s finale sees host Greg Davies instruct his motley group of comedian contestants in a series of party games that include devising a rap song and taste-testing a selection of mystery liquids, including balloon juice – all in the name of daft, delightful escapism. VP



The Hotel Inspector

Channel 5, 9pm

The formidable Alex Polizzi is back to spruce up a set of underperforming hoteliers in a new run of her entertaining series. Tonight, inexperienced innkeepers Hasmeeta and Bharat ask her for help turning around their failing Loughborough guesthouse. Polizzi’s comments regarding cleanliness are frank and unprintable, but she suggests a sensible plan. VP



The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Channel 4, 10pm

Derry Girls actress Jamie-Lee O’Donnell escorts viewers on a tour of her hometown, providing a youthful point of view from Northern Ireland. It’s a serious film in which she investigates the generational trauma handed down to Catholic and Protestant youth as a result of the Troubles and looks at why the sectarian divide still flourishes. VP

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★★★

BBC Four, 9pm

Steven Spielberg’s masterly adaptation of Alice Walker’s classic epistolary novel is one of the most snubbed films in Oscar history: it was nominated for 11 but walked away with none. Perhaps this was bad luck since it was up against Sydney Pollack’s unstoppable Out of Africa. Whoopi Goldberg gives a truly exceptional performance as a Southern black woman abused by her family. The story, spanning 40 years, is a powerful one – of love and perseverance.

Shirley Valentine (1989) ★★★★

5STAR, 10pm

Willy Russell adapts his witty one-character play for this delightful drama. Shirley Valentine (Pauline Collins) is a middle-aged Liverpool housewife who travels to Greece to escape a feeling of midlife malaise, where she discovers there’s more to life than the kitchen sink. Swept off her feet by Greek bar owner Costas (Tom Conti), she begins to see the world, and herself, in a different light. Joanna Lumley, Alison Steadman and Julia McKenzie co-star.

Love & Mercy (2014) ★★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

Bill Pohlad’s biopic of Brian Wilson, the mastermind behind The Beach Boys, gives us two versions of this mercurial character. Played by Paul Dano and, decades on, by John Cusack, and ping-ponging between the two time frames, it’s a probing look at a man whose adulthood was broken in half by success. It’s also excellent at testing the line between mental breakdown and radical creativity and leaves you in no doubt of Wilson’s unique genius.

Friday 17 June

Professor Brian Cox - Kelly Wandsum/BBC

Brian Cox: Seven Days on Mars

BBC Two, 9pm

Professor Brian Cox has the gift of being able to explain even the most complex science to those of us without a PhD in particle physics. He’s also puppyishly enthusiastic – a quality that rises to the fore in this documentary, as he realises a boyhood dream to visit Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena. JPL – where an entry sign reads “Dare Mighty Things” – is the mission control centre for the Perseverance Rover programme, Nasa’s search for life on Mars, 200 million miles away. Cox was present for the crucial week when the machine was sent to the Jezero Crater which, 3.8 billion years ago, was a lake. Cox joined the team who guide the rover and the Ingenuity helicopter (the first extra-terrestrial aircraft) and we see some of the problems the team encountered (including a malfunctioning drill bit and a highly worrying bug in the communications software). He explains some of the extraordinary science of Perseverance, including how it can test rock samples in situ so that scientists can gather vital hoards of data about the Red Planet, to be transmitted back to Earth.

Even though we know by now that the mission was a resounding success, hearts will be in mouths as we watch the rover inching towards its final destination. VL

The Lake

Amazon Prime Video

There’s nothing subtle about this Canadian sibling-rival comedy but it’s no less funny for that. Gay dad Justin (Jordan Gavaris) makes plans to reconnect with his teenage daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun), who he gave up for adoption, but his plans to make up for lost time at the family cottage go awry when he discovers his parents left it to his “perfect” step-sister, Maisy-May (Julia Stiles on fine form). VL



The Martha Mitchell Effect

Netflix

This archival footage documentary tells the remarkable story of an unlauded heroine of the Watergate scandal. “Unguided missile” Martha Mitchell (wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general John Mitchell) was an outspoken critic of the crooked president, a diehard Republican who was forced to become an unlikely whistleblower as the extent of Nixon’s “dirty tricks”, both during his 1972 campaign and beyond, came to light. VL



Isle of Wight Festival Highlights 2022

Sky Arts, 7pm

The festival may have moved far from its 1960s counterculture days, but it still attracts big names and big crowds. Coverage of the opening day at Seaclose Park in Newport is an eclectic range, with sets from Lewis Capaldi, Madness, Sigrid, and Nile Rodgers and Chic. VL



Gardeners’ World

BBC Two, 8pm

Monty Don presents, along with his colleagues, an undoubted highlight of the horticultural calendar: the Gardeners’ World Live event at Birmingham NEC. This time around they focus on the floral marquee, and aficionados of bright penstemons and hydrangeas are sure to be pleased as the experts reveal their secrets of how to get the best blooms. VL



This is MY House

BBC One, 8.30pm

The shorter running time for the second series of the jolly property-based guessing game works well; this week celebrity judges Judi Love, Richard Madeley, Joel Dommett and Sindhu Vee try to discern who really owns a 17th-century hunting lodge near Glasgow. The four “Erwins” – who say they live there with ballet dancer partner Preston – are comically catty as they lay claim to the house and vie for a prize. It’s daft as ever, but fun. VL



Avoidance

BBC One, 9.30pm

Benjamin Green and Romesh Ranganathan’s comedy about beta male Jonathan (Ranganathan) continues as he tries to engineer a friendship between shy son Spencer (Kieran Logendra) and the coolest boy in school. It’s awkward, but sister-in-law Courtney (Lisa McGrillis) is a delight. VL

House of Gucci (2021) ★★★

Amazon Prime Video

Ridley Scott’s crime drama feels like a soap opera with airs, but its star’s sheer chutzpah ensures it’s never less than watchable. Lady Gaga returns to the screen for the first time since 2018’s A Star is Born to bring to life Patrizia Reggiani, once wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), later imprisoned for 18 years for commissioning the hitman who murdered him. The plot is a little thin, but the star-studded cast each vividly paint life in the iconic family brand.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★★

Film4, 9pm

Having won 11 Oscars and taken home more than a billion dollars at the global box-office, James Cameron’s opulent blockbuster about the sinking of the RMS Titanic is an unqualified success. At its heart is the sweet romance between poor artist Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and rich girl Rose (Kate Winslet), as the deadly iceberg drifts ever closer. Even viewers determined to find it soppy are liable to be swept along in one of the decade’s defining films.

Last Night in Soho (2021) ★★★★

Sky Cinema Premiere, 10.25pm

Thomasin McKenzie plays Eloise, who was raised in rural Cornwall but has moved to London to find herself. She’s a child of the early 21st century – but every night she’s tugged back into 1966 and the body of it-girl Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). Edgar Wright’s vision of the booming West End is enchanting, but danger lurks beneath the surface in the form of Matt Smith’s teddy boy manager Jack.

Television previewers

Jack Taylor (JT), Veronica Lee (VL), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Vicki Power (VP), Gabriel Tate (GT) and Chris Bennion (CB)