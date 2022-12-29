What’s on TV tonight: Prince Andrew: The Musical, Farewell Doc Martin and more

Kieran Hodgson has a royally good time singing the part of the Duke of York - Rob Parfitt/Channel 4

Thursday 29 December

Prince Andrew: The Musical

Channel 4, 9pm

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex steal the headlines following the release of their explosive Netflix documentary series, the dark horse in the race to defame the Royal family, the Duke of York, gets put back in the stocks. Throwing the tomatoes are comedian Kieran Hodgson and composer Freddie Tapner, who designed this mock biopic in the style of a West End musical, telling the story of Prince Andrew’s rise and fall from 1980s war hero to national in-joke. The eyebrow-raising allegations which were the subject of his incendiary Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis (played here by Emma Sidi) are, of course, carefully grazed upon.

Hodgson himself stars as Prince Andrew, while comedian Munya Chawawa makes a surprise appearance as Prince Charles (the artist formerly known as). Jenny Bede takes on the role of Fergie and Harry Enfield pops up as a jug-eared Tony Blair, but perhaps the most striking casting choice is RuPaul’s Drag Race star Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher. Following on from the dreadful stunt that was Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, it’s part of Channel 4’s attempt to recapture its reputation as the bad boy of terrestrial TV in celebration of its 40th birthday. JT

Antiques Roadshow Special: Toys and Childhood

BBC One, 8pm

This special sees the experts slap eye-popping values on everything from teddy bears to Sindy Dolls and Subbuteo; Fiona Bruce examines a Victorian teaching box filled with bottled curiosities, while Jonathan Ross talks about his vast collection of action figures.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Rio

Channel 4, 8pm

Joe Lycett takes a well-earned rest from sending up David Beckham to travel to Rio de Janeiro, where he has 96 hours to explore the home of the Samba with actor Stephen Mangan. They try out Futevolei, a foot/volleyball hybrid, and gorge themselves on a Brazilian Christmas dinner.

World’s Most Expensive All-You-Can-Eat Buffet

Channel 5, 8pm

“If I get to Heaven, I want to open the gates and there’s a buffet,” claims Grace Dent. In this fun one-off programme, the food critic scours the globe for the most indulgent all-you-can-eat feasts that money can buy. Her first stop is The Grove in Hertfordshire, but it’s the Bacchanal at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace that takes the cake.

Farewell Doc Martin

ITV1, 8.30pm

Following the beloved medical drama’s last ever episode, which aired on Christmas Day, the cast and crew reflect on the life and times of Cornwall’s most unlikely hero. Of particular interest is the involvement of Dr Martin Scurr, a retired GP who offered storylines based on the real cases he saw during his career.

Marie Antoinette

BBC Two, 9pm

Deborah Davis, who wrote The Favourite, turns her attention to another coquettish queen in this quirky period drama – a semi-fictionalised, minxy portrayal of Marie Antoinette, played by Emilia Schüle. Boxsetted on iPlayer from today, this first episode sees teenage Marie dragged from her comfy life in Austria and thrown into the salacious world of the French court, where she meets her decidedly unsexy fiancé, Prince Louis (Louis Cunningham).

John Bishop’s End of Year Show

ITV1, 9.35pm

Ahead of the return of his weekly chat show, the Liverpudlian comedian takes a tongue-in-cheek look back at 2022. He’s joined by Ian McKellen and Lioness Beth Mead.

Zootropolis (2016) ★★★★

BBC One, 1.55pm

This laugh-out-loud Disney animation, set in a teeming animal city, is a Richard Scarry-toned escapade. Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) play a rookie bunny cop and a streetwise fox who join forces to track down a missing otter; they uncover a shady conspiracy that goes all the way up to the mayor’s office. DreamWorks’s fellow new animal-filled fun flick, The Bad Guys, is on Sky Cinema Premiere at 8pm.

Evil Under the Sun (1982) ★★★★

BBC Two, 2.25pm

This terrific adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Poirot novel is smartly directed by Guy Hamilton. Our splendidly moustached hero (Peter Ustinov) is out to solve the murder of an actress (Diana Rigg) at a beautiful Adriatic resort. Unfortunately, she was so unpopular that everyone had a motive. Dame Maggie Smith co-stars, and is as brilliant as ever. Christie’s much-adapted Death on the Nile (with Jane Birkin) follows at 4.15pm.

Summertime (1955) ★★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 5.15pm

From the mid-1950s, David Lean developed a taste for filming further afield and directed the great Katharine Hepburn in this moving romance set in Venice. Jane Hudson (Hepburn), a secretary from the American Midwest, realises her dream of taking a holiday in the Italian city, where she embarks on a tentative romance with an antiques dealer (Rossano Brazzi). Jack Hildyard’s cinematography ravishes in this truly delightful classic.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★★★

BBC Four, 9pm

Writer Colin Welland famously proclaimed that “The British are coming” when this film made a splash at the Oscars. It’s remarkable how Welland’s script makes the fortunes of two English runners at the 1924 Olympics seem as inspiring as a record-breaking sprint from Usain Bolt. It’s no accident that Vangelis’s score is now shorthand for the ecstasy of sporting success. The film is also showing on Christmas Eve (BBC Two, 4.55pm).

Barbary Macaques use the cedar trees to find safety from predators above the ground, in the forests of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco. - Aaron Sandhu/BBC

Friday 30 December

Macaque: Monkeys in the Mountains: A Dynasties Special

BBC One, 7.30pm; NI, 8pm

Macaque monkeys have an enigmatic bearing: wise, serene, thoughtful. Until their formidable fangs are bared, that is, which is where this one-off Dynasties documentary comes in. If you thought Westminster politics was brutal, it has nothing on the battles from primacy among the males of one troop of Barbary macaques in the Atlas Mountains, where new alpha Mac must deal with jealous rivals, slippery allies, incursions from other troops and attacks from packs of wild dogs. With all the tools at his disposal – most heartrendingly, deploying newborn babies as political bargaining chips – this strong if inexperienced leader secures a powerbase, only for a drought to leave him with the difficult prospect of moving the extended family to a new location.

The behind-the-scenes postscript is almost as absorbing as the main event, as the production crew detail their struggles with extreme heat and freezing temperatures and the success of local conservation projects in the face of climate change and animal traffickers. But the tale at its heart – one of tyranny vs negotiation and survival against the odds – has unavoidable resonance with our own times. GT

The Year in Music at the BBC: 2022

BBC Two, 6.30pm

Lauren Laverne looks back on a year which saw the glorious return of live music post-pandemic. Expect highlights from Glastonbury and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, showcasing veteran artists and fresh new talent alike.

Would I Lie to You? at Christmas

BBC One, 8.30pm; NI, 11pm

The chemistry of this episode is once perfectly judged, as pantomime grump Christopher Eccleston, silly Guz Khan, wry Sophie Willan and poker-faced Gloria Hunniford lead David Mitchell and Lee Mack through an effortlessly entertaining half-hour that’s just a Bob Mortimer short of perfection.

Celebrity Masterchef Festive Extravaganza

BBC One, 9pm

Not to be confused with last week’s Christmas Cook-Off, the Festive Extravaganza pits dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Chizzy Akudolu, drag artist Kitty Scott-Claus and reality star Megan McKenna against each other in the kitchen, before Lisa Faulkner joins Gregg Wallace and John Torode (aka Mr Faulkner) to crown this year’s Christmas Champion.

My Old School

BBC Two, 9pm

Appropriate, perhaps, that this stranger-than-fiction tale is embellished through a mix of Alan Cummings’s narration (grippingly intense) and animations (a little distracting, in truth); it tells the story of pseudo-Glaswegian schoolboy Brandon Lee, who shook the foundations of his close-knit community to its core when his secret identity was revealed.

Celebrity Christmas Hell

Channel 4, 10.15pm

A simple format and a wholly predictable line-up make this a pleasant-enough way to while away an hour. Oti and Motsi Mabuse, Michael and Hilary Whitehall, and Katherine Ryan and husband Bobby are among the celebrities revealing their Christmas disasters, from tree decoration to baking.

Jason Manford: Recent Nostalgia

BBC One, 10.30pm; NI, 11.30pm

No one would look to Jason Manford for confrontational edginess or topical satire, but this set filmed in Sheffield during his recent Like Me tour showcases his everyman persona and gentle observational style admirably. Recollections of the toilet circuit and battles of the sexes climax in a smart musical number culled from memories of school assemblies.

White Noise (2022) ★★★★

Netflix

Director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story) brilliantly adapts Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel about an academic and his family weathering a surreal public-health crisis. Frequent Baumbach-collaborator Adam Driver is that smug professor, while Greta Gerwig (Baumbach’s real-life wife) is his wife Babette, a typical 1980s housewife mostly keen on popping pills. It’s clever, entertaining stuff, sure to keep you guessing.

Superman (1978) ★★★★★

Channel 5, 1pm

In this, the first (and many would say the best) instalment of the superhero series, a baby is sent from his dying home planet, Krypton, to Earth by his father Jor-El (Marlon Brando). Adopting the identity of Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve), he uses his powers to stop Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) blowing up California. Great hero, great theme tune and great cape – and Margot Kidder is still the Lois Lane to beat.

Maleficent (2014) ★★★

BBC One, 3.50pm

Angelina Jolie is the eponymous star of Disney’s live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, which follows her from carefree fairy to Mistress of All Evil; when handsome Stefan (Sharlto Copley) breaks her heart, she curses his baby daughter (Elle Fanning). You can tell that director Robert Stromberg used to be a production designer: the nuclear-grade sweetness of his CGI landscapes might just leave you a little queasy.

Spectre (2015) ★★★★

ITV1, 8pm

Director Sam Mendes combines hold-your-breath action with ghosts of Bond films past, trailing tingles of nostalgic pleasure in their wake. A cryptic message leads 007 (Daniel Craig, in his penultimate outing) to Mexico City and Rome, where he uncovers the sinister organisation Spectre. It doesn’t have follow-up No Time to Die’s emotional depth, but it’s a wild ride that serves as a reminder of Craig’s talents regardless.

