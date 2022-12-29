What’s on TV tonight: Prince Andrew: The Musical, Farewell Doc Martin and more

Telegraph reporters
·9 min read
Kieran Hodgson has a royally good time singing the part of the Duke of York - Rob Parfitt/Channel 4
Kieran Hodgson has a royally good time singing the part of the Duke of York - Rob Parfitt/Channel 4

Thursday 29 December

Prince Andrew: The Musical
Channel 4, 9pm
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex steal the headlines following the release of their explosive Netflix documentary series, the dark horse in the race to defame the Royal family, the Duke of York, gets put back in the stocks. Throwing the tomatoes are comedian Kieran Hodgson and composer Freddie Tapner, who designed this mock biopic in the style of a West End musical, telling the story of Prince Andrew’s rise and fall from 1980s war hero to national in-joke. The eyebrow-raising allegations which were the subject of his incendiary Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis (played here by Emma Sidi) are, of course, carefully grazed upon.

Hodgson himself stars as Prince Andrew, while comedian Munya Chawawa makes a surprise appearance as Prince Charles (the artist formerly known as). Jenny Bede takes on the role of Fergie and Harry Enfield pops up as a jug-eared Tony Blair, but perhaps the most striking casting choice is RuPaul’s Drag Race star Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher. Following on from the dreadful stunt that was Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, it’s part of Channel 4’s attempt to recapture its reputation as the bad boy of terrestrial TV in celebration of its 40th birthday. JT

Antiques Roadshow Special: Toys and Childhood
BBC One, 8pm
This special sees the experts slap eye-popping values on everything from teddy bears to Sindy Dolls and Subbuteo; Fiona Bruce examines a Victorian teaching box filled with bottled curiosities, while Jonathan Ross talks about his vast collection of action figures.

Travel Man: 96 Hours in Rio
Channel 4, 8pm
Joe Lycett takes a well-earned rest from sending up David Beckham to travel to Rio de Janeiro, where he has 96 hours to explore the home of the Samba with actor Stephen Mangan. They try out Futevolei, a foot/volleyball hybrid, and gorge themselves on a Brazilian Christmas dinner.

World’s Most Expensive All-You-Can-Eat Buffet
Channel 5, 8pm
“If I get to Heaven, I want to open the gates and there’s a buffet,” claims Grace Dent. In this fun one-off programme, the food critic scours the globe for the most indulgent all-you-can-eat feasts that money can buy. Her first stop is The Grove in Hertfordshire, but it’s the Bacchanal at Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace that takes the cake.

Farewell Doc Martin
ITV1, 8.30pm
Following the beloved medical drama’s last ever episode, which aired on Christmas Day, the cast and crew reflect on the life and times of Cornwall’s most unlikely hero. Of particular interest is the involvement of Dr Martin Scurr, a retired GP who offered storylines based on the real cases he saw during his career.

Marie Antoinette
BBC Two, 9pm
Deborah Davis, who wrote The Favourite, turns her attention to another coquettish queen in this quirky period drama – a semi-fictionalised, minxy portrayal of Marie Antoinette, played by Emilia Schüle. Boxsetted on iPlayer from today, this first episode sees teenage Marie dragged from her comfy life in Austria and thrown into the salacious world of the French court, where she meets her decidedly unsexy fiancé, Prince Louis (Louis Cunningham).

John Bishop’s End of Year Show
ITV1, 9.35pm
Ahead of the return of his weekly chat show, the Liverpudlian comedian takes a tongue-in-cheek look back at 2022. He’s joined by Ian McKellen and Lioness Beth Mead.

Zootropolis (2016) ★★★★
BBC One, 1.55pm
This laugh-out-loud Disney animation, set in a teeming animal city, is a Richard Scarry-toned escapade. Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) play a rookie bunny cop and a streetwise fox who join forces to track down a missing otter; they uncover a shady conspiracy that goes all the way up to the mayor’s office. DreamWorks’s fellow new animal-filled fun flick, The Bad Guys, is on Sky Cinema Premiere at 8pm.

Evil Under the Sun (1982) ★★★★
BBC Two, 2.25pm
This terrific adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Poirot novel is smartly directed by Guy Hamilton. Our splendidly moustached hero (Peter Ustinov) is out to solve the murder of an actress (Diana Rigg) at a beautiful Adriatic resort. Unfortunately, she was so unpopular that everyone had a motive. Dame Maggie Smith co-stars, and is as brilliant as ever. Christie’s much-adapted Death on the Nile (with Jane Birkin) follows at 4.15pm.

Summertime (1955) ★★★★
Talking Pictures TV, 5.15pm
From the mid-1950s, David Lean developed a taste for filming further afield and directed the great Katharine Hepburn in this moving romance set in Venice. Jane Hudson (Hepburn), a secretary from the American Midwest, realises her dream of taking a holiday in the Italian city, where she embarks on a tentative romance with an antiques dealer (Rossano Brazzi). Jack Hildyard’s cinematography ravishes in this truly delightful classic.

Chariots of Fire (1981) ★★★★★
BBC Four, 9pm
Writer Colin Welland famously proclaimed that “The British are coming” when this film made a splash at the Oscars. It’s remarkable how Welland’s script makes the fortunes of two English runners at the 1924 Olympics seem as inspiring as a record-breaking sprint from Usain Bolt. It’s no accident that Vangelis’s score is now shorthand for the ecstasy of sporting success. The film is also showing on Christmas Eve (BBC Two, 4.55pm).

Barbary Macaques use the cedar trees to find safety from predators above the ground, in the forests of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco. - Aaron Sandhu/BBC
Barbary Macaques use the cedar trees to find safety from predators above the ground, in the forests of the Atlas Mountains, Morocco. - Aaron Sandhu/BBC

Friday 30 December 

Macaque: Monkeys in the Mountains: A Dynasties Special
BBC One, 7.30pm; NI, 8pm
Macaque monkeys have an enigmatic bearing: wise, serene, thoughtful. Until their formidable fangs are bared, that is, which is where this one-off Dynasties documentary comes in. If you thought Westminster politics was brutal, it has nothing on the battles from primacy among the males of one troop of Barbary macaques in the Atlas Mountains, where new alpha Mac must deal with jealous rivals, slippery allies, incursions from other troops and attacks from packs of wild dogs. With all the tools at his disposal – most heartrendingly, deploying newborn babies as political bargaining chips – this strong if inexperienced leader secures a powerbase, only for a drought to leave him with the difficult prospect of moving the extended family to a new location.

The behind-the-scenes postscript is almost as absorbing as the main event, as the production crew detail their struggles with extreme heat and freezing temperatures and the success of local conservation projects in the face of climate change and animal traffickers. But the tale at its heart – one of tyranny vs negotiation and survival against the odds – has unavoidable resonance with our own times. GT

The Year in Music at the BBC: 2022
BBC Two, 6.30pm
Lauren Laverne looks back on a year which saw the glorious return of live music post-pandemic. Expect highlights from Glastonbury and Radio 1’s Big Weekend, showcasing veteran artists and fresh new talent alike.

Would I Lie to You? at Christmas
BBC One, 8.30pm; NI, 11pm
The chemistry of this episode is once perfectly judged, as pantomime grump Christopher Eccleston, silly Guz Khan, wry Sophie Willan and poker-faced Gloria Hunniford lead David Mitchell and Lee Mack through an effortlessly entertaining half-hour that’s just a Bob Mortimer short of perfection.

Celebrity Masterchef Festive Extravaganza
BBC One, 9pm
Not to be confused with last week’s Christmas Cook-Off, the Festive Extravaganza pits dancer AJ Pritchard, actress Chizzy Akudolu, drag artist Kitty Scott-Claus and reality star Megan McKenna against each other in the kitchen, before Lisa Faulkner joins Gregg Wallace and John Torode (aka Mr Faulkner) to crown this year’s Christmas Champion.

My Old School
BBC Two, 9pm
Appropriate, perhaps, that this stranger-than-fiction tale is embellished through a mix of Alan Cummings’s narration (grippingly intense) and animations (a little distracting, in truth); it tells the story of pseudo-Glaswegian schoolboy Brandon Lee, who shook the foundations of his close-knit community to its core when his secret identity was revealed.

Celebrity Christmas Hell
Channel 4, 10.15pm
A simple format and a wholly predictable line-up make this a pleasant-enough way to while away an hour. Oti and Motsi Mabuse, Michael and Hilary Whitehall, and Katherine Ryan and husband Bobby are among the celebrities revealing their Christmas disasters, from tree decoration to baking.

Jason Manford: Recent Nostalgia
BBC One, 10.30pm; NI, 11.30pm
No one would look to Jason Manford for confrontational edginess or topical satire, but this set filmed in Sheffield during his recent Like Me tour showcases his everyman persona and gentle observational style admirably. Recollections of the toilet circuit and battles of the sexes climax in a smart musical number culled from memories of school assemblies.

White Noise (2022) ★★★★
Netflix
Director Noah Baumbach (Frances Ha, Marriage Story) brilliantly adapts Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel about an academic and his family weathering a surreal public-health crisis. Frequent Baumbach-collaborator Adam Driver is that smug professor, while Greta Gerwig (Baumbach’s real-life wife) is his wife Babette, a typical 1980s housewife mostly keen on popping pills. It’s clever, entertaining stuff, sure to keep you guessing.

Superman (1978) ★★★★★
Channel 5, 1pm
In this, the first (and many would say the best) instalment of the superhero series, a baby is sent from his dying home planet, Krypton, to Earth by his father Jor-El (Marlon Brando). Adopting the identity of Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve), he uses his powers to stop Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) blowing up California. Great hero, great theme tune and great cape – and Margot Kidder is still the Lois Lane to beat.

Maleficent (2014) ★★★
BBC One, 3.50pm
Angelina Jolie is the eponymous star of Disney’s live-action reimagining of Sleeping Beauty, which follows her from carefree fairy to Mistress of All Evil; when handsome Stefan (Sharlto Copley) breaks her heart, she curses his baby daughter (Elle Fanning). You can tell that director Robert Stromberg used to be a production designer: the nuclear-grade sweetness of his CGI landscapes might just leave you a little queasy.

Spectre (2015) ★★★★
ITV1, 8pm
Director Sam Mendes combines hold-your-breath action with ghosts of Bond films past, trailing tingles of nostalgic pleasure in their wake. A cryptic message leads 007 (Daniel Craig, in his penultimate outing) to Mexico City and Rome, where he uncovers the sinister organisation Spectre. It doesn’t have follow-up No Time to Die’s emotional depth, but it’s a wild ride that serves as a reminder of Craig’s talents regardless.

Television previewers

Jack Taylor (JT), Veronica Lee (VL), Stephen Kelly (SK), Gerard O’Donovan (GO), Chris Bennion (CB), Rachel Ward (RW), Poppie Platt (PP) and Gabriel Tate (GT)

Latest Stories

  • North Korea's weapons programme defies COVID outbreak, reaches 'uncharted territory'

    North Korea forged ahead with its missile programme in 2022 and took steps toward resuming testing of nuclear bombs, as world events including the COVID pandemic and war fractured the already tenuous international pressure against it. The true extent of COVID there remains unconfirmed amid a lack of testing and independent monitoring. This year provided the clearest evidence yet that North Korea now regards itself as a permanent nuclear weapons power and that Pyongyang has no intention of engaging the United States in denuclearisation talks, said Evans Revere, a former U.S. diplomat.

  • Insiders at McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) sold US$3.7m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    In the last year, many McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may...

  • A Boutique Hotel on the Riviera Maya Meshes Bespoke Luxury and Sustainability

    La Casa de la Playa offers tailor-made experiences with a sense of place.

  • Kate Hudson, Famous Nepo Baby, Weighs In On Nepo Baby Debate

    The actor, who is the daughter of Goldie Hawn, spoke out about the term in a new interview with The Independent.

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 17

    Another season of fantasy football, another group of start-or-sit scenarios to answer. It’s not just enough to draft the right team and make the right moves off the waiver wire. We all know that. We also have to make sure that we are starting the correct players each week. Of course, we have our studs, anchors, and the players we’re starting virtually no matter what. We don’t need anyone to tell us to start Travis Kelce. But, the further down the lineup we go, the more those questions trickle in

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills

    CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook has come a long way since training camp. All the way to helping the Buffalo Bills roll to a big road win on a frigid Saturday in December. Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo's 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook, the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalv

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Mavs unveil Nowitzki statue before Christmas game vs. Lakers

    DALLAS (AP) — Dirk Nowitzki stood with his son Max, both ready to push the lever that would unveil the statue of the retired Dallas Mavericks star outside the team's arena. It already had been revealed that the statue depicted Nowitzki's signature one-legged fadeaway jumper. Not that there ever was any question. “That jump shot, just going up to the sky, creating all type of rain,” said Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham, whose team was playing the Mavericks in the Christmas Day game that follo

  • Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh undergoing treatment for leukemia

    Former Toronto FC midfielder Tsubasa Endoh is undergoing treatment in his native Japan for acute leukemia. In social media posts on his verified accounts, the 29-year-old from Tokyo said he was diagnosed Dec. 2. "I was honestly shocked at first and it was really hard to accept the whole situation," he wrote. Endoh said he has already started chemotherapy sessions. "It's gonna be a hell of a journey and it's surely the hardest moment in my life, but I'm determined to fight this and come back stro

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • A record NBA outburst: 5 games of 43 or more on the same day

    The NBA went into Christmas with a night like none other. For the first time in NBA history, five players scored at least 43 points on the same day. It happened Friday, with Dallas’ Luka Doncic leading the way with 50 points against Houston. The others: Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 44 against the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career-high 44 against New Orleans, New York’s RJ Barrett had 44 against Chicago and Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton scored a career-