What’s on TV tonight: Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin, Fauda, Death in Paradise and more

Friday 20 January

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Dublin

Channel 4, 8.30pm

“So, out of all the hot places in the world, you’ve brought me to Dublin,” bemoans Mawaan Rizwan. You have to sympathise with the comedian – the travelogue series has most recently jetted guests away to Rio de Janeiro and Vilnius (and visited 50 other far away places over 11 series), meaning an overnight stay in the drizzling Irish capital was never going to feel like the most exotic of treats. Especially not for Rizwan, who was secretly hoping for a trip to Ibiza.

But host Joe Lycett is having none of it. “It’s a fabulous city,” he insists, before whisking Rizwan away to appreciate some of the city’s 275, er, statues. From there they go on to order the entire menu at Dublin’s smallest restaurant, drink a pint of Ireland’s most famous alcoholic beverage at the Guinness Storehouse, and brave a bracing early-morning dip at the Forty Foot bathing spot. Even if the pair never really get round to sampling the city’s many more sophisticated, historically significant, or above all, lively pleasures (everywhere they visit is, mysteriously, empty of Dublin’s biggest attraction – the teeming crowds of people out to have a good time) they still manage to have plenty of fun. GO

Fauda

Netflix

The explosive Israeli drama based around the Israel-Palestine conflict returns for a delayed fourth series (filming had to move to Budapest from Ukraine when Russia invaded). While previous seasons focused on the West Bank, here Doron (Lior Raz) and his counterterrorism unit begin working in Lebanon and Belgium, too.

Represent

Netflix

Watch out, Macron! Poised to be an early breakout hit for 2023, this six-part French political comedy, about a youth leader from the Paris suburbs who cuts through to become a candidate in the presidential election, pushes all the right buttons and hits the right notes. Is France ready for its first black president?

Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job

BBC One, 8.30pm

Despite neither seeming handy with a hacksaw, best pals Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are renovating a Sicilian property – having purchased an adjoining pair of them for €1 each. In the third episode, they’re onto the bathroom. But Holden wants a rolltop bath, which you can’t get in Italy, and a disco ball… to Carr’s horror.

Death in Paradise

BBC One, 9pm

In another low-stakes visit to Saint Marie, a property scam to “sell” one of island’s most beautiful, publicly owned beaches to unsuspecting investors goes fatally wrong, but DI Parker (Ralf Little) and DS Thomas (Shantol Jackson) struggle to find any evidence of a murderer. Meanwhile Marlon’s (Taj Miles) efforts to impress the Commissioner (Don Warrington) don’t go down as well he hopes.

Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples

Channel 4, 9pm

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont’s droll Mr & Mrs update finds two more celebrity couples eager to prove that theirs is the perfect partnership. Comedians Sara Pascoe and Steen Raskopoulos take on singer Duncan James and Rodrigo Reis in silly challenges – while relationship therapist Charlene Douglas vets their behaviour.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.40pm

The ever-versatile Michelle Williams (she played a screen icon in My Week With Marilyn, a brilliant Broadway actress in Fosse/Verdon and, now, Steven Spielberg’s mother in The Fabelmans) joins Nolly star Helena Bonham Carter, It’s a Sin writer Russell T Davies, The Whale star Brendan Fraser and dancer Oti Mabuse on the sofa.

Ben Is Back (2018) ★★★

BBC Three, 9pm

Teenage drug addict Ben Burns (Lucas Hedges) returns home to his family on Christmas Eve, unleashing a torrent of difficult truths over the next 24 hours that threaten to rip them apart. His mother (Julia Roberts) grapples with her attempts to save Ben from his addiction, with the pressures of keeping the rest of the family together. Peter Hedges’s film is, at its best, a nuanced, tense character study; at its worst, a contrived crime thriller.

The Company of Wolves (1984) ★★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 9.05pm

Angela Carter wrote the screenplay for this haunting spin on Little Red Riding Hood, adapted from her eponymous short story (published in 1979’s The Bloody Chamber and its radio play adaptation in 1980) that imagines a young girl (Sarah Patterson) plagued by nightmares of wolves. The late, great Angela Lansbury plays her grandmother, who resides deep within an eerie woods.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★

BBC One, 11.30pm

Charlize Theron stars as a fiercely unattainable US presidential candidate just waiting to have her heart melted by Seth Rogen in this unconventional odd-couple romcom. Rogen plays the shambolic journalist she used to babysit who spends his days writing biting polemics for a leftist publication. It chunters along with its spoofy impression of current politics, but is torn between adult pretensions and adolescent humour.

Saturday 21 January

Fight the Power: How Hip Hop Changed the World

BBC Two, 9pm & 10pm

When hip hop first exploded across the pond in the 1980s, conservatives reacted with horror: what was this scandalous music that had come to lead young people astray? But, as this brilliant, nuanced documentary explains, there was more to hip hop than met the eye. Fronted by Public Enemy’s Chuck D, the four-part series features interviews with rappers, such as Fat Joe and Eminem, and academics, plus archive footage.

It assesses hip hop’s impact on American society: there’s the brutal beating of Rodney King in LA in 1991 by police officers who were acquitted, and the subsequent riots, soundtracked by rap; Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and saw Jay Z and P Diddy lead fundraising efforts; and the pivotal elections of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The first was known as the black people’s president; the second changed history forever; and the last was in power during the 2020 Capitol riots – and ever-growing racial tension. All episodes are available on iPlayer (from Saturday). Documentary Behind the Beat Special: Public Enemy follows, plus a dig through the archives with Hip Hop at the BBC at 11.30pm. PP

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show

BBC One, 6.50pm

Michael McIntyre hosts another show in front of a live audience at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane. In Send to All, it’s Alison Hammond who gets the belly laughs rolling with her confession of how much she loves short men… although she makes an exception for The Rock.

Secrets of The Royal Palaces

Channel 5, 7.30pm

Windsor Castle has become synonymous with Queen Elizabeth II, but why? This episode of the popular documentary series looks at the late Queen’s childhood toys and the stunning Waterloo Chamber, while host Kate Williams explores some of the Royals’ more gruesome historical stories.

Ant & Dec’s Limitless Win

ITV1, 8.30pm

In tonight’s edition of the omnipresent Geordie duo’s quiz, which offers contestants the chance to win “limitless” cash (with some not-very-difficult questions), Belfast-born best pals Conall and Michael continue their journey, before we meet newcomers Jenny and Clive, who are under a special amount of pressure: they’re getting married in the morning.

Stock Aitken Waterman: Legends of Pop

Channel 5, 8.30pm

If you’re more into cheesy pop than hip hop, this documentary about top record producers and songwriters Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman is filled with juicy nuggets about the industry in the 1980s and 1990s, from launching the careers of Kylie and Rick Astley to being begged by Simon Cowell to pen a song for Sinitta. The best of Bananarama follows in Greatest Hits: Part 1.

Mystery Road: Origin

BBC Four, 9pm & 9.55pm

We’re still in the Australian Outback, and this prequel to Mystery Road is still gripping: indigenous detective Jay Swan (Mark Coles Smith) alienates his police colleagues with his tough-guy schtick; later, he’s forced to protect Mary (Tasma Walton) after a close call at a violent showdown.

Beyond Burns

BBC Scotland, 10pm

Scotland’s former national poet, Jackie Kay, explores the world beyond Robert Burns, the country’s most famous wordsmith, finding wondrous talents such as Robert Fergusson, Margaret Tait and Hannah Lavery. Personal, moving and thought-provoking. It’s repeated on BBC Four on Wednesday, 10.50pm.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2002) ★★★

Channel 4, 6.35pm

Tom Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hawke in this follow-up to the cult 1996 film that spawned a seemingly never-ending raft of sequels (the seventh will be released later this year). In a plot borrowed from Hitchcock’s Notorious, this film follows Hawke as he tries to prevent villain Sean Ambrose (Dougray Scott) from stealing a deadly virus and starting a pandemic by seducing Ambrose’s ex, played by Thandiwe Newton.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★★★

Sky Showcase, 9pm

The final film in Christopher Nolan’s excellent Batman trilogy is intriguing, as it’s almost a superhero film without a superhero. Eight years have passed since the events of The Dark Knight, and Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is living a Howard Hughes-like existence in his manor. But the emergence of Bane (Tom Hardy), a masked terrorist, drives Bruce out of self-imposed exile. It’s a ferociously satisfying close.

Berberian Sound Studio (2012) ★★★★

Film4, 11.45pm

Peter Strickland’s thrillingly complex film centres on the odd goings-on in a fusty Italian post-production suite in the 1970s. A taciturn English sound engineer (Toby Jones) is summoned to record the sound effects for a Suspiria-like horror film filled with witches, schoolgirls and a “dangerously aroused goblin”. With hints of Ingmar Bergman and David Lynch, it’s a visionary, rumbling triumph.

Sunday 22 January

The Warship: Tour of Duty

BBC Two, 9pm

Returning to HMS Queen Elizabeth for the first time since his similarly themed 2018 series Britain’s Biggest Warship, Chris Terrill’s established rapport with the crew pays real dividends in terms of access and honest appraisals of life for some of the 1,600 on board. This floating city is setting off on its first operational voyage, a seven-month journey to the South China Sea; following a morale-boosting trip from the late Queen herself (the series was filmed in 2021), the opening episode takes in the leg to Italy.

We meet logistics able seaman Helayna Birkett (one of just 208 women on board), strait-laced second officer of the watch John Hawke (his calendar features “Nuns Having Fun”) and chef Ronnie Lambert, an effortlessly engaging guide to the ship with frank views on eggs, uniform and the troubles that led him to join up – troubles which still dog him, as he is disciplined for going AWOL. Amid the banter there are military exercises, a fire and the attention of a Russian intelligence ship, necessitating an ostentatious demonstration that, while Britannia may no longer rule the waves, she at least remains a significant presence on them. A fascinating insight to life aboard. GT

Serengeti III

BBC One, 4.35pm

This compelling anthropomorphic drama continues with the aftermath of a tremendous wildfire: the consequences are significant for Bakari and his position in the baboon troop, Kali the lioness, separated from the males and defending her cubs against a puff adder, and Mzuri the leopard, forgoing warthogs to hunt a mongoose.

How to Live to 100

Channel 4, 6.45pm

Jon Snow’s career away from the news desk has got off to an auspicious start with this entertaining, informative two-part documentary, concluding tonight as he meets a 96-year-old dietician who puts his long life down to veganism. Elsewhere in the latter’s community of Seventh Day Adventists, the benefits of a day away from technology are apparent, before Snow heads to Nagano in Japan, where life expectancy is the highest in the world and the elderly routinely pursue productive and active lives deep into their nineties.

Call the Midwife

BBC One, 8pm

The Board of Health sticks its oar in at Nonatus House, as an outbreak of gastroenteritis, while Nurse Crane’s (Linda Bassett) travails at a ventouse training course attract their unwelcome attention.

Digging for Britain

BBC Two, 8pm

Professor Alice Roberts and the rest of the gang of popular archaeologists examine a gatehouse dating back to the Civil War, a wooden shield from centuries earlier and a macabre, bizarre Roman burial.

Vera

ITV1, 8pm

Poor Vera. Not only does she have to contend with Catherine Cawood stealing the limelight on BBC One, but an especially fiendish new case when a well-loved local washes up on the banks of the Tyne without an enemy in the world. Or so it seems, as Brenda Blethyn’s dogged detective uncovers evidence of vendettas, corporate malpractice and long-buried secrets.

Happy Valley

BBC One, 9pm

Another unbearably tense hour of storytelling free of trickery or artifice, leavened by splendidly surreal humour. Sally Wainwright’s masterpiece finds Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) heading to court and perhaps his destiny, while Catherine (Sarah Lancashire) tries to circle the family wagons around Ryan. Simply superb, in both acting and writing.

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (2017) ★★★★

BBC One, 2.15pm

A cheery choice for children of all ages (and their selfless parents), this film isn’t afraid to plunder the puerile for its laughs. Based on the popular books, the plot follows two young friends who hypnotise their gruff headmaster and make him believe that he’s a superhero, Captain Underpants. It may not be sophisticated, but it works. Kevin Hart, Ed Helms and Nick Kroll are among the voice cast.

Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist (2018) ★★★★

BBC Four, 9.15pm

Vivienne Westwood, the trailblazing British fashion designer who was a pioneer of the punk movement, died aged 81 in December. This documentary is an entertaining, behind-the-scenes look at her life. As she opens new flagship stores in New York and Paris, we’re shown not only a brilliant businesswoman but a once in a generation creative talent. An engrossing view of an icon.

Schindler’s List (1993, b/w) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 10pm

Steven Spielberg retells the real story of German businessman Oskar Schindler’s efforts to save the Jews who worked in his factories. Ralph Fiennes gives a career-making star turn as a Nazi, while the image of the little girl in the red coat will stay with you forever. International Holocaust Memorial Day is on Friday, making Spielberg’s masterpiece an especially timely, and always devastating, watch.

Monday 23 January

Everyone Else Burns

Channel 4, 10pm & 10.35pm

A double header to launch Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor’s enjoyable sitcom, starring Simon Bird, about a puritanical religious sect. Despite sporting a very weird haircut, Bird essays another version of his characters in The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner as David Lewis, a condescending, permanently exasperated individual who is thwarted in his ambitions – including to become a church elder – at every turn.

The Lewis family are members of the Order of the Divine Rod in Manchester, an apocalyptic congregation who believe the end of the world is nigh and that sinners – ie everyone but themselves – will be cast into eternal flames on the day of reckoning. Cracks are starting to appear in David’s life; son Aaron (Harry Connor) is a true believer, but long-suffering wife Fiona (Kate O’Flynn) slopes off to neighbour Melissa (Morgana Robinson) to watch her telly, while teenage daughter Rachel (Amy James-Kelly) is discovering what hormones are for. Her teacher (Lolly Adefope), meanwhile, is encouraging Rachel to apply to Satan’s hellhole, aka university. It’s a warm-hearted comedy as much about family life as religion, with a high gag count. VL

Robson Green’s Weekend Escapes

BBC Two, 6.30pm

The actor is the amiable host for this new series as he explores his beloved north-east of England with celebrity guests. He kicks off with former Newcastle United player Les Ferdinand, hiking and paddle boarding along the stunning coastline from Seahouses to Bamburgh.

How the Holocaust Began

BBC Two, 9pm

Six million is the figure most of us recall when we think of Hitler’s murder machine, but in this documentary – released ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day this Friday – historian James Bulgin examines how millions more were shot and buried by the Nazis across Eastern Europe before the death camps were built, and how technology is now helping to record these crimes for the first time. The last instalment of The US and the Holocaust is on BBC Four at 10pm.

Maternal

ITV1, 9pm

Jacqui Honess-Martin’s medical drama continues, deftly melding doctors Maryam (Parminder Nagra), Helen (Lisa McGrillis) and Catherine’s (Lara Pulver) work stories with their friendships and the challenges of being a working mother. There’s some sparky dialogue; when Maryam learns she is under investigation over a patient's death, Catherine’s pithy response is: “We’ve all killed someone… doesn’t make us Harold Shipman.”

SAS: Who Dares Wins: Jungle Hell

Channel 4, 9pm

Billy Billingham, an expert in jungle warfare, takes the lead for a new series of the reality show, this time in Vietnam, as he and ex-special forces personnel Chris Oliver, Jason Fox and Rudy Reyes put 20 hopefuls through a recreation of the jungle phase of SAS selection, which includes a waterfall abseil.

The Last of Us

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

The humanised drama of the post-apocalyptic video game continues as the immune Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is holed up with smugglers Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv), who have to decide whether to take her to the Fireflies militia group.

Humza: Forgiving the Unforgivable

BBC One, 10.40pm; Wales, 11.10pm; NI, 11.40pm; Scot, 11.55pm

In this moving film, YouTuber Humza Arshad explores the possibility of forgiving the gang who stabbed his cousin, and talks to other victims who have faced similar crises of conscience.

Love Story (1970) ★★★★

Sky Cinema Greats, 8pm

Arthur Hiller’s romantic tearjerker, based on Erich Segal’s bestselling novel, centres on the lovelorn fates of tragic student couple Oliver and Jenny (played by Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw). It was laden with awards, helped to set the template for the modern “chick flick” and remains one of the greatest romances of all time. Francis Lai’s music will leave you weeping. Look out for the debut of Tommy Lee Jones in a minor role.

Fatherhood (2021) ★★★

Film4, 9pm

Motormouth comedian Kevin Hart tones it down for this charming, easygoing comedy drama from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, that was directed by American Pie’s Paul Weitz. Hart stars as Matthew Logelin, tasked with raising his daughter as a single father after the unexpected death of his wife, a day after the birth of the couple’s first child. It’s based on blogger Logelin’s viral memoirs.

I, Tonya (2017) ★★★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

Craig Gillespie’s drama about the Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, whose career went up in smoke in 1994 after she attempted to sabotage her rival, glides on the knife-edge between satire and sympathy, often dazzling with its footwork. Margot Robbie is viciously mesmerising and morally ambiguous in the lead, while Allison Janney won an Oscar for playing her monster mother, LaVona, to the hilt.

Tuesday 24 January

Three Minutes: A Lengthening: Storyville

BBC Four, 10pm

“Of the Jewish presence in Nasielsk, nothing remains. No memorial. No sign. The only thing left is an absence.” Bianca Stigter’s film is a profound meditation on the Holocaust that conveys a haunting sense of its appalling scale through the annihilation of one Jewish community in one small town. The title refers to three minutes of ordinary (but viewed through the lens of history, extraordinary) footage recorded by film-maker David Kurtz on a visit to his birthplace, Nasielsk in eastern Poland, in 1938.

Discovered by Kurtz’s grandson in 2009, who wanted to unravel the stories behind the images, it overflows with life. Hundreds of Jews mill around the town square and synagogue, smiling, laughing, waving – excited by Kurtz’s camera. What none of them could have known is that within months they would all be gone: humiliated, beaten and robbed, deported to the ghettos of Warsaw and on to death camps by the Nazis. A community of 3,000 extinguished; the sense of absence compounded by the intense, repeated focus on faces, clothing, forgotten names, the few traces that remain to remind us of the horror. GO

Winterwatch

BBC Two, 8pm

Week two kicks off with Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan, back at Wild Ken Hill in Norfolk, updating us on all the wildlife drama recorded over the past few days. And in Edinburgh, Iolo Williams and Gillian Burke showcase the famous Water of Leith as they continue to explore.

Know Your S**t: Inside Our Guts

Channel 4, 8pm

Poop-snoop twins Lisa Macfarlane and Alana Macfarlane Kempner are in Liverpool, visiting the School of Tropical Medicine to hear about – and see – some of the nastiest parasites that survive and thrive in the human gut. They also meet a gastrointestinal pathologist to find out what’s behind a recent spike in cases of bowel cancer.

Super/Natural

National Geographic, 8pm

Produced by James Cameron and narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch, this spectacular series makes the most of cutting-edge film technology that enables viewers to see and hear beyond the normal limits of perception, revealing the secret powers of some extraordinary creatures, beginning with chatty elephant seals and glow-in-the-dark squirrels.

India: The Modi Question

BBC Two, 9pm

The fascinating, thought-provoking two-part profile of India’s prime minister Narendra Modi concludes with a look at his handling of the Covid crisis and the impact of the war in Ukraine on international relations; plus fresh allegations regarding his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population.

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

ITV1, 9pm

The father-son duo’s Central American road trip continues as Brad and Barney reach Nicaragua. In the capital, Managua, they try their hands at baseball, the national sport, with the help of professional players. And, in a country renowned for its volcanic activity, they take on one of their most dangerous challenges yet, descending into an active volcano known as “the mouth of hell”.

The Family Pile

ITV1, 9.30pm

Still packing up the family home in Liverpool in the wake of their parents’ deaths, Nicole (Amanda Abbington) and Ursula (Claire Keelan) stumble across a guilty secret of their dad’s in his shed. But how long, if at all, should they keep it from the others? The jokes don’t always land, but it’s an easy watch.

The Green Man (1956, b/w) ★★★

Film4, 2.45pm

Robert Day’s comedy, based on the play Meet a Body by Frank Launder and Sidney Gilliat, follows Harry Hawkins (Alastair Sim), a watchmaker by day, hired assassin by night. After disposing of a dictator and a millionaire, Hawkins is assigned to kill a politician en route to a remote hotel named The Green Man. Once there, however, Hawkins’s plot is discovered by a Hoover salesman (George Cole) – who determines to stop him.

Logan Lucky (2017) ★★★★

Great! Movies, 9pm

Reneging on his vow to give up film-making – thank goodness – Steven Soderbergh (of Erin Brockovich and Ocean’s Eleven) returned with this excellent heist comedy about three siblings (Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough) staging a robbery during the Memorial Day speedway race in North Carolina, with the help of Daniel Craig (clearly enjoying himself in a break from Bond) as a safe-cracker.

Denial (2016) ★★★

BBC Two, 11.15pm

In 1996, the Holocaust denier David Irving filed a lawsuit against Penguin Books and the American historian Deborah Lipstadt, claiming that she’d libelled him by defining him as such. The case went to the High Court. Mick Jackson’s legal drama is a bit humdrum, and Rachel Weisz is straining at Lipstadt’s accent, but Timothy Spall, as Irving, is the film’s ace in the hole. Just when it seems stuffy, he manages to light a spark.

Wednesday 25 January

The Catch

Channel 5, 9pm

Jason Watkins is a reassuring presence on any cast list, and here he brings real emotional heft to the role of Ed Collier, a Cornish fisherman finding catches harder, competition stiffer and an ageing, possibly sabotaged boat putting real pressure on him and his family – wife Claire (Cathy Belton) and daughter Abbie (Poppy Gilbert). Of more pressing concern, however, is the arrival of Abbie’s new boyfriend, Ryan (Aneurin Barnard): confident, wealthy and with the uncanny habits of saving the day and ingratiating himself with Ed’s nearest and dearest. Does this smooth-talking new arrival represent an existential threat to a family unit bound tight by tragedy some years earlier, or are Ed’s suspicions fuelled by guilt and paranoia?

Adapted by Michael Crompton from TM Logan’s popular thriller, The Catch hits a few familiar beats but the performances ensure every possible uncertainty or enigma is played to the hilt, while the Irish coast makes an impressive, persuasive stand-in for Cornwall. Channel 5’s decision to air the series weekly feels like an endorsement of a series that is a cut above some of the potboilers more commonly tossed out over successive nights. GT

Extraordinary

Disney+

This amiably silly comedy (an impressively accomplished debut from writer Emma Moran) imagines a world in which everyone over the age of 18 has been granted a superpower – or almost everyone. One of the unlucky few still waiting is 25-year-old Jen (Máiréad Tyers) who, events come to suggest, will have to go in search of hers, with even her loser flatmates making their gifts work for them.

Against the Ropes

Netflix

WWE-endorsed, for better or worse, this new Mexican comedy-drama follows an ex-con who launches herself into the world of lucha libre wrestling in a bid to earn the respect of her daughter.

Phone Scams: Don’t Get Caught Out

Channel 5, 8pm

A new consumer series from Alexis Conran begins with cautionary tales of fake romances, fraudulent retail sites and falsified delivery texts; what are the tell-tale signs of a scam, and how can we better protect ourselves against them as they grow increasingly sophisticated?

Sort Your Life Out

BBC One, 9pm

A second series for Stacey Solomon and her team – carpenter Rob Bent, cleaner Iwan Carrington and organiser Dilly Carter – as they carry out the titular instruction on behalf of those in need. Their first assignment involves decluttering a family home including 59 hairbrushes and combs and no fewer than 1,011 toys. With a week to go before the parents get married, a grand reorganisation gets underway.

Surgeons: at the Edge of Life

BBC Two, 9pm

Shaun Dooley narrates further stories of astonishing expertise under duress, as surgeons in Cambridge operate on a patient’s brain while they are still conscious and awake. Not for the weak of stomach, but immensely rewarding and humbling for those who can take it.

Amanda Owen’s Farming Lives

More4, 9pm

Switching broadcasters for a new chapter in her life post-separation from her equal-TV-star husband, the Yorkshire farmer and erstwhile mainstay of Channel 5’s schedules travels to six farms around the country to learn about their methods of production. She begins on the remote Scottish isle of Shetland, where two sisters have inherited their father’s cattle farm in profoundly challenging circumstances.

The Prisoner of Shark Island (1936, b/w) ★★★

Talking Pictures TV, 3.10pm

Dr Samuel Mudd (Warner Baxter) is arrested for being an accomplice to the assassination of President Lincoln (Frank McGlynn Sr) when he unknowingly aids an injured John Wilkes Booth (Francis McDonald). Mudd is sentenced to life at a remote prison, but when yellow fever breaks out, taking the prison’s doctor down with it, Mudd’s medical background becomes invaluable.

The Thirty-Nine Steps (1978) ★★★

Film4, 4.15pm

Hitchcock’s adaptation may be regarded as the best, but this, the third version of John Buchan’s 1915 novel, is the one that sticks the closest to the original text. It stars Robert Powell as spy-catcher Richard Hannay, and is most notable for its final scene with Hannay dangling from the hands of Big Ben; Powell would later reprise the role in the 1988 TV series Hannay. Filled with thrilling twists and turns.

The Transporter (2002) ★★★

5STAR, 9pm

This preposterous action-thriller, co-written by Luc Besson, gives gravel-voiced Jason Statham another chance to flex his muscles. He plays criminal courier Frank Martin, asked to deliver a package. Things go predictably awry, and violence is the answer. The action is relentless, and all nuance forgotten; still, it will entertain the adrenalin lovers, and is far better than the three risible sequels.

Thursday 26 January

Grayson Perry’s Full English

Channel 4, 9pm

The ever-evolving idea of Englishness has long served as a flashpoint in the culture wars. In this illuminating three-part documentary, the artist Grayson Perry goes on the road to disentangle the debate, meeting with and asking people from all walks of life what Englishness means to them. He begins with wedding DJ Jeremy, who patrols the coast of Dover in search of migrants crossing in small boats. His love of Englishness is shaped by images of spitfires and Second World War street parties; images that, as Perry argues, bear no resemblance to the England of today.

It serves as an interesting contrast to the rowdy football fans that he meets in Munich, before an England v Germany game, who surprise Perry with a more progressive form of patriotism. As one fan says, his diverse London borough of Lambeth is as English to him as anywhere else in the country. The latter part of this first episode, themed around the south, sees Perry visiting druids, the country pile of Pearl Lowe, and a fascinating group who campaign for the right to roam by trespassing across the land of Tory peer Lord Benyon. To them, England is the soil beneath your feet. SK

Deep Fake Neighbour Wars

ITVX

This six-part comedy series uses deep-fake technology to make it look like celebrities, such as Idris Elba, Kim Kardashian and Greta Thunberg, are feuding neighbours. It is appallingly unfunny (pop culture references are not jokes!), while the gimmick itself ranges from ropey to quite disturbing in terms of future possibilities.

Nick Knowles’ New Year Clear Out

Channel 5, 7pm

Nick Knowles heads to Coventry this week to declutter the house of retired couple Steve and Christine, who have accumulated a lifetime of sentimental mementos. The clutter is affecting Steve’s health, but tensions rise as they are pressed to throw half away.

Dragons’ Den

BBC One, 8pm

Tonight’s Dragons’ Den features a good old-fashioned bidding war, as nervous paper engineer David Hawcock sends the Dragons into a frenzy with his gorgeous array of pop-up board games. Elsewhere, there’s a difficult pitch to save the environment by turning homes into mini factories, and the striking sight of Touker Suleyman dancing in a pair of sparkly party shorts.

The Dog House

Channel 4, 8pm

The team at Woodgreen Pets Charity struggle with their own version of Scrappy Doo this week: Jacks the Jack Russell, whose small dog syndrome might deter potential adopters. Also struggling to find a home is 12-year-old terrier Tiddles, who enjoys a makeover in the hope it will attract the attention of a loving family.

Build Your Dream Home in the Country

Channel 5, 8pm

Couple Scott and Debs, from Suffolk, have sold their house in order to transform an old school bus into their new off-grid mobile home. It doesn’t help that former builder Scott prefers improvisation over planning, leading to presenter Mark Millar having serious doubts over whether they can make their dream a reality. Both daunting and inspiring.

The Apprentice

BBC One, 9pm

Fresh from baking terrible bao buns and making terrible children’s cartoons, the candidates are off to Brighton this week for the madcap shopping list task. They must secure nine items that are representative of the city, with the team that brings back the most objects winning a reprieve from the sack.

The Post (2017) ★★★★★

Film4, 6.45pm

The year is 1971, and we’re spying on then-President Richard Nixon in this tremendous Watergate thriller from Steven Spielberg about the media holding a corrupt administration to account. Tom Hanks takes on the role of Ben Bradlee, the editor of The Washington Post, while Meryl Streep is publisher Katharine Graham, whose life on the genteel DC social circuit is worlds away from the newsroom’s clatter.

Goldfinger (1964) ★★★★★

ITV4, 8pm

Sean Connery’s third outing with the Walther PPK is an unapologetic romp focusing on an entertaining plot to steal gold from Fort Knox. Connery very nearly suffered lasting damage during the crotch laser scene; what did he expect? In Auric Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), Oddjob (Harold Sakata) and Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman), the film has the very best of Bond villains, goons and girls. An enduring classic that shows 007 at his most suave.

Fight Club (1999) ★★★★

Film4, 10.55pm

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, this gripping film directed by David Fincher includes one of Brad Pitt’s most mesmerising performances. He plays the enigmatic Tyler Durden, who, along with Ed Norton’s nameless soap salesman, establishes an anti-capitalist network around an underground fight club – the first rule of which is easy to remember. Helena Bonham Carter co-stars in this sharp and savage satire. A rightful cult classic.

Friday 27 January

Shrinking

Apple TV+

Another high-quality release from Apple TV+, this comedy from Ted Lasso’s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein is founded on an enjoyably droll conceit: a therapist who goes rogue and starts telling the truth to his cosseted patients. How I Met Your Mother star Jason Segel (who also gets co-creator/writer credits) is terrific as cognitive behavioural therapist Jimmy Johns, who’s mired in grief following the death of his wife and crippled by fear that his relationship with his daughter is also disintegrating. Pushed to the edge in the face of his self-pitying and self-defeating clients, he cracks and starts pointing out harsh home truths to them – and suddenly his breakthrough rate begins, very entertainingly, to rocket.

The humour gets a lot darker than Lasso at times, but it’s saved by a smart, snappy script that is backed up by excellent acting. Notably from Luke Tennie as Sean, a young war veteran with serious anger issues, but also by Harrison Ford as Jimmy’s concerned but ineffectual by-the-book boss, Paul, and Jessica Williams as their therapist colleague, Gaby. Lukita Maxwell is a strong presence, too, as daughter Alice – a tougher nut to crack than any client. GO

Lockwood & Co

Netflix

Written and directed by Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish, and set in a world plagued by murderous ghouls, fright-night thrills abound in this lively London-based series about a renegade trio of psychic teenagers who set out to make their name in the competitive world of ghostbusting.

Travel Man: 48 Hours in Salzburg

Channel 4, 8.30pm

Music, art and food – and a singalong cycling The Sound of Music tour – are the chief attractions as Joe Lycett takes comedian Roisin Conaty to the bustling Austrian city of Salzburg for an entertaining break.

Mick Fleetwood & Friends Celebrate Peter Green

Sky Arts, 9pm

The Fleetwood Mac drummer gathered a superb line-up at the London Palladium in 2020 for this terrific tribute to the musical genius of Peter Green, who founded the band and wrote most of its early hits (Albatross, Black Magic Woman, Man of the World) before he was plagued by mental illness. Christine McVie, Noel Gallagher, John Mayall, Pete Townshend, Steven Tyler and Bill Wyman are among the star names involved.

Death in Paradise

BBC One, 9pm

Some island-hopping this week as DS Thomas (Shantol Jackson) heads to neighbouring St Barnabas for the wedding of her best friend. But when murder follows the last-minute appearance of an unexpected guest, the rest of the team are needed to solve a case more baffling than the evidence at first suggests.

Getting Away with Murder(s)

More4, 9pm

David Nicholas Wilkinson’s stark two-part documentary (box-setted on All 4) highlights how tens of thousands of Nazi war criminals escaped any sanction whatsoever. Marking Holocaust Memorial Day, it is a shocking reminder of how easily justice can be swept aside by political expediency and vested interests.

Fantasy Football League

Sky Max, 10pm

An instant hit on its reappearance (after an 18-year absence) in September, Elis James and Matt Lucas are back with another run of the revived football comedy show. Guz Khan and Russell Howard are this week’s guest managers, and Andrew Mensah again plays the “Statto” role of resident footy know-it-all.

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) ★★★★

Amazon Prime Video

Offered a plea deal by the FBI, William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party to collect intelligence on chairman Fred Hampton (played by Daniel Kaluuya, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the role). Riveting and devastating, the film’s use of archive footage – particularly that of Hampton’s electric speeches – is fantastic. Directed by Shaka King.

Shotgun Wedding (2022)

Amazon Prime Video

Queen not only of the pop charts but the cheesy romcom, Jennifer Lopez brings a much-needed dose of flirty charisma to this Amazon offering. Lopez plays Darcy, a bride-to-be who finds her dreams of an idyllic destination wedding to Tom (Transformers’ Josh Duhamel) up in flames – quite literally – when the entire party is taken hostage. The pair unite to save their loved ones, with plenty of hijinks, laughs and dramatic mishaps along the way.

Thelma & Louise (1991) ★★★★★

BBC One, 11.30pm

Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon star as the freewheeling school friends who decide to go on a long trip in this Oscar-winning buddy film, the doyenne of the road movie genre, whose final scene is now iconic – and for good reason. Thelma is the dowdy housewife, Louise the naive free spirit, but the real star is director Ridley Scott, who gives his characters freedom while at the same time winding them into a taut, tragic plot.

