TV tonight: Brian Cox fulfils a lifelong dream and spends a week on Mars

Hollie Richardson, Alexi Duggins, Ellen E Jones, Henry Wong and Simon Wardell
·4 min read

Brian Cox: Seven Days on Mars

9pm, BBC Two

Coxy is back at it, this time fulfilling his childhood dream of visiting Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory – AKA mission control for Mars 2020 (he still has the letter they replied with when he wrote to the lab 40 years ago). The particle physicist spends a week with the team who guide the Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity helicopter – the first powered aircraft ever to be sent to another planet. Hollie Richardson

Isle of Wight Festival 2022

7pm, Sky Arts

Festival season kicks off – and if you can’t be there, at least you can pour a large drink and smugly watch with a bathroom nearby. Tonight’s lineup: Lewis Capaldi, Madness, Sigrid and the Vaccines. Coverage continues all weekend. HR

Our Lives: Supergran and the Garden of Justice

7.30pm, BBC One

Not quite the crime-fighting caper the title suggests, but a film following a 93-year-old Mancunian who believes in the power of allotments. We follow her wisecracking attempts to help young offenders back on to the straight and narrow, as they help with gardening as part of the community payback scheme. Alexi Duggins

This Is MY House

8.30pm, BBC One

A man called Erwin owns this 17th-century Scottish hunting lodge, complete with waterbed. But which of the four competing “Erwins” is the real deal? Celebrity panellists Judi Love, Richard Madeley, Joel Dommett and Sindhu Vee must guess correctly. This week it all hinges on whether chickens really do love blow-drys. Ellen E Jones

Avoidance

9.30pm, BBC One

Equally infuriating and lovable, Jonathan (Romesh Ranganathan) continues his quest for a conflict-free life, ignoring his job and instead opting for a game of laser tag with schoolchildren. A sweet meditation on playground politics, co-parenting and speed awareness training. Henry Wong

Bump

10.40pm, BBC One

The Australian high school pregnancy comedy returns. Oly and Santi try to split parental duties in between biology lessons and football practice – with Oly giving the best responses to any slut-shaming comments. HR

Film choice

Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth.
Existential quandaries … Cooper Raiff and Dakota Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth. Photograph: AP

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Cooper Raiff, 2022), Apple TV+
In his insidiously lovely romantic comedy-drama, writer-director-actor Cooper Raiff explores the existential quandaries of a 22-year-old. His aimless but effortlessly sociable Andrew is stuck in a McJob in his US home town while his girlfriend pursues her dreams in Barcelona. Discovering a talent as a party starter (AKA “jig conductor”), he is hired to supervise his younger brother’s schoolmates’ bar and batmitzvahs. There he falls for the older Domino (Dakota Johnson), despite her being engaged, and befriends her autistic daughter Lola (Vanessa Burghardt). It’s a warm, friendly embrace of a film, negotiating the central couple’s expectations of life with engaging wit. Simon Wardell

Last Night in Soho (Edgar Wright, 2021), 10.25pm, Sky Cinema Premiere
Edgar Wright picks out the glossy highs and seedy lows of swinging London in his lovingly realised psychological horror, which has already inspired walking tours in Soho. Thomasin McKenzie plays shy present-day fashion student Eloise, who begins to have visions of Sandie (a swish Anya Taylor-Joy), a would-be singer in the 1960s whose dreams of nightclub stardom soon turn sour. As her dreams become ever more disturbing, Eloise’s identity begins to merge with Sandie’s. A nostalgic treat saturated in the sights and sounds of an era that never fails to entice. SW

House of Gucci (Ridley Scott, 2021), Amazon Prime Video
The bizarre true story of Patrizia Reggiani – who plotted to kill her cheating husband, Maurizio Gucci, heir to the Italian fashion family – gets the Ridley Scott treatment. Lady Gaga powers through the film as Patrizia, setting plans in motion to put her spouse in control of the company and change its fortunes. It’s an opulent, camp melodrama – like The Godfather with a bigger costume budget – and boasts entertainingly broad performances, not least from a heavily made-up Jared Leto as cousin Paolo and Salma Hayek as Patrizia’s psychic Pina. SW

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Nighthawks stay hot with win over BlackJacks

    The Guelph Nighthawks have started to find their groove. Guelph (5-3) outscored Ottawa in the final three quarters of the game to secure their fourth win in a row by a score of 83-73 as AJ Lawson drilled a top of the key three-pointer in Elam Ending to get the win. The Nighthawks were led by Lawson who dropped 23 including shooting 4 of 12 from three. Ahmed Hill and TJ Lall also chipped in with 15 and 13 points, respectively. Ottawa (1-5) is now on a two-game losing skid and is also 0-3 at home

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Redblacks looking for more than just a good effort in rematch with Blue Bombers

    OTTAWA — Moral victories won’t help the Ottawa Redblacks in the standings. After dropping a 19-17 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a last-minute field goal in their season opener last week, the Redblacks are hoping for a different result when they host the two-time defending Grey Cup champions for a rematch on Friday. Ottawa did a lot of good things last week against the Bombers but fell just short. Preparing for Winnipeg in a back-to-back situation presents a different challenge. “It's inte

  • NBA draft: Jean Montero has three-level scoring potential with shades of Fred VanVleet's mentality

    Jean Montero was a bit of an unknown within draft circles but has burst onto the scene with some standout performances at the Nike Hoop Summit and NBA Draft combine. Listen to the full episode on the best options for Toronto at No. 33 on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed, or watch on YouTube.

  • Cleveland Browns name Canadian Catherine Raiche assistant general manager

    BEREA, OHIO — Canadian Catherine Raiche continues to climb the ladder towards becoming the NFL's first female general manager. The Cleveland Browns named the 33-year-old Montreal native as their assistant GM and vice-president of football operations Thursday. Raiche had served as the Philadelphia Eagles vice-president of football operations, a position she'd been promoted to before the 2021 season. Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as the NFL club's football operations coordinator. Raiche began h

  • Final Fantasy XVI new story details

    Get to know more story details about Final Fantasy XV, which is coming next summer.

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights for forward Evgenii Dadonov

    MONTREAL — Shea Weber has played his final game in a Montreal Canadiens' sweater. And maybe his last game in the NHL. Weber missed the entire 2021-22 season with foot and ankle injuries that have put his playing career in doubt. General manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday that the Canadiens were operating under the impression that their former captain would not play again as his contract was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Montreal received forward Evgenii Dadonov from the Golden Knights, w

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold