TV tonight: Such Brave Girls dials up the comedy cringe

Such Brave Girls

10pm, BBC Three

This jet-black, cringe-inducing comedy isn’t afraid to make you wince in every other scene. It follows Josie (Kat Sadler, who also created and wrote the series), Billie (Sadler’s real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson) and their single mother, Deb (Louise Brealey), who navigate debt, bad mental health and new relationships after their father walks out. In the first episode – directed, like the rest of the series, by The Inbetweeners’ Simon Bird – Deb’s new boyfriend says that Josie’s depressed face is ruining his libido. Hollie Richardson

Amol Rajan Interviews

7pm, BBC Two

Ronnie “the Rocket” O’Sullivan, the holder of no fewer than seven world championship titles, is considered the greatest snooker player of all time. With the release of a new David-Beckham-produced documentary, Ronnie O’Sullivan: The Edge of Everything, Amol Rajan chats with him about his highs and lows, including addiction issues and depression. Ali Catterall

The Secret Genius of Modern Life

8pm, BBC Two

The story of the vacuum cleaner involves a wheezy janitor in the 1900s, a 1940s atomic bomb project and some very creepy-crawlies, according to Prof Hannah Fry in the latest episode of her science series. She starts her investigation with a trip to Dyson’s headquarters. HR

Shetland

9pm, BBC One

Humble Shetlander Tosh (Alison O’Donnell) is slowly establishing herself as the senior partner of bolshie Londoner Ruth (Ashley Jensen), keeping her reckless visitor in check. While that rumbles on, keep in mind the crime-drama rule that someone who seems a bit suspicious in episode one will prove to be very much so by episode four. Jack Seale

Dark Winds

9pm, Alibi

It’s an action-packed season finale for this 70s-set Navajo noir. But don’t worry, two more seasons are en route. In a flashback, the true motivations of FBI agent Whitover (Noah Emmerich) are revealed, while tribal police officer Leaphorn (Reservation Dogs’s Zahn McClarnon) ventures into the Buffalo Society’s cave hideaway in search of resolution. Ellen E Jones

Story continues

The Lazarus Project

10pm, Sky Max

“It’s not what you’ve done; it’s what you’re going to do.” More Minority Report-meets-Russian Doll hijinks as Lazarus attempts to locate the time machine that sent Janet back to 2012. Meanwhile, there is a surprise visitor from the past for George – and a pleasingly ironic use of Orange Juice’s Rip It Up (and start again). AC