TV tonight: black Britons share their stories
Six people pick a subject for debate, from education to single parenthood. Plus, Morgan Freeman on the world’s greatest prison escapes. Here’s what to watch this evening
We Are Black and British
9pm, BBC Two
“Just because we’re from the black community doesn’t mean we all think the same.” Lin Mei – whose father is black and mother is Asian and white – is one of six people who come together in this two-parter. Each person shares their story and presents a topic to be debated: how schools are failing black pupils; the reality of being a black single mother; the barriers faced as a black gay man; and racism within your own family. Hollie Richardson
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
8pm, ITV
“It’s like a Sherman tank on a lead!” Another heartwarming visit to Battersea in the company of O’Grady, who is almost literally bowled over by Bruce, the chunky bulldog. While Bruce’s various health issues are addressed by caring staff, the spry host also bonds with a nervous saluki and a stray Polish dachshund nicknamed Sausage. Graeme Virtue
Flat Out Fabulous
8pm, BBC Three
The much-needed renovation show for Generation Rent returns with two episodes. Whinnie Williams and Tyler West jazz up rented homes within budget and abiding by landlord stipulations. Tonight: three flatmates in Bristol want a place that represents their big personalities. HR
Zen Motoring
9.50pm, BBC Three
More gloriously placid urban perambulations from battle rapper and street philosopher Ogmios, possibly the only person in history to render driving in London both calming and restorative. Tonight, our questing hero encounters a lost pigeon in need of assistance. Needless to say, Ogmios is only too happy to oblige. Phil Harrison
Frayed
10pm, Sky Max
Sarah Kendall returns, with Diane Morgan and Robert Webb in tow, for a second series of the 80s-set UK/Australia-based comedy. After an eventful time in Oz (involving an accidental murder), Sammy (Kendall) and the kids return to London. Tonight’s opener sees Sammy attempt to reclaim her worth by helping at the school disco. HR
Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman
10pm, Sky History
Think David Attenborough nature documentary, but instead make it Morgan Freeman on crime. His deep, dulcet tones narrate this over-the-top series about great prison escapes. Tonight we’re in Alcatraz, in 1962, where four small-time crooks are about to make history. HR
Live sport
International Women’s Football: England v Germany 6.45pm, ITV4. Final match of the Arnold Clark Cup from the Molineux stadium, Wolverhampton.