TV tonight: who is Bill Cosby now? This excellent documentary finds out

Photograph: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy

We Need to Talk About Cosby

9pm, BBC Two

“One of the most successful comics in history!” “America’s dad!” “One of the biggest predators in Hollywood.” In this excellent four-part documentary series, comedian W Kamau Bell speaks to academics, TV insiders and stars, asking a question that conflicts many of them: who is Bill Cosby now? In the opening episode, he looks at when America first met Cosby at the time of the civil rights movement – penned by the press as a “raceless comedian” who became one of TV’s first leading Black characters. Hollie Richardson

The Great Pottery Throw Down

7.45pm, Channel 4

The semi-final brings a bathroom-themed task, as the remaining quartet of clay-prodders attempt to make twin sinks and decorative tiles to evoke a Turkish bath. The second challenge is a decorative style that forms a real test of design flair and precise execution: Moorcroft tube-lining. Jack Seale

Paul Whitehouse: Our Troubled Rivers

8pm, BBC Two

The comic legend continues his transformation into one of the nation’s foremost river-based presenters with this new eco series. He tours the UK to look at the decline of the waterways since the water industry was privatised, starting with the north. It’s personal, passionate and troubling. Alexi Duggins

Endeavour

8pm, ITV1

A widowed artist is reported missing and a vile gang of posh undergrads go full Clockwork Orange on a homeless person as the final series of the poised prequel continues. If that all sounds a bit grim, there is some lovely meta business when Morse and Thursday encounter the self-regarding cast of a popular TV crime show shooting on their patch. Graeme Virtue

The Gold

9pm, BBC One

While Palmer (Tom Cullen) lives it up in Tenerife – there are pool inflatables, karaoke, the works – his gold-smuggling buddy Noye (Jack Lowden) is back home facing the music. That means a head-to-head in the interrogation room with long-winded lawman Boyce (Hugh Bonneville). Please sir, not another story about your RAF days! Ellen E Jones

Story continues

Go Hard Or Go Home

9pm, BBC Three

This fitness challenge in which slackers are paired with Warriors for a mix of extreme fitness tasks and emo heart-to-hearts reaches the halfway point: a new pairing is revealed and the power challenge throws up a surprise. It’s good fun – the flaws of the contestants are frequently revealed but, crucially, never mocked. Phil Harrison

Film choice

Clemency, 10pm, BBC Two

The messy moral business of state-sanctioned killing is the focus of this affecting drama from Chinonye Chukwu, director of recent biopic Till. Alfre Woodard is alternately febrile and enervated as Bernardine, the warden of a US prison with a death row, who is just about keeping it together despite insomnia and a marriage gone stale. Aldis Hodge is an intense presence as Anthony, a convicted cop killer who shifts between hope and despair as his execution date nears, while Richard Schiff’s worn-out lawyer Marty shows how the death penalty affects all concerned. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Women’s League Cup Final: Chelsea v Arsenal, 2.25pm, BBC One At Selhurst Park. The league game between Man United and Leicester is at 12.15pm on BBC Two.

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Man United, 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event At Anfield. Nottingham Forest v Everton precedes it at 1pm on Sky Sports Premier League.