TV tonight: best foot forward on the high wire – all for Stand up to Cancer

Don’t Look Down for SU2C

9.30pm, Channel 4

Celebrities overcome their fear of heights by walking on a high wire across a London landmark after five weeks of intensive training in the Austrian Alps. Paddy McGuinness is the host and team leader of a group including Beverley Callard, Kimberly Wyatt, Chris Hughes and David Ginola. The first task is to jump off a suspension bridge backwards. Viewers can donate on behalf of their favourite star, in support of Stand Up to Cancer. Hollie Richardson

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

Will anyone bake a lion? Yes, it’s bread week, scene of a few classics in series past. Warming up with a simple cottage loaf in the signature bake, the remaining hopefuls then try something Devonian in the technical round, followed by the showstopper finish: plaits. Jack Seale

Susanna Reid: Can Britain Get Talking? A Tonight Special

8.30pm, ITV1

It’s World Mental Health Day, and – as part of ITV’s Britain Get Talking campaign – Susanna Reid, journalist and presenter of Good Morning Britain, is visiting schools to investigate children’s mental health and the importance of talking as a family. It comes after research found mental health has worsened in almost 40% of British pupils. HR

Jailed: Inside Maghaberry Prison

10pm, BBC Two

There are more than a few “characters” in the high-security Maghaberry prison, in Northern Ireland. For several weeks, radio presenter Stephen Nolan has been talking to inmates. Now he’s getting out, but there are more provocative chats with prisoners such as Jackie, whose addiction to gambling, he says, drove him to murder. Ellen E Jones

The Real Crown: Inside the House of Windsor

9pm, ITV1

The 80s have arrived as this documentary on the royal family continues, and the new decade brings visitors and newcomers, not all of them welcome. First, Michael Fagan broke into Buckingham Palace and invaded Queen Elizabeth’s bedroom. And then, Diana and Fergie arrive, bringing excitement and, later, turbulence. Phil Harrison

Storyville: Made of Steel – Wheelchair Rugby’s Fiercest Rivalry

10pm, BBC Four

A feature-length documentary on last year’s wheelchair rugby league World Cup, setting out the rivalry between England and France, and telling the players’ backstories. A moving tribute to the tournament’s competitors, and an irresistible introduction to a thrilling sport. JS