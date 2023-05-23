TV tonight: a beautifully animated story about Taliban-era Afghanistan

Storyville: Inside Kabul

10pm, BBC Four

Raha and Marwa are two young women who, when the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, exchanged voice notes about their separate journeys. Raha stayed in Kabul where she was surrounded by violence, while Marwa left with her husband and found a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi. This beautifully animated documentary by Caroline Gillet and Denis Walgenwitz uses these voice notes to illustrate their experiences of the crisis. Hollie Richardson

Waterloo Road

8pm, BBC One

The serviceable school drama continues, peppered with a host of former soap stars and material that – accordingly – feels somewhere between Grange Hill and Corrie. This week, troubled student Kelly-Jo seeks an important diagnosis, but her aunt Nicky (Kym Marsh) has other concerns for her welfare. Hannah J Davies

Love Your Garden

8pm, ITV1

Yvonne Lawson has earned Alan Titchmarsh’s green-fingered assistance, having dedicated her life to combating knife crime following her son’s murder. The mission: transform her Enfield garden into a tranquil paradise. Additionally, Katie Rushworth explores the healing properties of nature. Danielle De Wolfe

Colin From Accounts

10pm, BBC Two

It’s round two of Ashley’s 30th birthday celebrations – and just when you thought they couldn’t get any more excruciating, she introduces “boomer” Gordon to her awful group of millennial friends, who dare to order a glass of rosé at his brewery. The arrival of Ashley’s ex is the icing on a soggy cake. HR

Perry Mason

10.05pm, Sky Atlantic

The 30s-set legal reboot continues its second run, with Matthew Rhys as our titular PI turned lawman. As conspiracy theories mount, unsavoury new evidence forces Perry to reconsider the Gallardos’ version of events in the Brooks McCutcheon case – and to blow off some serious steam. HJD

Rain Dogs

10.40pm, BBC One

It’s the finale of Cash Carraway’s plucky comedy-drama and Costello has lost the book deal. Her well-meaning neighbour doesn’t exactly offer comforting words: “Most books are shite anyway.” As she continues on a downward spiral of booze and self-loathing, we’re given an ending that heavily hints a second series is on the cards. HR

Film choice

Victim/Suspect (Nancy Schwartzman, 2023), Netflix

A damning indictment of US police work, Nancy Schwartzman’s documentary follows journalist Rae de Leon’s investigation into women who reported sexual assaults – and were then accused of lying about their attacks and prosecuted. Her four-year search turned up 200 such cases, and it’s shocking to hear and see – from police interview tapes – how vulnerable young people can find the tables turned on them. Detectives wedded to stereotypes are shown neglecting the basics of their job; they’re even legally allowed to lie (they call them “ruses”) to encourage victims to retract. The film focuses on the women’s lives damaged as a result but De Leon’s devotion to justice brings hope that times are changing. Simon Wardell