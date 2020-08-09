TV tonight: A beautiful trip to the Galápagos Islands

Equator

9pm, Sky Nature



A lavish, beautifully shot new series exploring the crucible of much of the world’s most remarkable wildlife. Along the equator, the sun is at its most intense, so everything happens faster and more spectacularly. We begin on the Galápagos, a tiny atoll that supports a remarkable variety of life: from flatfish and monstrous crabs to giant cormorants that are endlessly engaged in attritional territorial battles with iguanas. Sky’s nature docs have never quite had the authority of the Beeb’s but, even so, this is a treat. Phil Harrison

BBC Proms Classics: Rattle and the NYO Play Mahler’s Eighth 7.30pm, BBC Four

Simon Rattle first heard Mahler’s Eighth when he was 12 and was “knocked sideways” by its scale (it requires hundreds of performers), but also by how “intimate, tender and loving” it is. Mahler himself called it his “Barnum and Bailey Symphony”. Enjoy. Ali Catterall

A Suitable Boy

9pm, BBC One

As Andrew Davies’s adaptation of Vikram Seth’s novel continues, Lata continues to be prodded in the direction of a variety of underwhelming men. But might less suitable boys catch her eye? Solid rather than revelatory: for better or worse, Davies has essentially created an English country house saga in India. PH

Inside Legoland: A World of Wonder

9pm, Channel 5



Ever wondered what playing with Lego for a living entails? That’s what Legoland’s chief model-maker Paula does, although her team’s creations are far from child’s play. And since there are 60 applications for every vacancy at Paula’s workshop, new recruit Will considers himself honoured indeed. EEJ

The Australian Dream

10pm, BBC Two



Moving, enraging documentary that tells the story of Adam Goodes, an Indigenous Australian footballer (Aussie rules) who was named Australian of the Year in 2014 and then essentially booed out of the game a year later. The overt and apparently unrepentant racism he suffered is explored unsparingly. PH

The Lawyer

11.35pm, Channel 4



Season one of this Nordic thriller (from the mind of The Bridge creator Hans Rosenfeldt) saw gifted young lawyer Frank risk everything to take down the crime boss who killed his parents. Season two turns the tables and sees Frank teaming up with his durable nemesis. The full box set is available on All4. Graeme Virtue

Film choice

The Florida Project, 12.35am, Channel 4

Sean Baker’s vibrant follow-up to Tangerine is set in a cheap motel neighbouring the wealthy tourist resort of Walt Disney World. Run by exasperated-but-decent manager Bobby (Willem Dafoe), it holds magic for kids like the irrepressible Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) whose joy counterpoints the trials of her mum. Paul Howlett

Live sport

Test Cricket: England v Pakistan 10.30am, Sky Sports Cricket The final day’s play in the first Test from Old Trafford.

Snooker: The World Championship 1pm, BBC Two Quarter-final places are up for grabs at the Crucible.

Motor Racing: The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix 2.05pm, Sky Sports F1 The fifth round from Silverstone.



