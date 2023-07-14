TV tonight: the BBC Proms kicks off with a world premiere

BBC Proms 2023

7pm, BBC Two

Introducing the next eight weeks of Proms, this opening-night concert in the Royal Albert Hall is led by Dalia Stasevska, the BBC Symphony Orchestra’s Finnish principal guest conductor. It features Nordic works from Sibelius and Grieg (his ever-popular Piano Concerto), as well as Britten’s A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. An extra special moment comes with a world premiere from the Ukrainian contemporary composer Bohdana Frolyak. Hollie Richardson

Five Star Kitchen: Britain’s Next Great Chef – The Final

8pm, Channel 4

The competition gets real in this week’s finale, as the three remaining chefs take turns running the kitchen of London’s exclusive Palm Court restaurant as if it were their own. This is exactly the prize they’ve been competing for, but how will the reality of a packed dining room match up to their five-star fantasies? Ellen E Jones

Riches

9pm, ITV1

As this feuding family business drama continues, it’s the run-up to the biggest event of the year for Flair & Glory. Claudia and her children are served a big embezzlement blow in their quest to get the business back. However, a discovery about new owner Nina means that their battle isn’t completely futile. HR

Then You Run

9pm, Sky Max

The guiltily fun thriller about a gutsy group of teenage girls from London who become embroiled in Rotterdam’s drug scene continues. Tara and her pals try to work out what to do with her dad’s body but are distracted by the cannabis farm and big bags of cocaine in his basement. Elsewhere, not to alarm anybody but … it looks as if a serial killer is about to cross their path. HR

Der Pass

9pm, Sky Atlantic

The Austro-German noir bearing a passing resemblance to Scandi epic The Bridge continues, in a passably twisty manner, to pursue yet another serial killer. This one has a terrifying taste for torture. It’s rare that a traffic accident qualifies as a stroke of luck but, this week, a motorbike smash on a mountain leads detectives Ellie and Gedeon to a spot in the woods that quickly seems very pertinent to their investigation. Phil Harrison

Queen of Oz

9.30pm, BBC One

Georgie’s efforts to scare up some deals for her new territory during an official dinner fall predictably and spectacularly flat, leading to an outcry, in the penultimate episode of Catherine Tate’s latest monster show. Meanwhile, helping her to escape the nuclear fallout of public opinion, security detail Marc drives her to his own private getaway. Ali Catterall

Film choice

The Departed (Martin Scorsese, 2006), 9pm, Film4

Martin Scorsese’s only Oscar win so far came with this intense 2006 thriller adapted from the Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs. Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio play two sides of the same coin – one a cocky kid groomed by Jack Nicholson’s Irish mobster Frank Costello to join the cops and be his inside man; the other an edgy police recruit sent deep undercover to infiltrate Costello’s crew. It’s a deliciously stressful situation, as the subterfuge creates identity crises for both, with Damon and DiCaprio giving contrasting performances of equal skill. Simon Wardell