TV tonight: banana barrow meets homemade radio in The Repair Shop
The Repair Shop
8pm, BBC One
Four family heirlooms find their way to The Repair Shop barn this week to be brought back to life by Jay Blades and his team of expert craftspeople. Up first is Julianna’s homemade radio, constructed by her late father. Metalworker Dominic Chinea, meanwhile, tries to wrap his head around Jacqui’s mini banana wheelbarrow, owned by her banana-wholesaler grandfather. Finally, Andrew hopes leatherwork expert Suzie Fletcher can save a remarkable wallet that was used by his RAF father to paddle a life raft to safety during the second world war. Ammar Kalia
12 Puppies and Us
8pm, BBC Two
Even the most diligent dog lover may struggle to settle their pup at first. This is particularly true in a busy household like the Cuthbertsons’, where pomsky Lyra and toddler Ellie are at loggerheads. Meanwhile, Chinese powderpuff Fabio longs to run free on the beach. But will owner Alisa let him? Ellen E Jones
Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape
8pm, ITV
“Kent is known as the garden of England but her beauty has been tarnished lately because all you hear about is lorry parks.” So says O’Grady, whose six-part series aims to show a different side to his adopted county. This week, he careers down the coast, before an unexpected family history lesson. Hannah J Davies
The Good Lord Bird
9pm, Sky Atlantic
Historical legends appear for the latest double bill of this abolitionist drama. Brown (Ethan Hawke) and Onion (Joshua Caleb Johnson) first meet Frederick Douglass (Hamilton’s Daveed Digs) and disagree about methods for achieving the end of slavery before being praised by Harriet Tubman (Zainab Jah). AK
Sofia Coppola: Life Cinematic
10pm, BBC Four
With a celebrated director for a father, Sofia Coppola was always likely to absorb a range of influences. So this insight into her creative evolution proves fascinating. She tells Edith Bowman about the staples of her childhood and the cult classics that have shaped her career. Phil Harrison
Dance Around the World
11.05pm, Channel 4
In the final episode of this insightful series, presenters Maren, Suzett and Kym are in New York to pop and lock their way through the history of hip-hop dancing. The trio meet 1970s breakdancing pioneer Alien Ness before discovering the signature underground style of litefeet. AK
Film choice
Fish Tank (Andrea Arnold, 2009), 11pm, BBC Four
Andrea Arnold’s powerful drama focuses on a run-down Essex housing estate and the troubled Mia, played with astonishing maturity by Katie Jarvis. The arrival of her mum’s latest boyfriend, Michael Fassbender’s Connor, awakens Mia’s lyrical inner self, but disillusionment looms. Paul Howlett
Live sport
Championship football: Bristol City v Watford 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event. Clash from Ashton Gate.
Champions League football: Borussia Mönchengladbach v Shakhtar Dontesk 5.30pm, BT Sport 1. Liverpool v Atalanta follows at 7pm on BT Sport 2.
Basketball: Memphis v St Mary’s Gaels 10pm, BT Sport ESPN. NCAA Crossover Classic.