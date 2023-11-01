TV tonight: Ashley Jensen takes on her first case in Shetland

Shetland

9pm, BBC One

Shetland has always been oddly hard to place. Its setting suggests an element of cosy crime but it often has surprisingly sharp claws. With Douglas Henshall’s Jimmy Perez now gone, it’s up to Ashley Jensen’s DI Calder to carry the torch. She’s a Shetland native who couldn’t wait to get away, but an apparent gangland killing in London sees her reluctantly heading home in search of a fugitive witness. Phil Harrison

Vanished: The Search for Britain’s Missing

8pm, Channel 5

Host Dan Walker’s live investigation series returns, bringing fresh urgency to decades-old missing persons cases. This includes that of two-year-old Katrice Lee, last seen in November 1981 while out shopping with her mother on a British army base in West Germany. Can conversations with family and police offer resolution at last? Ellen E Jones

Signora Volpe

8pm, Drama

Emilia Fox is Sylvia, an uptight, perpetually furious spy in this new drama. After being undermined by her bosses, she heads to rural Italy for her niece’s wedding, where the quality of life has the edge on London. The trouble is, as a spy she can’t stop nosing around in other people’s business. Fun and silly. PH

Doctor Who @ 60: A Musical Celebration

8.30pm, BBC Four

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales and BBC Singers perform music from Doctor Who at Cardiff’s Hoddinott Hall. While regular Who composer Murray Gold’s themes are well-represented, music from classic stories such as City of Death is also featured, along with a new full-length suite from Segun Akinola, The Woman Who Fell to Earth. Ali Catterall

Payback

9pm, ITV 1

It’s the penultimate episode of this Scottish crime drama and Lexie (Morven Christie) is about to come to the sickening realisation of who she’s dealing with in murdered husband Cal’s secret criminal world. There is a chance to escape it all, but it comes with high risk. Hollie Richardson

Roman Kemp: The Fight for Young Lives

9pm, BBC Three

After the death of a friend, Roman Kemp made the 2021 documentary Our Silent Emergency, which dealt with men’s mental health. He returns to the subject, posing another question: many men are now more willing to talk about mental health but how can meaningful, targeted support be offered? PH

Live sport

Carabao Cup Football: West Ham v Arsenal, 7pm, Sky Sports Main Event The fourth-round tie at the London stadium. Followed by Manchester United v Newcastle at 8.15pm on Sky Sports Football.