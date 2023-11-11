TV tonight: Angela Rippon’s intense pasodoble to an absolute Madonna classic

Strictly Come Dancing

6.05pm, BBC One

Angela Rippon’s pasodoble to Madonna’s Hung Up? Annabel Croft’s samba to Whenever, Wherever by Shakira? Layton Williams’s Argentine tango to Loreen’s Tattoo? Yes, yes and yes! The remaining couples will not want to get the boot ahead of Blackpool week. Hollie Richardson

Survivor

7.25pm, BBC One

As this daft but watchable tropical elimination contest goes deeper, the tactical intrigue increases. We’re leaving the phase of weak candidates being giving their marching orders; now, contestants must oust competitors. This week, they duel with what appear to be pugil sticks from Gladiators. It gets messy. Phil Harrison

The Voice UK

7.25pm, ITV1

It’s episode two of the contest – the nerve-racking callbacks, and the hopefuls include Jen and Liv from Newcastle, and 19-year-old student and supermarket fruit stacker Liam Palmer from Bristol. Will the audience go bananas for his honey-voiced version of John Mayer’s XO? Plus, Emma Willis swaps chairs with will.i.am. Ali Catterall

Blankety Blank

8.25pm, BBC One

Alison Hammond can always be relied upon for a good time, so expect on-brand chaos as she helps fill in the blanks. Also hoping to win money for contestants this week: Josh Widdicombe, Deborah Meaden, Russell Kane, Libby Clegg and Richie Anderson. HR

Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance 2023

9pm, BBC One

Clare Balding hosts the annual Royal Albert Hall show honouring those killed in armed conflicts, with King Charles, Queen Camilla and military personnel past and present in the audience. The varied musical bill includes Mica Paris, Alfie Boe and Colin Thackery, the veteran of the Korean war who won Britain’s Got Talent in 2019. Graeme Virtue

Later … With Jools Holland

9.55pm, BBC Two

The live music bonanza celebrates 75 years since the arrival of the Windrush generation this weekend, with a film about Michael “Bammi” Rose – a Jamaican who came to the UK in 1962, went on to play in Cymande and Aswad, and is now in Jools’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra. Performances come from Róisín Murphy, Nitin Sawhney, Tom Walker and Yussef Dayes, and Suggs chats about Madness’s first new album in seven years. HR

Film choice

The Killer, Netflix

David Fincher’s new film, a cool hitman procedural, basks in the clinical pleasures of its genre. From the paraphernalia of the job – sniper rifles, fake passports, lock-ups in every city – and voiceover by Michael Fassbender’s (otherwise monosyllabic) protagonist to the skills that come in handy when his latest hit goes wrong, it’s a thriller where the messy stuff of life is always threatening to break through his strict routine. Stabs of emotion appear when the killer’s Dominican housekeeper is attacked, while his work soundtrack of Smiths songs (This Charming Man, I Know It’s Over) adds an amusing, ironic edge to proceedings. A gripping tale well done. Simon Wardell

Planet of the Apes, 2.50pm, BBC Two

Featuring one of the greatest endings in all sci-fi cinema, Franklin J Schaffner’s 1968 film works both as a parable of human (and animal) rights and a rollicking, kid-friendly action adventure. Charlton Heston is astronaut Taylor, who crash-lands on a world where our simian cousins have evolved beyond humans and now rule, brutally. He quickly becomes the focus of the resistance, aided by chimps Zira (Kim Hunter) and Cornelius (Roddy McDowall). The excellent makeup quickly makes us forget the oddity of talking apes, while Heston is a bullish lead. SW

Live sport

Cricket World Cup: England v Pakistan, 8am, Sky Sports Main Event The final group match for both teams at Eden Gardens.

Premier League Football: Wolves v Tottenham, 11am, TNT Sports 1 From Molineux. Bournemouth v Newcastle is on Sky Sports Main Event at 5pm.

Premiership Rugby Union: Leicester Tigers v Harlequins, 3pm, TNT Sports 1 From Welford Road Stadium.

Cycling: UCI Track Champions League, 6pm, Eurosport 1 Day two of the fourth round of the season at Lee Valley Velopark in London.