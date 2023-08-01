TV tonight: amateur astronomer Dara Ó Briain takes us on a moon tour

Wonders of the Moon With Dara Ó Briain

9pm, Channel 5

Dara Ó Briain (comedian by day, astrophotographer and amateur astronomer by night) takes his own giant leap in this two-part look at Earth’s only natural satellite, the moon. He starts at Newgrange stone age passage tomb in County Meath, Ireland, which dates to about 3200 BC – older than Stonehenge and the Great Pyramid of Giza, and possibly one of the first lunar calendars. He then asks experts how the moon affects our health. Hollie Richardson

Heat Pumps: What They Really Mean for You

8pm, BBC One

As heat pumps become embroiled in culture-war idiocy (“Hands off our gas boilers!”), Justin Rowlatt fronts a handy guide to that technology and other means – hydrogen, wind, nuclear – of working towards net zero. It’s a frustrating catalogue of red tape and underinvestment. Jack Seale

Bake Off: The Professionals

8pm, Channel 4

Pavlovas might scare your average home baker, but are all in a day’s work for the current batch of patisserie professionals. Which is just as well, because Ellie Taylor and Liam Charles demand 24 of the meringue-based treats. Then comes the ultimate challenge: rock’n’roll choux buns that feature Elvis, Sia and Lady Gaga. Hannah Verdier

Sky Coppers

9pm, Channel 4

Brummies behaving badly had better look out because the eyes in the sky are watching. The police have lots to investigate, from a group of kids determined to set an allotment shed on fire to a man climbing nightclub scaffolding in the city centre. The obligatory cannabis crop also features in a case of theft. HV

The Art of Australia

9pm, Sky Arts

In the concluding part of this fine series, the story comes full circle. Edmund Capon explains how, hamstrung by the forces of conservatism, Australian art found freedom in the innovations of its Indigenous population and inspiration in the abstractions of Europe. Did these dual influences allow Australia to finally shed its cultural inferiority complex once and for all? Phil Harrison

Story continues

From

9pm, Sky Sci-Fi

Season two of the horror mystery starring Lost’s Harold Perrineau continues with another double bill. There may be too many cryptic conspiracies crammed into its purgatorial Everytown but the show sometimes lands on an arresting image: here it’s a dazed survivor pinned to a tree by a steel rod through the skull. Ouch! Graeme Virtue

Live sport

Racing: Glorious Goodwood, 2.30pm, ITV1 The first day of the festival, including the 4.35 Goodwood Cup.

The Hundred Cricket: Trent Rockets Women v Southern Brave Women, 2.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket The tournament starts at Trent Bridge. The men’s match is at 6pm.