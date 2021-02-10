TV tonight: Alison Steadman joins Sandi Toksvig on the first of her Extraordinary Escapes

Extraordinary Escapes With Sandi Toksvig

9pm, Channel 4

Sandi Toksvig takes us on a tour of Britain’s best holiday spots, with celebrity guests in tow, in this four-part series. Tonight, she is joined by actor Alison Steadman, at a 19th-century Martello tower in Suffolk. They take in some cloud-watching on the heritage coast before heading to a converted priory deep in the countryside, where Toksvig quizzes Steadman on her acting career and hobby of fungi-spotting. Ammar Kalia

Landscape Artist of the Year

8pm, Sky Arts

Stephen Mangan and Joan Bakewell are in Buckinghamshire with the remaining artists this week. The contestants are set the task of capturing West Wycombe House, the 18th-century Palladian home of the Dashwood family, with its mix of baroque, rococo and neoclassical designs set amid the greenery. AK

Cornwall and Devon Walks With Julia Bradbury

8pm, ITV

Bradbury’s promenade through the West Country sees her reaching the blustery Lizard Peninsula, Cornwall’s most southerly point. Here, she stops at the picturesque Kynance Cove and learns about the Serpentinite rock that forms it, before joining a Cornish pasty-making class. Jack Seale

Celebrity Best Home Cook

9pm, BBC One

It’s the quarter-final of the amiable, rather low-energy, celebrity cheffing contest and everyone is about to be flattened by Ed Balls’s enormous chocolate-encrusted pirate ship. After the cake round, there’s also a challenge to test the mettle of any cook: making chickpeas exciting. JS

Trump Takes on the World

9pm, BBC Two

Donald Trump … the subject of Trump Takes on the World, BBC Two. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Nuclear codes revoked and “very special” supporters somewhat admonished, Donald Trump’s time in office has come to an end. Now for the postmortem – this three-part series features foreign leaders and those previously in Trump’s inner circle, such as the former secretary of defence, James “Mad Dog” Mattis. Hannah J Davies

Hypothetical

10pm, Dave

Josh Widdicombe and James Acaster return for a new series of the quizshow in which their guests are faced with absurd hypothetical situations, costume changes and improvisation aplenty. Suzi Ruffell, Tom Allen, Sophie Duker and Desiree Burch are this week’s foursome who have to think on their feet. Hannah Verdier

Film choice

The Last Picture Show: Director’s Cut (Peter Bogdanovich), 11.05am, Sky Cinema Greats

It is amazing that city boy Bogdanovich crafted such a note-perfect portrait of American small-town life. Adapted from Larry McMurtry’s novel, it’s set in a hot and dusty Texas town where two boys (Jeff Bridges and Timothy Bottoms) stew and fall out over a beautiful girl (Cybill Shepherd). Paul Howlett

Live sport

Tennis: Australian Open 8am, Eurosport 1. Matches from the second round of the year’s first grand slam.

FA Cup football 7pm, BT Sport 2. A yet-to-be decided fifth round clash between Leicester and Brighton

NBA basketball: Phoenix Suns v Milwaukee Bucks 3am, Sky Sports Main Event. Interconference clash.







