TV tonight: Alison Hammond joins the greatest baking competition on the planet

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

The greatest baking competition on the planet returns – with an added pinch of Alison Hammond. She joins co-host Noel Fielding and judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith to kick off the 14th series with cake week. The first signature challenge for the 12 new contestants: produce the perfect vertical layer cake. Then it’s a chocolate cake technical challenge, followed by a sponge showstopper featuring a menagerie of animals. Hollie Richardson

The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

9pm, BBC One

The finale of this dark, twisty revenge thriller sees Alice (Rebekah Staton) and Cheryl (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) finally working together, and on the brink of securing a satisfying comeuppance for the dastardly and dangerous Rob (Alistair Petrie). But what if revenge comes at the cost of their own humanity? Is it really worth it? Ellen E Jones

Rise of the Nazis: The Manhunt

9pm, BBC Two

Adolf Eichmann was the SS officer who organised the transportation of millions of Jews to death camps. He was still at large after the war ended, and he is the next subject in the second part of this excellent, haunting documentary series about the search for the thousands of Nazis who went into hiding. HR

Secrets of Our Universe with Tim Peake

9pm, Channel 5

Only 602 people have travelled into space and British astronaut Tim Peake is one of them. In this episode, he attends a total solar eclipse and shares the first ever picture of a black hole, all in the hope of communicating the awe-inspiring scale of the universe to those of us stuck on Earth. EEJ

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

9.30pm, Channel 4

“One of the toughest physical and mental things I’ve ever done,” says Matt Hancock about appearing on the latest series of this SAS-based reality TV show. Are you sure it wasn’t presiding over hundreds of thousands of Covid deaths during the pandemic, Matt? Must this man keep appearing on our screens? The 15 other contestants include Gareth Gates and Montana Brown. Alexi Duggins

Story continues

Storyville: Tanja – Terrorist or Freedom Fighter?

10pm, BBC Four

A striking film about Tanja Nijmeijer, a Dutch woman who went to Colombia to teach English and ended up becoming a senior member of the Farc revolutionary guerrilla group. Amazing footage from inside their remote camp is interspersed with calm, measured testimony from Nijmeijer now. Phil Harrison

Film choice

Happy as Lazzaro (Alice Rohrwacher, 2018), 1.05am, Film4

Lazzaro (Adriano Tardiolo) is the amiable dogsbody of the Italian village of Inviolata, whose residents spend their days growing tobacco for the landowner, the Marchesa (Nicoletta Braschi). But in Alice Rohrwacher’s wonderful fable there is something unusual going on here – from Lazzaro’s implacably innocent “holy fool” to the medieval treatment of the rural workers, who are permanently in debt to their boss. No spoilers about where the drama ends up, but there are religious overtones to this affecting tale of humanity seen at its best and its worst. Simon Wardell

Live sport

Carabao Cup Football: Man Utd v Crystal Palace, 8pm, Sky Sports Main Event Followed by Newcastle v Man City at 7pm on Wednesday.