TV tonight: an action-packed climax for brilliant thriller Boat Story

Boat Story

9pm, BBC One

Following the shoot-out cliffhanger – spoiler: Janet and Samuel survived – this week it’s the final two episodes of the Williams brothers’ darkly funny thriller (concluding on Monday). The unlikely drug thieves may have escaped, but PC Ben Tooh is on their tail. They end up in hospital, ready to kill a bedridden Tailor with a pillow – but can they become murderers? Guy, meanwhile, swaps guns for a career in ceramics. Hollie Richardson

Planet Earth III

6.20pm, BBC One

The opening sequence of this week’s fascinating episode – all about animals co-existing with humans – is pure comedy: Bali macaques steal tourists’ sunglasses and phones, then sell them on for treats. Plus, New York ants that eat discarded hot dogs, and the Indian village where cobras are part of the community. Jack Seale

Three Little Birds

8pm, ITV1

It’s the finale of Lenny Henry’s semi-autobiographical drama about three Jamaican women emigrating to Dudley in the 50s – a pleasant-enough, mild-stakes show you’d expect from its ITV1 Sunday night slot. As a big wedding looms for Hosanna, marking the culmination of her reason to travel to Britain, might it develop some teeth? Here’s hoping. Alexi Duggins

Bill Bailey’s Australian Adventure

8pm, Channel 4

Bailey’s cheerful Australian travelogue comes to an end in the beach resort of Broome, where he has an encounter with a crab and enjoys a sunset camel ride. He also gets his mind blown by a man nicknamed “Space Gandalf” who sets out to remind Bill that, especially in a land as large as Australia, we’re all pretty insignificant, really. Phil Harrison

Murdered: The Baby on the Beach

10.35pm, Channel 4

This harrowing three-part documentary investigates the Kerry babies case. In 1984, a baby’s body was found on a beach, and the gardaí were determined to prove Joanne Hayes guilty of the murder. During interrogations, another child’s body was found. But the gardaí’s mishandling is still questioned, especially as new evidence has come to light. HR

Sorry, I Didn’t Know

10.45pm, ITV1

Jimmy Akingbola returns with another round of Black history questions for a good bunch of guests, including comedians Desiree Burch and Nick Helm, Man Like Mobeen’s Tez Ilyas and Sikisa, who join team leaders Chizzy Akudolu and Eddie Kadi. HR

Film choice

Bagdad Cafe, 10.35pm, Talking Pictures TV

German film-maker Percy Adlon clearly shares his compatriot Wim Wenders’s fascination with America. In this sand-tinted treat, he plonks Marianne Sägebrecht’s Bavarian hausfrau Jasmin in the middle of the US desert and has her interact with the motley denizens of a rundown roadside cafe/motel. CCH Pounder is the harassed owner, Brenda, shifting from mistrust to respect as Marianne – who, like her, has been abandoned by a no-good husband – brings a much-needed dash of vivacity to her life. Simon Wardell

Live sport

One-Day International Cricket: West Indies v England, 1pm, TNT Sports 1 The first ODI in the three-match series, from Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Premier League Football: West Ham v Crystal Palace, 2pm, Sky Sports Main Event At London Stadium. Followed by Man City v Tottenham at 4pm.