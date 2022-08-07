TV tonight: 75 years on, the difficult truth about India’s partition revealed in full colour

India 1947: Partition in Colour

9pm, Channel 4

As part of tonight’s three shows to mark 75 years since partition, here’s the first half of an illuminating two-part documentary that uses newly colourised archive footage to reveal the atrocities around Britain’s withdrawal from India – which caused more than 1 million deaths. Starting with Lord Mountbatten’s appointment as viceroy in 1947, contributors such as Midnight’s Furies author Nisid Hajari, Prof Shruti Kapil and Prof Priya Satia help to tell the difficult story. Hollie Richardson

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra at the Proms

6.25pm, BBC Two

The Proms gets some emotional heft with this performance – many of this orchestra’s musicians have fled their home country. Canadian-Ukrainian conductor Keri Lynn-Wilson leads them through a tour of Beethoven, Brahms and Chopin. Perhaps most moving is a celebration of Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov, who escaped Kyiv earlier this year. Henry Wong

Queen Victoria and the British Maharajah

7pm, Channel 4

When Queen Victoria’s godson Prince Victor (who was also the grandson of the Sikh ruler of Lahore) married Lady Anne Coventry, the queen allegedly instructed them not to have children. There is a rumour, however, that he had a secret heir with another woman. Gurinder Chadha explores Victor’s remarkable life – including his involvement with Indian independence. HR

Van Der Valk

8pm, ITV

The Amsterdam-set cop reboot returns for a second series, with Mark Warren’s prickly detective assigned a windmill-adjacent murder involving nasty mutilation and an archaic riddle. If the plotting veers into the fanciful, Piet’s habit of relocating his team to the pub is more fun than the lanyard-heavy incident rooms of UK police dramas. Graeme Virtue

The Real Windsors: Queen of Steel

8pm, Channel 4

What is the future of the royal family after Queen Elizabeth? That’s what this provocative three-parter looks to answer. More than 80% of the nation think the head royal has “done a good job” – but the next generation might not be as accepting of a new monarch. HR

Story continues

One Shot: The Football Factory

9pm, Sky Documentaries

In a week of football shows to mark the new season (with zero focusing on the women’s game), here’s a film following players who have honed their skills in south London’s fenced-in, artificial pitches – “the cages” – and the scouts who look to recruit them for pro clubs. HR

Live sport

MotoGP: The British Grand Prix, 12.25pm, ITV The 12th round of the season, from Silverstone.

Super League Rugby: St Helens v Castleford Tigers, 12.30pm, Channel 4 From Totally Wicked Stadium.

Premier League Football: West Ham v Man City, 4pm, Sky Sports Main Event From the London Stadium. Preceded by Man United v Brighton from Old Trafford at 2pm.