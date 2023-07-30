TV star Vicky Pattison reveals close escape from blazing car

Vicky Pattison and Ercan Ramadan (PA Archive)

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison said she was “shaken up” after a car she was in caught fire on the side of the road.

The former Geordie Shore star and I’m a celebrity winner shared video of the blaze on Instagram, telling fans it was “absolutely terrifying”.

The 35-year-old said she had been in an Uber with partner Ercan Ramadan on the A1 on their way to a restaurant in Essex when it happened.

Vicky Pattison (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Archive)

In her Instagram video, she said: “I actually don’t even know what to say about what’s just happened".

The driver had pulled over just before the blaze and Pattison said: “The man’s like, just stay in the car, it’ll be fine.

“Obviously we’re on the A1, so you didn’t want to get out.

“Then all of a sudden it just caught fire, it just burst into flames. You can see from my video that, like, the whole car’s exploded. Absolutely terrifying, and we’re just standing on the road.”

The couple made it to the restaurant where Pattison posted pictures of them out for dinner.

Pattison captioned one image: "3 cars, two hours and one near death experience later… and we made it."

She also confirmed Uber refunded her for the journey and apologised for “nearly turning me extra crispy and charging me for the privilege”.