TV Shows You Should Binge-Watch Right Now, From ‘Succession’ to ‘Riverdale’

“Modern Love” (Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video) -

If you just want something super nice and sweet to watch, this fairly short anthology series really hits the spot. It’s just a series of stories about people who form surprising relationships that aren’t necessarily based in romance. It’ll make you feel good!

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (Seasons 1-7 on Hulu) –

Likewise, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is a sitcom with real heart, where all the main characters always have good intentions and just wanna help each other. And also it’s really funny.

“Succession” (Seasons 1-2 on HBO Go) –

This extremely dry comedy about a billionaire family full of clownish jerks — everybody tends to compare them to the Murdochs — is one of the most memeable shows on television.

“Homeland” (Season 1-7 on Netflix, and 1-8 on Showtime Anytime) –

This series, about a bipolar CIA agent who gets involved in some really messy situations, just ended its run on Showtime. So right now you’ll get a lengthy show to watch that you know will eventually have a conclusion.

“The Plot Against America” (Season 1 on HBO Go) –

It’s really nice, in times of great collective stress, to experience a story that helps you contextualize the real world while pretty far removed from the present moment. And this story, which depicts an alternate history in which Charles Lindbergh defeated FDR for the presidency in 1940, definitely fits that bill.

“Jack Ryan” (Seasons 1-2 on Amazon Prime Video) –

This John Krasinski action drama based on the famous Tom Clancy character is certainly very corny, but sometimes that’s what you need.

“Dickinson” (Season 1 on Apple TV+) –

The easy highlight of the Apple TV+ slate so far. This sort of modernist teen comedy version of Emily Dickinson’s formative years is super clever.

“The Purge” (Season 1 on Hulu, Season 2 is purchasable from digital retailers) –

The two seasons of “The Purge” we got on USA Network were more than worthy entries in the franchise alongside the movies. In some ways they’re even better, since we get more time to explore this strange utopia.

“Prison Break” (Seasons 1-5 on Hulu) –

This show is so crazy in a very network TV kind of way, but it’s full of characters that you’ll become very attached to very quickly. Even the horrible ones.

“Outlander” (Season 1-3 on Netflix, Season 4 on StarzPlay) –

We all need a grand romantic adventure in our lives, right? And it doesn’t get much more grand or romantic than Starz’s flagship series about an early 20th century woman who accidentally travels to the distant past and falls in love there.

“Riverdale” (Seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

This odd teen drama based on the Archie Comics characters is just about the trashiest show imaginable. And that’s why it’s so, so good.

“Designated Survivor” (Seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

The story of a reluctant successor taking the presidency after a tragedy that destroys the government is full of positive American idealism. “Designated Survivor” combines a little bit of “The West Wing” with “24” to make something that’s extremely watchable, and the Netflix-exclusive third season got so real in exactly the right way.

“The Young Pope”/”The New Pope” (Both on HBO Go, HBO Now) –

Jude Law is the first American pope in HBO’s dark comedy about religion, authority, politics and backstabbing. And then John Malkovich popped in as his successor in “The New Pop.” A thoroughly brilliant bit of casting if you ask us.

“Santa Clarita Diet” (Seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

Drew Barrymore is a suburban realtor who suddenly dies, then comes back with a taste for human flesh in Netflix’s gory comedy. Not quite a zombie, she struggles to carry on life as usual with her husband, Timothy Olyphant, as they find themselves killing their neighbors to keep her fed so she won’t go full evil.

“The Runaways” (Seasons 1-3 on Hulu) –

Hulu’s first Marvel show stands apart from a lot of the other superhero offerings on TV by following a group of diverse teen protagonists. After they discover their parents might basically be supervillains, a group of kids start discovering they have strange abilities of their own. “The Runaways” is a great change of pace from the usual superhero show.

“Glow” (Seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

Netflix’s comedy heads back to the 1980s for the historic formation of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling show, hitting on some ridiculous situations as a group of women with no wrestling experience try to come together to make something amazing. “Glow” sports a hysterical cast, and its first season is a quick binge that’s totally worth the investment.

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” (seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

Netflix’s adaptation of the children’s book series is a blast, featuring great performances from a variety of visiting stars, from Joan Cusack to Don Johnson. They’re all led by a hilariously evil Neil Patrick Harris.

“Altered Carbon” (season 1-2 on Netflix) –

If you’re looking for a huge, beautiful, expansive sci-fi vision, “Altered Carbon” is a good place to start. Netflix’s adaptation of the book of the same name imagines a world where bodies are interchangeable and people are stored as digital versions of themselves. There’s a whole lot to absorb in this hard-boiled sci-fi murder mystery.

“The Expanse” (Seasons 1-4 on Amazon Prime Video) –

Syfy’s return to space opera is like “Game of Thrones,” but with interplanetary travel. Mixing a murder mystery and a Cold War conspiracy story, “The Expanse” is full of zero-gee special effects and characters flying around the solar system, trying to prevent a war that could end humanity. The first season is available to stream on Amazon, while the second season recently wrapped up on Syfy.

“Bosch” (seasons 1-6 on Amazon) –

Amazon’s police procedural follows a troubled cop as he struggles to solve a decades-old child murder. Amazon has three seasons at the ready right now, with a fourth season confirmed on the way.

“Dark” (seasons 1-2 on Netfix) –

A dark story about a small German town where kids keep disappearing, “Dark” picks up speed when secretive sci-fi elements start to impact the lives of everyone in town. Think a darker, more adult “Stranger Things.”

“The Path” (seasons 1-3 on Hulu) –

Things are spiraling out of control in the cult known as Meyerism in Hulu’s drama. Aaron Paul loses his faith and tries to get out, leaving behind his family of believers. Oh, and Hugh Dancy is an unhinged cult leader who’s losing control and murdering folks.

“Travelers” (seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

Time travelers from the future walk among us in “Travelers,” executing secret orders in order to change the future. This Netflix show has some cool ideas about dealing with the pressures of saving the world, along with the ways messing with the present can affect the future.

“Shut Eye” (seasons 1-2 on Hulu) –

Hulu’s latest original series is about grifters in the Los Angeles psychic reading business. But then Jeffrey Donovan takes a blow to the head, and suddenly he might actually be seeing the future. The machinations and dark humor pile up as he and his family try to get out from under the thumb of their crime lord bosses.

“The Man in the High Castle” (season 1-4 on Amazon) –

What if the Nazis had won World War II? The newly released second season of “The Man in the High Castle” takes us back to an alternate universe where the U.S. is divided between Japan and Germany. And the four-season run of this big-budget series is a wild one.

“Portlandia” (seasons 1-8 on Netflix) –

The IFC surrealist comedy, starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, is really something. In the meantime, though, the rest of the series is available to watch straight through on Netflix.

“Catastrophe” (seasons 1-4 on Amazon Prime Video) –

With only six half-hour episodes in each of its four seasons, Amazon’s acclaimed sitcom “Catastrophe” is an easy binge. From creators Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, who also star.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (seasons 1-4 on Netflix) –

The Tina Fey-created, Ellie Kemper-starring comedy is definitely a must-watch, with four seasons and a movie available on Netflix right now. Predicated on the premise that the titular Kimmy escaped being kidnapped and held in a bunker and is now picking her life up where she left off, “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is full of ridiculous situations in the vein of shows like “30 Rock.”

“Ozark” (Seasons 1-3 on Netflix) –

Think “Breaking Bad” but if the whole family was in on the crimes, and you’ve got an idea of what “Ozark” is like. It follows a money launderer as he’s forced to head from Chicago to Missouri and make big moves to keep a drug cartel off his back. The first season is a tense crime drama, and among the best shows on Netflix.

“Game of Thrones” (seasons 1-8 on HBO Now and HBO Go) –

A lot of folks weren’t too happy with the final season of the huge hit fantasy series, but it was a pleasure to take this ride nonetheless.

“Insecure” (Season 1-4 on HBO Go and HBO Now) –

Issa Rae channels some hilarious but relatable experiences as she and her friend Molly deal with their own insecurities and flaws in “Insecure.”

