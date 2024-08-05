TV show winner delivers football kits to children

Alfie Watts has travelled to Kuala Lumpur with 250kg of football gear [Alfie Watts]

A Race Across the World winner has travelled to Malaysia as part of his initiative to make football more accessible in underprivileged parts of the world.

Alfie Watts, from St Albans, Hertfordshire has travelled to Kuala Lumpur to deliver 250kg (39st 5lb) of football kits and boots directly to children who need them most.

The 21-year-old worked with UK charities Kit Aid and Charity Boots, alongside Malaysia-based charity The Last Food Project to begin Football Starts With Hope.

Kit Aid provided gear from Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, Aston Villa and Brighton, who can no longer sell last season's kit due to branding changes.

Watts explained: "It all contractually has to leave the UK, so we've brought it with us to Malaysia and it's in new hands now.

"We're going to different settlements and poor institutions around Kuala Lumpur, donating it and doing some fundraising work in the process."

He is working on the project alongside TikTok star Daniel Pinto, also known as dnzh.travels.

The duo are fundraising for the three charities who have supported the project.

Watts, who works as a referee, is also planning to do football coaching workshops as part of a plan to "give access to football to as many people as possible".

He said: "I'd hate to not utilise my platform, and granted it's not a huge platform, to push something positive."

Alfie Watts (left) said he was inspired to start the project while appearing on Race Across the World with his best friend, Owen Wood [Alfie Watts]

The 21-year-old started devising the "massive football project" in January as part of RefPro, a refereeing business he founded.

The Race Across the World winner was inspired to work on the project while participating in the hit BBC programme.

He recalled: "On the race last year, I came across a charity in Kuala Lumpur called The Lost Food Project and I was so inspired by what they do."

The group tackles food waste be redistributing it to thousands of people in need.

"This part of the world really does have its unique feeling, so it's strange being back here but I'm really looking forward to it," he said.

