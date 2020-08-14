Need a new TV show to get into? Start with these 9 great British and Aussie imports

You may recall that a little show called "Fleabag" killed at the Emmys last year, and you may further know that it was a British show carried to America by Amazon Prime. And you may have noticed another talked-about British series, "I May Destroy You," which plays on HBO, and which would seem likely to be similarly recognized when it becomes eligible next year.

The relationship of American viewers to British television is a cultural conversation running back at least to the 1960s, when "The Avengers" and "Secret Agent" and its quasi-sequel "The Prisoner" made it onto broadcast television, and "Elizabeth R," "The Six Wives of Henry VIII," "Brideshead Revisited," "Monty Python's Flying Circus" and "Upstairs Downstairs" made it onto PBS.

Many are drawn to this content. The United Kingdom is a foreign land, exotic yet familiar, whose language we for the most part speak. England! Land of Robin Hood and Mary Poppins, of the kings and queens and Crowleys, whose aristocratic folderol we left behind and yet cannot quite give up. "The Crown," "Victoria" — we sign on with almost unbecoming ardor.

We are seeing a lot more such imports now, across all platforms, not just from the U.K. but from its stepchildren, rough and tumble Australia and mild-mannered Canada. (That's not even counting subscription services like AcornTV and BritBox, whose main business it is to bring those shows over.) It's easier, after all, to acquire a series than to make one; for a new streamer, like HBO Max or NBCUniversal's Peacock, it's a way to come out of the gate with exclusive content. And for all American networks, their assembly lines stilled by the pandemic, it's a way to fill holes with almost new, locally unseen foreign product.

The nine shows reviewed below, six from the U.K., three from Australia, are all new to American television this month. What they have in common is that they don't let style stand in for content — they share a certain tradition of naturalism, in writing, acting and production. The last of these may have had as much to do historically with limited budgets as with aesthetic decisions, but in any event it's produced work that looks less like Television and more like Life. It's not even a mixed bag: All are recommended.

Sue Perkins plays Fran, left, and Mel Giedroyc is Jamie in the Peacock comedy "Hitmen." (Sky UK Limited)

Fans of Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins, erstwhile comperes on "The Great British Baking Show" and a team for nearly three decades, will find them put to surprising good use as the stars of Peacock's "Hitmen," in which they play lifelong friends who work as hired killers. How they arrived at this profession, which they approach with something short of relish, is never discussed nor is it much the point. They are just there, like Beckett's Vladimir and Estragon, and like them, one (Perkins) is a tortured thinker and the other (Giedroyc) a sweet idiot. Unlike Bill Hader's "Barry," on HBO, it is not really a character study — it is more "Carry On Killing," a jokey romp — which is not to say it is without psychology or character development. There is a bit of an arc through the episodic variations on a theme, and a surprising lot of tense action for a sitcom and a pair better known for ambling about a tent full of amateur bakers, stealing tastes of cakes and biscuits.

In "Frayed," airing on HBO Max, fabulously wealthy Samantha Cooper (creator Sarah Kendall) learns that her late husband, deceased under unsavory circumstances, has left her destitute. Dragging two confused teenagers, from whom she has concealed her actual past, she returns reluctantly to the industrial harbor town north of Sydney she left in a hurry 20 years earlier, moving in again with her properly wary mother (a terrific Kerry Armstrong) and angry brother (Ben Mingay) and encountering various old friends not unhappy to see her laid low. Set in the late 1980s — allowing for amusing hair and fashion and recurring "Dynasty" references — it's a different sort of series than the similarly premised "Schitt's Creek," less whimsical or warm; the comedy rides on a bed of sorrow. (Each family member gets a substantial storyline.) Still, as in "Schitt's Creek," the viewer suspects that this is the best thing that could have happened to them, and is in no rush to see their fortunes, as measured by money, restored.

