New TV show came to Fort Worth to talk about American cowboys. They chose the right place

Fort Worth is known for its western heritage and history, but is it symbolic of the American cowboy?

That question is explored on the new PBS show, “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein.” The eight-episode documentary series explores the history of America through its symbols such as Fenway Park, the Hollywood sign and Statue of Liberty.

Episode four of “Iconic America” explores the symbol of the American cowboy and sees host David Rubenstein venture to Fort Worth to examine how diverse the west actually was.

Other sections of the episode include Rubenstein traveling to Wyoming and Oklahoma to examine the myths and realities of the American cowboy archetype. Discussions on rodeos, the cowboy hat and western film representation are all included in the episode.

The latter half of the episode sees Rubenstein travel to Cowtown and the Stockyards, even managing to catch a cattle drive by the Fort Worth Herd.

Diana Vela is the associate executive director at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth.

It’s here where Rubenstein chats with Diana Vela, associate executive director at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, along with Cleo and Wendell Hearn, who operate the Cowboys of Color Rodeo, on the diversity found in the American west.

Along with hearing from Vela, viewers are taken into the National Cowgirl museum to explore a few artifacts and history. Viewers also see a glimpse of the Cowboys of Color Rodeo held at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The city’s western heritage is why the show made its way to Cowtown, said Lizzie Mulvey, a producer on the show.

“People say that [Fort Worth is] kind of where the beginning of the western United States took place,” Mulvey said. “Also today, Fort Worth does a really good job of continuing the cowboy tradition for tourism.”

The American cowboy episode of “Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein” airs at 9 p.m. Wednesday on PBS. The previous three episodes can be found on the PBS website.