TV Series That Ended In 2022: ‘This Is Us’, ‘Black-ish’, ‘Ellen’, ‘Atlanta’, ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘Peaky Blinders’ & More

“I’m so glad we had this time together,” Carol Burnett would sing at the end of her show each week. That sentiment comes to mind as we take a look back at the TV programs that ended during the past 12 months.

The list includes more than 150 series that either finished their runs in 2022 or whose cancellations we announced this past year but will end during 2023. The gallery begins with the broadcast networks and goes on to include shows on cable, streaming and syndication. Click on the image above to scroll through.

We said goodbye to some of the most popular shows of the 2000s, including The Walking Dead, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, This Is Us and Black-ish. Also in the rearview are such long-running dramas as Bull, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Ozark, Animal Kingdom, Better Call Saul, Ray Donovan, Queen Sugar, The Good Fight, Peaky Blinders and The Expanse.

Among the veteran comedies that got their last laugh in 2022 along with Black-ish are Grace and Frankie, Search Party and The Last O.G., along with late-night’s Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

Also wrapping this past year were a number of syndicated programs that lasted 10-plus seasons. Joining the 19-season phenomenon Ellen DeGeneres on that list are Maury (20 seasons), The Doctors (14), The Wendy Williams Show (13), and The Dr. Oz Show (13). The longest-tenured series ended in 2022 was Arthur, which aired 25 seasons.

And looking ahead, several popular series will be ending in 2023, including Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Star Trek: Picard, A Million Little Things, New Amsterdam, Riverdale, The Flash, Snowfall, Snowpiercer, Servant, His Dark Materials and Jack Ryan.

Cue the test pattern.

