TV Series Cancellations 2022: Photo Gallery

On the eve of the 2022 Upfronts, broadcast networks cancelled more than a dozen series, adding to a long list of TV shows that have ended in the past year, are about to wrap or are going dark in 2023.

The gallery above contains a compendium of the cancellations going back to August 2021, including Black-ish, This Is Us, Magnum P.I., Mr. Mayor, Dynasty, Kenan and many, many more. Click on the gallery above to see them all.

More from Deadline

Series from broadcast networks are listed first and the rest are posted in alphabetical order.

Deadline will be updating this gallery as other cancellations for broadcast, cable, streaming and syndication are announced, so check back often.

Launch Gallery: Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.