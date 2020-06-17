TV Roundup: Netflix Announces New Wedding Series ‘Say I Do’ Premiere Date (Watch)

Click here to read the full article.

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix has set a premiere date and released the trailer for new series “Say I Do,” and Amazon Prime Video shared a first look at Season 2 of “Hanna.”

DATES

Travel Channel announced that their new series, “Hotel Paranormal,” will premiere July 11 at 10 p.m. Narrated by Dan Aykroyd, the 10-episode series takes a terrifying look at guests’ ghostly encounters across the country, from highway motels to grand hotels. The premiere episode follows a traveling salesman, a teenager and a journalist who all witnessed supernatural phenomenons on their various trips. “Hotel Paranormal” is produced by Saloon Media, a Blue Ant Studios company.

Lifetime has announced that Season 11 of “Married at First Sight” is set to premiere July 15 at 8 p.m. This season takes the show to New Orleans, where five new couples will take a blind leap of faith by marrying each other the first day they meet. Seventeen two-hour episodes will ensure that the ups and downs of every couple is documented as they decide whether to stay married or get a divorce. The season 11 couples are: Amelia & Bennet, Amani & Woody, Olivia & Brett, Christina & Henry and Karen & Miles.

Netflix has shared the official trailer for its new reality series “Say I Do,” coming July 1. From the creators of “Queer Eye,” the show features eight couples who have always wanted the wedding of their dreams, but never quite got around to making it happen. With the help of interior designer Jeremiah Brent, fashion designer Thai Nguyen and chef Gabriele Bertaccini, each couple will get the special day that they deserve. “Say I Do” is executive produced by Larissa A.K. Matsson, David Collins and Erin Coan.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Seaaln 2 of “Hanna,” which will be available July 3. The show’s second season picks up after Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) has discovered the elite Utrax assassin program and decides to enroll herself in it to save her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince). Along the way, Hanna gets closer to uncovering her true identity and determining where she really belongs. Watch the full trailer below.

HBO Max has debuted the trailer for Season 2 of children’s animated series “Esme & Roy,” premiering July 25. From the creators of “Sesame Street,” the show follows two friends, Esme and Roy, who are the best “monstersitters” in Monsterdale. “Esme & Roy” is produced by Sesame Workshop.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Sean Penn, Robin DiAngelo and Weezer will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Sarah Paulson is tonight’s guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“; Sen. Kamala Harris, Milky Chance and Jack Johnson will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“; Gov. Gavin Newsom and Doja Cat will join “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” and Hank Azaria and Josie Duffy Rice will be on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

