TV Ratings: 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Finale Cashes in Viewers

Will Thorne
Variety

The final episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s special stint as host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” finished with decent numbers on Thursday night.

The finale topped the night with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 6.6 million total viewers, a season high for the quiz show. Rating-wise, the show’s biggest number was still a 1.1 from its season premiere. Right after, “Holey Moley” scored a bogey, ticking down fractionally to a 0.7 rating and 3.9 million viewers. “To Tell The Truth” rounded off the night with a 0.6 rating and 3.6 million viewers, which is also down a little from last week.

On Fox, “Celebrity Watch Party” came in even at a 0.4 rating and 1.5 million viewers. “Labor of Love” lost ground from last week, delivering a 0.2 rating and just under 1 million viewers. That’s roughly even on its poor premiere numbers.

“Council of Dads” led the way for NBC with a 0.4 and 2.8 million viewers, the same numbers as last week. “Blindspot” also didn’t budge from last episode, scoring a 0.3 and just under 2 million viewers. NBC News’ “America in Crisis” special rounded things off with a 0.3 and 1.9 million viewers.

Over on CBS, “Man With a Plan” was even ratings-wise at a 0.6, but lost some viewers to end up with 4.8 million, its lowest tally of the season so far. “Broke” ticked down to a 0.5 rating and just over 4 million viewers.

The CW’s Thursday night lineup didn’t move from the week before, with “In the Dark” and “Burden of Truth” both scoring a 0.1 rating, with the former drawing 425,000 viewers and the latter 532,000.

