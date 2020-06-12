TV Ratings: Ryan Reynolds Game Show ‘Don’t’ Posts Solid Debut, ‘Man With a Plan’ Finale Doesn’t Budge

Click here to read the full article.

Ryan Reynolds’ latest venture, an ABC game show called “Don’t,” debuted to decent numbers and won Thursday night ratings race.

The Adam Scott-hosted show, which gives contestants the chance to win a cash prize of up to $100,000 by tackling tasks with one simple rule, premiered with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 4.2 million total viewers. That represents ABC’s best debut of the summer so far, topping the season 2 premiere of “Holey Moley” and the season 6 opener of “Celebrity Family Feud.” Earlier on, the mini gold show moved into the 8 p.m. time slot and scored a 0.7 rating and 4.1 million total viewers, a slight 6% bump in audience from last episode. The good news continued for ABC in the 10 p.m. time slot, as “To Tell the Truth” ticked up to a 0.7 rating and 3.6 million pairs of eyeballs.

Meanwhile over on CBS, “Man With a Plan” aired its last ever episode to a 0.6 rating and just under 5 million total viewers. That’s even on last week in both metrics, meaning that the Matt LeBlanc series failed to go out with any sort of bang. Later on, “Broke” ticked down to a 0.5 rating and 4 million viewers. Replays of “Young Sheldon” and “Mom” both scored a 0.5 rating, with a “S.W.A.T.” rerun rounding things off at a 0.4.

Both of NBC’s non-replay offerings ticked down, with “Council of Dads” dipping to a 0.3 rating for the second time and drawing 2.8 million viewers. “Blindspot” fell off to a 0.2 and 1.8 million viewers. A “Law & Order: SVU” replay scored a 0.3 and just under 2 million viewers.

