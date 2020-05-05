TV Ratings: ‘All Rise’ Virtual Finale Falls to 2-Month Audience Low

Click here to read the full article.

“All Rise” found a highly creative way to put together its season 1 finale, however, the virtual episode failed to deliver a ratings or audience bump.

In fact, last night’s finale drew 5 million total viewers, which represents the Simone Missick drama’s smallest audience in two months. It was a similar story for CBS’ two other finales on the night, as “The Neighborhood” drew an average of 6.6 million viewers across its -back-to-back episodes, its lowest tally since early March. “Bull” also lost a chunk of viewers with its season 4 finale, falling to 6.8 million viewers. Ratings-wise, “Neighborhood” scored a 0.9, “All Rise” a 0.6 and “Bull” a 0.7.

Meanwhile “The Voice” aired a virtual episode of the top 17 performers to a 1.0 rating and 7.3 million viewers, which represents a season low in both metrics. “Songland” came in even week-to-week at a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million viewers.

Over on ABC, “The Bachelor” spinoff “Listen to Your Heart” kept beating at the same steady rhythm as last week, scoring a 0.6 rating and 2.8 million pairs of eyeballs. Afterwards, “The Baker and the Beauty” came in even at a 0.5 and 2.3 million viewers.

