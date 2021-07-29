TV Ratings: Olympics Audience Dips, Big Brother and Love Island Rise

In the latest TV ratings, NBC’s primetime coverage of Wednesday’s Tokyo Olympics averaged 11.7 million total viewers (and a 2.7 demo rating), down about 15 percent from the preliminary broadcast numbers for the night prior.

CBS | Big Brother (3.6 mil/0.9) and Love Island (1.8 mil/0.5) both ticked up week-to-week, posting their best Wednesday numbers since their season premieres.

ABC | $100,000 Pyramid (3.1 mil/0.4) hit and tied season lows, while Match Game (2.4 mil/0.3) slipped to season lows (at least) with its “Yes, already” finale.

