TV Ratings: ‘The Masked Singer’ Scores Biggest Numbers Since Super Bowl

“The Masked Singer” romped to victory in the Wednesday night TV ratings race, scoring its biggest numbers since the post-Super Bowl season 3 premiere in the process.

The Fox show averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 across its back-to-back episodes and 8.8 million total viewers, compared with a 2.2 and 8 million last time around. Last night’s episodes didn’t come close to the gigantic 8.1 rating and 23.7 million who tuned in after the Super Bowl, but then again nothing will come close to that at any point this season.

CBS came a distant second on the night, with “Survivor” ticking down fractionally to a 1.6 rating and 8.2 million viewers. The Eye’s “Garth & Trisha Live” special followed that up with a 0.8 rating and 5.7 million viewers. A “S.W.A.T.” rerun rounded things off with a 0.4 and 3.2 million pairs of eyeballs.

Over on ABC, most of the comedy lineup came in even episode-to-episode, with “The Goldbergs” and “Modern Family” leading the way at a 0.9. “American Housewife” and a David Blaine magic special both notched a 0.7, while “Schooled” posted a 0.6.

NBC aired replays of its “Chicago” trifecta, with “Chicago Med” leading the way at a 0.7, followed by “Fire” and “P.D.” both at a 0.6.

The CW aired two “Penn & Teller: More Fool Us” replays, both of which scored a 0.2.

