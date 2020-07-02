TV Ratings: ‘Game On!’ and ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Bounce Back

Click here to read the full article.

After dropping to season low ratings last week, both “Game On!” and “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” bounced back this time around.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The CBS game show, which is hosted by Keegan-Michael Key and features tennis ace Venus Williams and superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski as team captains, leapt up 50% to a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49. That represents its second highest rating of season 1, behind only the premiere. 3.3 million viewers tuned in to the latest episode, an 11% bump from last week. Later on CBS, replays of “SEAL Team” and “S.W.A.T.” both scored a 0.4 rating and 2.5 million viewers each.

More from Variety

Meanwhile over on ABC, “Agents of SHIELD” ticked up from a 0.2 to a 0.3, as it continued its seventh and final season run. 1.3 million viewers watched Wednesday night’s episode, almost exactly the same number as the week prior. ABC kicked off the night with a string of replays. “The Goldbergs” was top of the pile with a 0.5 rating and 2.7 million total viewers, followed by “Black-ish” with a 0.4 and 1.9 million. Reruns of “The Conners” and “American Housewife” both scored a 0.3 rating, with the former drawing just under 2 million viewers and the latter 1.7 million.

For the third straight Wednesday in a row, Spanish-language network Univision topped the broadcast rankings in the key 18-49 demo, thanks to novelas “Te Doy La Vida,” “Amor Eterno” and “Como Tü No Hay Dos,” all of which scored a 0.5 rating.

Continuing the pattern of shows rebounding from season lows, “The 100” ticked up to a 0.2 rating and 690,000 total viewers on the CW. That represents the final season’s largest audience tally in a month. “Bulletproof” followed that up with a 0.1 and 372,000 viewers.

Story continues

NBC aired replays of its “Chicago” dramas, all of which scored a 0.4 rating. “Med” drew 3.7 million viewers, “Fire” 3.5 million, and “P.D.” 3.5 million also.

Fox aired a “Masterchef” rerun, which cooked up a 0.4 rating and 1.7 million viewers.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.