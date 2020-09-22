TV Ratings: ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest’ Broadcast Debuts Struggle Against ‘Monday Night Football’

Fox aired its first new scripted programming in quite some time, namely the series premiere of “Filthy Rich” and the broadcast debut of “L.A.’s Finest.” However, neither series produced particularly impressive numbers.

“L.A.’s Finest,” which is originally a Spectrum series, aired first with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 2.9 million total viewers. Right after, “Filthy Rich” delivered a 0.4 rating and the same viewership tally. It must be noted that both shows aired opposite “Monday Night Football,” and neither had the kind of previous day lead-ins which new scripted shows are typically afforded at the beginning of the broadcast season.

Over on ABC, coverage of the first NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints averaged a 1.6 rating. Just under 7 million viewers tuned in to the Disney-owned network to watch the Raiders christen their new stadium with an impressive win.

“Manhunt: Deadly Games” premiered its second season on CBS last night, scoring a 0.3 rating and 1.6 million viewers in the 10 p.m. time slot. That represent a substantial series high viewership tally for the non-scripted series, beating the previous best of 1.3 million. A new episode of “Love Island” provided a decent lead-in with a 0.5 rating and 1.8 million viewers. Prior to that, replays of “Young Sheldon” and “The Neighborhood” both scored a 0.3 rating, with the former drawing 2.7 million viewers and the latter 3.1 million.

Meanwhile on NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” fought its way to a 0.5 rating and 3.4 million viewers, followed by “Dateline” with a 0.4 rating and just under 3 million pairs of eyeballs.

The CW aired back-to-back reruns of “Whose Line Is It Anyway,” both of which scored a 0.2 rating. A “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” replay followed with a 0.1.

More from Variety

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.