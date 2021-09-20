TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Rise 16% From Last Year

The Emmys, purportedly “TV’s biggest night,” slumped in viewership, but were up from last year’s all-time low. This year’s telecast of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on CBS rose 16% from 2020’s numbers (approximately 6.37 million viewers). Per the accurate Nielsen Live+Same Day time-zone adjusted fast nationals for Sunday night, the ceremony averaged 7.4 million viewers.

It should be noted that the Emmys faced stiff competition yesterday evening, as the show aired against both NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” and a New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies MLB game in the primetime window. Though hosted by Cedric the Entertainer and full of buzzy highlights such as a Biz Markie sing-a-long tribute with a rapping Rita Wilson, non-stop wins for Apple TV Plus’ wholesome soccer comedy “Ted Lasso,” a moving acceptance speech from multi-hyphenate Michaela Coel and general Conan O’Brien buffoonery, the chatter on social media simply did not pull as many eyes as the Kansas City Chiefs versus Baltimore Ravens football face-off. Thus far, the NBC sports broadcast has garnered 16.10 million viewers and a 4.8 rating in the adults, ages 18-49 key demographic in Nielsen Live+Same Day overnight ratings.

When folks weren’t tuning into the glitzy in-person Hollywood event last night or the NFL game, they were watching re-runs of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on ABC, “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy” on Fox and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Wellington Paranormal.” Also on last night were new episodes of “Fantasy Island,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “The Chase,” “To Tell the Truth” and a sneak-peek of “Alter Ego,” the world’s first avatar singing competition on Fox.

Check out a full list of last night’s Emmy winners here.

