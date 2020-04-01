TV Ratings: ‘Dave’ Scores Gigantic Streaming Numbers for FXX

Click here to read the full article.

Lil Dicky’s FXX show is scoring some not so lil viewership numbers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The rapper, real name David Burd (hence the title), and his new series “Dave” are averaging 4.8 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, which represents a ridiculous 2112% increase over its on-air average of just 217,000 viewers.

More from Variety

The audience for the FXX is so large that it could be on course to overtake “Atlanta” as the FX Networks’ most watched comedy. Season 1 of the Donald Glover series currently beats it with an average 5.2 million viewers, but “Dave” still has half its season left to air. “Dave” is clearly finding its audience via word of mouth, as over the past two weeks, its average audience per episode has increased by 1.2 million total viewers, per FX.

In episode 6, titled “Talent Shows,” which airs tonight, Dave finds himself in Philly for his first concert ever, and the gang stays with his parents. After reuniting with his overnight camp friends, he ponders his artistic roots. Burd wrote the episode which was directed by Andrew DeYoung.

During an interview with Variety, Burd discussed why he chose to name the show “Dave” rather than Lil Dicky, and expressed his desire to move beyond the dick joke pseudonym.

“Dave,” which has yet to be renewed for a second season, is co-created by Burd and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” alum Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Saladin Patterson, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions. Greg Mottola, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and Scooter Braun are also EPs, as well as SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.