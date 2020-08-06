TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ Season 22 Premiere Dominates Wednesday Night

“Big Brother” returned for its twenty-second season to easily win the Wednesday night TV ratings race.

The CBS show scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and around 3.7 million total viewers across its two-hour premiere. While that was easily the highest rating on the night, it does represent a 23% drop from the season 21 premiere, which came in at a 1.3 rating and just under 5 million viewers. The season before that premiered to a 1.5 rating and 5.3 million pairs of eyeballs. Right before “Big Brother,” competition series “Tough As Nails” came in even week-to-week with a 0.5 rating and 3.7 million viewers.

Over on ABC, Will Sasso and Christina Vidal comedy “United We Fall” was also even at a 0.5 rating and 3.3 million viewers. In the 10 p.m. time slot, “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” scored the same numbers as last week with a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers. A replay of “The Goldbergs” delivered a 0.4 rating and just over 2 million viewers, while reruns of “The Conners” and “American Housewife” both scored a 0.3 and around 1.6 million viewers each.

Univision tied Fox for second place overall, thanks to new episodes of “La Rosa De Guadalupe,” “Medicos” and “Como Tu No Hay Dos” all coming in at a 0.4 rating.

Fox aired two “Masterchef” reruns, both of which cooked up a 0.4 rating and around 1.5 million viewers.

On the CW, “The 100 Hundred” ticked down slightly to a 0.1 rating and 505,000 viewers, a total audience low for its final season to date. Canadian acquisition “The Coroner” scored the same rating, but fared better in the viewership department, drawing 719,000 viewers.

NBC aired replays of its three “Chicago” dramas, with “Med” and “Fire” scoring a 0.3 rating, and “P.D.” a 0.4.

